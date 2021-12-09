🔊 Listen to this

For the second time in just over a week, the Misericordia men’s basketball team had a strong shooting night to beat an area rival, this time claiming a 90-71 victory over Wilkes on Wednesday at the Anderson Center.

The Cougars finished just over 50% from the field (33-for-65) against the Colonels after putting up 93 points in a win at King’s last Wednesday. Misericordia knocked down a whopping 16 three-pointers in the win, led by seven by Nate Kreitzer, and shot 16-for-30 from behind the arc as a team.

It was a balanced attack that powered Misericordia (3-5, 2-1 MAC Freedom), as five players finished in double figures in scoring, led by Kreitzer, who had 16 points and seven assists. Nick Hornung added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Joseph Baldachino scored 14 points, while Kevin Lazdowsky had 13 and Derek Smith scored 12 off the bench.

Trent Fisher led the offense for the Colonels (3-5, 1-2), scoring 19 points. Drake Marshall and Nickerson DeMelfi finished with 12 apiece.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 65, Wilkes 52

Alyssa Bondi scored a game-high 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting to lift the Cougars to a conference win at home.

Misericordia’s bench provided a boost in the victory as Skylar Downing scored 12 points and Gianna Delfino just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Erin Shober led the Colonels with 14 points and six rebounds followed by 10 points from Katelyn Kinczel.