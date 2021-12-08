🔊 Listen to this

A few weeks after earning a historic fourth straight state championship, Wyoming Seminary field hockey led a strong group of all-state selections from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The PIAA Class A champion Blue Knights garnered four first-team all-state selections from the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association on Wednesday. The WVC claimed a dozen first-team spots across Class A and Class 2A.

Seminary’s Ella Barbacci, Anna Mozeleski, Maddie Olshemski and Emma Watchilla were joined on the Class A first team by Wyoming Area’s Morgan Janeski, Toni Minichello and Bianca Pizano as well as Lake-Lehman’s Rachel Galasso, Madison Lasinski and Faye Post. Making the Class 2A first team were Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio and Emma Guydish.

Eight WVC players claimed spots on the second team with Lake-Lehman’s Isabella DeCesaris and Sophia Lenza joined by Wyoming Area’s Megan Beppler and Alexys Moore along with Seminary’s Milaw Clause in Class A. Crestwood’s Emma George and Wyoming Valley West’s Georgia Tsioles and Olivia Yelen were on the Class 2A second team.

Class A honorable mentions were Nanticoke Area’s Grace Reed, Holy Redeemer’s Lauren Kane and Lizzie Mendrzycki, Wyoming Area’s Alyvia Yatsko and Seminary’s Laine Cabell.

Crestwood’s Gabby Ambosie was a Class 2A honorable mention while Hazleton Area’s Jillian Kringe and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Julia Warren were honorable mentions in Class 3A.

Academic-related honors for the sport were also awarded on Wednesday with Crestwood, Dallas, Hanover Area, Lake-Lehman, Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West all receiving an All-State Team GPA Award.

On an individual level, a total of 101 WVC juniors and seniors earned GPA Awards, with Dallas leading the way with 15 players on the list.

For Crestwood (7), seniors Emma George, Krista Papura, Aubrey Colo, Ava Groth and juniors Lauren Schmude, Isabella Caporuscio and Emma Guydish.

For Dallas (15), Megan Ostrowski, Emily Dautrich, Megan Bryk, Logan DalSanto, Abigail Lushefski, Sophia Filali, Elle Young, Erin Oldt, Kalie Rizzo, Maggie Ropietski, Jordan Bond, Chelcie Strobel, Madison Fostock, Allie Morse and Olivia Podskoch.

For Hanover Area (7), seniors Marina Ciavarella, Riley Corbett, Nina Havey, Gianna Jaslar, Alissa O’Brien and juniors Tori Danko and Amelia Deem.

For Hazleton Area (11), seniors Elaina Ashman, Amelia Bredbenner, Mia Dremock, Jillian Kringe, Molly Znachko and juniors Madeline Ashton, Reagan Ferst, Grace Gudich, Megan Kernis, Paige Klinetop and Emily Ledger.

For Holy Redeemer (8), seniors Lauren Kane, Lizzie Mendrzycki and juniors Payton Parker, Hillary Hoda, Ariela Wyand, Izzy Roback, Katie Quinn and Abby Jones.

For Lake-Lehman (9), seniors Madison Lasinski, McKenna Budzak, Grace O’Donnell, Alexa Karlowicz, Sophia Dabshed and juniors Lauren Domzalski, Faye Post, Sarah Keebles and Rylie Bucknavage.

For Nanticoke Area (12), seniors Ashlyn Prezkop, Josette Park, Riley Baird, Christine Mozeko, Grace Dalmas, Mallory Mayo, Ellie Lastovets, Gabby Eldridge, Kayla Krushinski and juniors Grace Reed, Makennzee Golightly and Shayley Heffon.

For Wilkes-Barre Area (11), seniors Selena Everts, Faith Harenza, Marybeth Lewis, Lindsey Rushkowski, Alexa Walizer, Julia Warren and juniors Allison Chocallo, Skyler Hayward, Jessica Lewis, Mia Manganello-Czalpa and Nora Seeherman.

For Wyoming Area (7), seniors Megan Beppler, Miranda Dominick, Antonia Minichello, Makenzie Switzer and juniors Morgan Janeski, Bianca Pizano and Carly Saranchuk.

For Wyoming Seminary (8), seniors Maggie Barilla, Nicole Leo, Anna Mozeleski, Athina Filipos and juniors Maddie Olshemski, Isabella Pisano, Sophia Stash and Chase Taylor.

For Wyoming Valley West (6), seniors Emma Bealla, Leah DePriest and juniors Georgia Tsioles, Marissa Mooney, Rebekah Brody and Ariana Rysz.