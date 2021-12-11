🔊 Listen to this

Division 2 in Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball has a clear-cut favorite in Holy Redeemer. While the Royals return a strong group of players, the rest of the division is in rebuilding or building mode. Even Wyoming Seminary, which waged some great battles with Redeemer, has numerous holes to fill. Perhaps too many to defend its title.

The WVC coaches like Dallas as the favorite in Division 1, although the Mountaineers can’t be rubber-stamped as champions. The division has several contenders and in reality the teams could be pulled out of a hat to determine finishing order. That’s how competitive games will be on a nightly basis.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish. All scoring statistics are for the 2020-21 regular season.

DIVISION 1

1. DALLAS

Coach: Mark Belenski

2020-21 WVC record: 6-4 Div. 2, 4th; 10-6 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Honesdale, W 66-48; Mid Valley, L 57-45

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (3A – 1984; 2A – 1967)

Key players lost: none

Key players: Austin Finarelli, 6-0, Sr., 18.1 ppg, 15 3s; EJ Matushek, 5-11, Sr., 1.4 ppg; Nick Nocito, 5-10, Sr., 16.1 ppg, 34 3s; Jackson Wydra, 6-1, Sr., 3.4 ppg; Angelo Zarola, 5-10, Sr.; Michael Bufalino, 6-2, Jr., 5.7 ppg; Darius Wallace, 5-9. Jr.; Mike Cumbo, 6-0, So., 6.3 ppg; Nick Farrell, 6-2, So.; Zach Paczewski, 5-8, So., 2.6 ppg; Nicholas Williams, 6-2, So.; Jude Nocito, 5-10, Fr.

Outlook: The Mountaineers lost two games by three points or less to rival Lake-Lehman and another in overtime to Williamsport, all coming after COVID-19 interruptions. They moved to Division 2 last season to balance out the division since MMI Prep didn’t play, but are now back in Division 1. Finarelli and Nocito form arguably the best backcourt in the WVC. The question is whether Dallas can supplement the duo with some inside offense. There is plenty of depth where that answer could be found. Barring injuries, Dallas looks like the favorite for the division.

2. CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mark Atherton

2020-21 WVC record: 12-0 Div. 1, 1st; 17-2 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – West Scranton, W 68-45; Valley View, W 71-48; Abington Heights, W forfeit. PIAA 5A playoffs – Chester, L 58-52 OT.

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 8 (5A – 2021; 3A – 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009; A – 1967)

Key players lost: Paul Feisel; Ryan Petrosky; Nick Ruggeri; Marcus Vieney; Jacob Zaleski; Mike Zaleski

Key players: Sam Balliet, 5-11, Sr.; Zayne Dunsmuir, 6-5, Sr., 2.9 ppg; Joe Gzemski, 6-0, Sr.; Tyler Oresick, 6-0. Sr.; Drew Sechleer, 5-9, Jr. (MMI transfer)

Outlook: Crestwood picked up that elusive district title in unique fashion as Abington Heights forfeited due to a COVID-19 situation. To get one the traditional way will be difficult considering the massive loss of talent via graduation. The top six players are gone, making the Comets a bit of an unknown entering the season. Dunsmuir has the most experience. Still, Crestwood can be right in the thick of the divisional race if the offense comes around because Atherton’s teams are known for being strong defensively.

3. HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Tim Barletta

2020-21 WVC record: 9-3 Div. 1, 2nd; 10-8 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2/4-6A playoffs – Delaware Valley, W 56-31; Scranton, L 73-68

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 13 (6A – 2017, 2018, 2019; 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014)

Key players lost: Angel Cruz; Chris Garcia; Abdiel Torre

Key players: Treyvon Corchado, 6-3, Sr.; Josin Guerra, 6-1, Sr., 9.6 ppg; Nick Hebel, 6-1, Sr.; Khalid Morrieson, 6-7, Sr.; Eluid Lopez, 6-1, Sr.; Brett Antolick, 6-3, Jr., 9.7 ppg, 19 3s (injured – out for season); Matt Cusatis, 6-0, Jr., 2.9 ppg; Connor Shamany, 6-3, Jr.; Luke Gennaro, 5-9. So., 3.9 ppg; Joe Marshall, 6-3, So.

Outlook: The Cougars were dealt a big setback with the injury to Antolick, who will miss the season but should be ready to go for baseball in the spring. Gennaro returns at the point and Guerra has some solid offensive games down the stretch last season. The Cougars, though, need to fill some voids inside. Morrieson is among the tallest players in the WVC, but didn’t play last year. Neither did a couple other bigs, Corchado and Shamany, who excelled on the football field in the fall. There are more holes than usual.

4. PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Al Semenza

2020-21 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 1, 6th; 9-10 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – North Pocono, L 73-65

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1978)

Key players lost: David Behm; Matt Johnson

Key players: Ethan Ghannam, 6-4, Sr.; Dominic Jannuzzi, 6-1, Sr., 5.2 ppg, 12 3s; Jack Locker, 6-3, Sr., 3.2 ppg; Brayden Powers, 5-9, Sr.; JJ Walsh, 5-11, Sr., 13.6 ppg, 38 3s; Rob Barbieri, 5-11, Jr.; Anthony Cencetti, 5-11, Jr., 6-4. ppg; Jack Long, 6-1, Jr.

Outlook: Pittston Area will miss Johnson’s steady play on the perimeter and Behm in the paint, but overall this was a young team last season and has the capability of improving on its record. Walsh is a sniper on the outside who will definitely be the focus of opposing defenses. Jannuzzi and Locker are also a pair of experienced players to lean on. The Patriots don’t have a guy who can control the middle like Behm did, although there are some prospects who might be able to do the job. The team falls into the dark horse category as a divisional contender.

5. WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Pat Toole

2020-21 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 1, 3rd; 10-7 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2/4-6A playoffs – Williamsport, L 58-43

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 1 (6A – 2020)

Key players lost: Matt Egidio; Jack Gilgallon; Blake Masker; Saquan Portee; Xariel Sanchez; Mike Senape; Cole Walker

Key players: Mike Andrzejewski, 5-9, Sr.; Samir Hill, 5-9, Sr.; Naquan Hollman, 6-5, Sr., 6.9 ppg; Jacob Horga, 6-3, Sr.; Markell Parnell, 5-11, Sr.; Kaleb Spaide, 5-10, Sr.; Terrell Timothy, 6-0, Sr.; Brandon Benjamin, 6-0, Jr.; Waarrithi Oseni, 6-3, Jr.; Bryan Clarke, 6-2, So.

Outlook: WBA is another team with many holes to fill. Walker was one of the top all-around players in the WVC, Portee was a top-notch point guard, Egidio a 3-point threat and Gilgallon a strong inside presence. There will be another next season as Toole has informed the school this will be his last season as coach. The Wolfpack have plenty of depth, but aside from Hollman there is a huge dropoff in varsity experience. Should be a better team later in the season once the team gains some court time.

6. TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Spencer Lunger

2020-21 WVC record: 5-7 Div. 1, tied 4th; 12-10 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – Valley View, L 39-26

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Jack Chilson; Ryan Harder; Mike Kuzma; Chris Trochak

Key players: Ryan Van Ness, 6-0, Sr.; John Zona, 6-1, Sr.; Josh Brown, 5-10, Jr., 1.8 ppg; Ben Chilson, 6-5. Jr., 15.2 ppg, 46 3s; Nicholas DeMarco, 5-8, Jr.; Shane Macko, 6-1, Jr., 3.0 ppg; Colin Madan, 6-3, Jr.; Dylan Mateus, 6-3, Jr., 3.4 ppg; Garrett Yuhas, 6-1, Jr.; Ethan Ergott, 5-10, So.

Outlook: Tunkhannock lost plenty of firepower, led by WVC leading scorer and 3-point ace Ryan Harder and steady veteran Jack Chilson. The Tigers, though, had a nice senior/underclassmen mix last season so the cupboard isn’t bare. However, making up for the offensive losses will be a challenge. Ben Chilson and Macko are returning starters, while several others logged some varsity time last season. There is a good amount of depth and overall size. One of those teams that can finish anywhere in the standings.

7. WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Chris Parker

2020-21 WVC record: 5-7 Div. 1, tied 4th; 5-10 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – Abington Heights, L 60-45

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 3 (4A – 1999, 2000; 3A – 1981)

Key players lost: Steve Barber; Tyler Dalley; Cole Gorham; Christan Michak; Mason Mendygral

Key players: Kenny Brown, 5-8, Sr., 4.6 ppg; Brian Gill, 6-5, Sr., 2.3 ppg; Tyrese Harris, 5-7, Sr., 3.2 ppg; Jon Mann, 6-4, Sr., 2.3 ppg;

Outlook: Minutes last season went mainly to seniors, so there will be some rebuilding to do. The Spartans have plenty of athleticism, but they need to translate that to the hardwood. So there will be on-the-job training no doubt. Gill and Mann give Valley West a pair of inside players who will likely be where the offense flows. Perimeter shooting could be an issue as could be ballhandling with point guard Brown on the shelf because of an injury. Finding balance and consistency on offense will be a key to success.

8. BERWICK

Coach: Bob Calarco Jr.

2020-21 WVC record: 0-12 Div. 1, 7th; 1-17 overall

2020-21 postseason: did not qualify

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Isaac Tripp

Key players: Miles Doll, 6-1, Sr., 7.7 ppg; Graham Marshman, 5-11, Sr.; Josh Persaud, 6-0, Sr.; Jackson Smith, 5-11, Sr.; Ryen Steele, 5-10, Sr.; Tahsjee Taylor, 6-4, Sr., 5.4 ppg; Matt Lonczynski, 6-3, Jr., 5.1 ppg; Sean Murphy, 6-1, Jr., 10.9 ppg, 27 3s; Alex Peters, 5-11, Jr.; Billy Hanson, 6-0, Fr.

Outlook: The current batch of seniors entered the varsity program as freshmen with hopes of turning around the fortunes. Things haven’t materialized that way, though. Offense was a major issue as the Dawgs topped 50 points just once. Tripp, who was the team’s second-leading scorer, has graduated. Doll is a four-year starter and will be joined in the backcourt by veteran Murphy. Taylor and Locnzynski bring size inside, although there’s not much height behind them. The sledding will be tough in this division.

DIVISION 2

1. HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Paul Guido

2020-21 WVC record: 10-2 Div. 2, 2nd; 17-5 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-3A playoffs — Montrose, W 73-54; Wyoming Seminary, L 61-45

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2011, 2017, 2020)

Key players lost: Matt Carty; Pat DelBalso; Alex Hajkowski; Jake Pizzolato; Alex Rymer

Key players: Jayden Halstead, Sr.; Justice Shoats, Sr., 15.8 ppg, 10 3s; Matt Prociak, Sr., 15.0 ppg, 20 3s; Steven Ha, Jr.; Jacob Hunter, Jr.; Jeff Kozerski, Jr.; Zach Perta, Jr., 6.6 ppg, 14 3s; Darryl Wright, Jr., 2.7 ppg

Outlook: The main concern will be finding some depth, especially inside where Prociak is the only big who played significant minutes. The backcourt is in very capable hands with Shoats, a former Times Leader Player of the Year, and Perta. Wright gives the Royals another option in the backcourt. Prociak is one of the best inside players in the area and can stretch defenses with his 3-point shooting. The depth pieces don’t have much varsity experience, but that shouldn’t be a major problem. Redeemer seems to always find players to fill those roles. Hands down, the favorite to win the division.

2. WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Pete Moses

2020-21 WVC record: 10-2 Div. 2, 1st; 14-3 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-3A playoffs – Carbondale Area, W 59-44; Holy Redeemer, W 61-45; Riverside, L 55-50

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2018, 2019; A – 1985)

Key players lost: Gavin Flanley; Jake Koretz; Andrew Maddock; Ethan Meuser; Aiden Murphy

Key players: Zac Williamson, 6-3, Sr.; Elijah Hartley, 6-2, Jr.; Thomas Iskra, 5-10, Jr.; Isaiah Stull, 6-1, Jr., 5.9 ppg, 22 3s; Chief Montalvo, 5-11, So.; Jack Novell, 6-1, So.; Marc Jackett, 6-3, Fr.

Outlook: Graduation resulted in three major departures: Koretz, who was the TL Player of the Year; Meuser, one of the best inside players in the area; and Flanley, an underrated big who did a lot of the non-box score stuff. Stull is the only starter back. Another issue, said Moses, is the team consist mainly of boarding students who missed practice time around Thanksgiving. Obviously, this isn’t the same type of team as Seminary has put on the court in the past, but at the same time it will be interesting to see how the players develop.

3. NANTICOKE

Coach: Zach Pientka

2020-21 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 8-10 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Lake-Lehman, L 40-33

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 14 (3A – 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003)

Key players lost: JJ Bielecki; Joe Fox; Jake Krupinski; Luke Myers; Sincere Shiloh

Key players: Owen Brown, 6-0, Sr., 1.1 ppg; Chris Johnson, 5-11, Sr.; Caleb Butczynski, 5-11, Jr.; Justin Spencer, 5-11, Jr.; Jaidyn Johnson, 6-4, So., 1.0 ppg; Peyton Kepp, So., 3.1 ppg; Liam Mullery, 6-0, So.; Gavin Turak, 6-1, So.

Outlook: Nanticoke Area stumbled after a two-week shutdown because of COVID-19, losing nine of its final 12 games. Two of those victories came against two-win Hanover Area. Like other teams in the division, there will be many new faces on the court. Brown and Kepp – and to a lesser extent Jaidyn Johnson – are the only returning players with varsity experience. There is also some size for the first time in recent seasons.

4. LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Adam Dizbon

2020-21 WVC record: 8-4 Div. 2, 3rd; 11-8 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Nanticoke Area, W 40-33; Scranton Prep, L 73-54

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (A – 1979)

Key players lost: Ethan Adams; Neil Dougherty; Josh Kane; Hayden Klopp; Max Paczewski

Key players: Jake Herceg, 5-9, Sr.; Cole Morio, 6-1, Sr., 4.1 ppg, 11 3s; Jake Simoson, 6-6, Sr.; Corey Bean, 6-3, Jr., 2.6 ppg; Leshawn Hammett, 5-8, Jr.; Gavin Paraschak, 5-9, Jr.; Joe Shiskowski, 6-2, Jr.

Outlook: The five players lost to graduation combined to score 87% of the team’s points, so obviously Lehman will be looking for some guys to step up as scorers. Dizbon, a 2014 Lehman grad, took over in February 2021 after Dwyane Kalinay resigned because of personal reasons. So the new coach will be working with a new lineup. Morio and Bean are the only players back with any varsity experience. Simoson had a strong season on the football field as a lineman, but hasn’t played since basketball since eighth grade. One of many rebuilding jobs in the WVC.

5. WYOMING AREA

Coach: Anthony Macario

2020-21 WVC record: 2-8 Div. 2, 6th; 3-13 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Mid Valley, L 42-22

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1971)

Key players lost: Jake Greenfield; Jesse Mikoliczyk; Matt Sorick; Jason Wiedl

Key players: Caden Bonita, Sr.; Evan Melberger, Sr., 7.4 ppg, 10 3s; Nico Sciandra, Sr.; Matt Little, Jr.; Dylan Petrucci, Jr.; Brady Noone, So.; Dane Schutter, So., 6.5 ppg, 12 3s; Tyler Sciandra, So.

Outlook: Wyoming Area held five opponents to 45 points or less, yet lost all those games. Scoring was a major issue all season as the Warriors scored only 19 points twice and 26 and 22 in other games. Two starters are back, which makes the Warriors one of the more experienced teams in the division. Melberger will be at the point once again and picked up his scoring at the tail end of last season. Schutter played very well as a freshman and has plenty of upside. The rest of the lineup will consist of guys with a smattering of varsity experience.

6. HANOVER AREA

Coaches: Chris Gray

2020-21 WVC record: 1-11 Div. 2, 7th; 2-15 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Scranton Prep, L 80-51

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1988)

Key players lost: Matt Barber; Joe Curcio; Connor Hummer; Todd Kolbicka

Key players: Andrew Fleming, Sr., 4.5 ppg; Mike Merth, Sr., 3.9 ppg, 10 3s; Jake Zola, Sr., 2.4 ppg; Melikah Gonzales, Jr., 5.1 ppg, 11 3s; Elijah Noe, Jr., 4.4 ppg; David Popson, Fr.

Outlook: The Hawkeyes have some experienced pieces to work with after averaging 41.5 points while surrendering 56.7 per game. The latter is kind of acceptable if they can somehow generate offense, although that’s easier said than done. Three seniors will lead the team. Noe and Gonzales had a solid sophomore seasons. There are a lot of new players on the rosters, including some first-year seniors, so from that bunch some depth will be culled. Still, the Hawkeyes should be able to improve from last season’s final record.

7. MMI PREP

Coach: Joe Flanagan

2020-21 WVC record: did not play

2020-21 postseason: did not play

State classification: A

District 2 titles: 3 (A – 2018, 2019, 2020)

Key players lost: Drew Sechleer (transferred to Crestwood)

Key players: Chance Eyerly, 6-2, Sr.; Thomas Mayernick, 6-2, Sr.; Carson Valkusky, 6-3, Sr.; Caden Pease, 6-3, Jr.

Outlook: MMI sat out the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 concerns, the only team in District 2 to do so. Plus, the Preppers didn’t get into the gym this year until October, putting them way behind the rest of the conference. Eyerly is the only player with any varsity experience and will be the go-to guy. MMI does have something it rarely has had. The Preppers are pretty tall across the board. That could help make up for some of the shortcomings on some nights.