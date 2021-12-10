Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Five players from Wyoming Valley Conference schools were honored by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association by being named to the girls volleyball all-state team on Thursday.
In Class 2A, Holy Redeemer senior Eva Szura and sophomore Kaylee Gryboski were recognized after helping the Royals win another District 2 championship and reach the PIAA quarterfinals.
Another District 2 champion, Berwick, was well represented on the Class 3A all-state team as juniors Cecelia Isenberg and Morgan Nevel were selected along with Nanticoke Area senior Myla Vnuk.
Elsewhere in the district, two players from District 2 Class 4A champ Delaware Valley made the all-state team as juniors Jazmyne Bates and Emily Henn were recognized.