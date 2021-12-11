🔊 Listen to this

Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball is up for grabs. Wilkes-Barre Area has been mentioned by coaches as the favorite, but the Wolfpack should probably be penciled into that slot. There’s just too much balance top to bottom.

Division 2 is a different story. There’s defending champion Lake-Lehman followed closely by runner-up Holy Redeemer. After those two, it’s very likely the rest of the teams will be battling for third place, with either Nanticoke Area or Wyoming Area grabbing the spot.

After those four teams come three which haven’t found much success recently.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish. All scoring statistics are for the 2020-21 regular season.

DIVISION 1

1. WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Mary Mushock-Namey

2020-21 record: 7-5 Div. 1, tied 3rd; 13-6 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2/4-6A playoffs – Williamsport, W 42-37; Hazleton Area, W 47-33; PIAA 6A playoffs – Cumberland Valley, L 67-23

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 1 (6A – 2021)

Key players lost: Hannah Cook; Vanessa Luna; Erin Leonard

Key players: Gloria Adjayi, Sr., 14.6 ppg; Reagan Holden, Sr., 3.3 ppg; Danayjha Moore, Sr., 3.5 ppg; Shelby Ardo Boyko, Jr., 7.8 ppg; Emma Krawczeniuk, So.

Outlook: WBA was able to end Hazleton Area’s three-year reign as D2-6A champion, but if the Wolfpack are going to defend the title they’ll need to rebuild the backcourt where Cook and Luna were mainstays. There are candidates for those spots who logged varsity minutes. WBA will certainly be tough in the paint with Adjayi, one of the best in the area, and Ardo Boyko, who can mix it up.

2. WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Gary Ferenchick

2020-21 record: 5-7 Div. 1, 5th; 5-8 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – Crestwood, L 56-41

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Kalie Saunders (transferred out of state); Fatikha Tikhtova (transferred to Marian Catholic)

Key players: Trinity Johnson, Sr., 12.2 ppg; Brandy Varner, Sr., 4.6 ppg; Haylie Oliphant, Jr., 3.3 ppg; Claudia Siegfried, Jr., 8.0 ppg, 13 3s; Gabby Marsola, So., 3.8 ppg; Mackenzie Perluke, So., 5.1 ppg; Kiersten Rinehimer, So.

Outlook: The Spartans finished last season with six consecutive losses. The defense was fine in most of those games, but the offense didn’t produce. With just about everyone back, there’s a chance to flip their fortunes. The 6-foot-2 Johnson is one of the top inside players in the area. Oliphant, Marsola and Perluke return as starting backcourt players. Siegfried didn’t play the latter half of last season, but can shoot from the perimeter. Varner did some nice things inside late in the campaign.

3. HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Joe Gavio

2020-21 record: 8-4 Div. 1, 2nd; 13-8 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2/4-6A playoffs – Scranton, W 51-48; Wilkes-Barre Area, L 47-33

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 12 (6A – 2018, 2019, 2020); (4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2016)

Key players lost: Brooke Boretski; Jaya Franek; Carley Krizansky; Julia Mrochko; Alexa Tihansky; Olivia Wolk

Key players: Lacie Kringe, Jr., 4.8 ppg

Outlook: A three-game losing streak – with the losses coming by a combined eight points – in late February cost the Cougars a chance at the divisional title. If they are going to be in the mix this season, plenty of players need to step up because graduation losses were heavy. Kringe is the only player back with any real varsity experience. A very rigorous non-conference schedule will test the young Cougars, who will press opposing offenses often.

4. DALLAS

Coach: Kelly Johnson

2020-21 record: 7-5 Div. 1, tied 3rd; 9-6 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – Wallenpaupack, W59-24; North Pocono, W 46-43; Abington Heights, L 63-58

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 2003)

Key players lost: Claire Charlton; Bella Hill; Julia Kocher; Deanna Wallace

Key players: Audrey DelGaudio, Sr., 2.7 ppg; Nadia Evanosky, Sr., 4.5 ppg; Victoria Spaciano, Jr., 7.4 ppg; Elizabeth Viglone, So., 2.6 ppg

Outlook: Hill and Kocher both ranked in the top-10 in scoring in the division and were strong shooters from outside the arc. However, the Mountaineers weren’t overloaded with seniors last season, so they might be capable of making up for their departures. Spaciano had some solid offensive numbers down the stretch and could help make up for the losses. DelGaudio, Evanosky and Viglone all recorded varsity time a season ago – with DelGaudio, Evanosky and Spaciano seeing time as starters.

5. BERWICK

Coach: Bill Phillips

2020-21 record: 10-2 Div. 1, 1st; 13-4 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Valley View, W 45-30; Nanticoke Area, W 46-27; Scranton Prep, L 51-25

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (3A – 1997, 1998)

Key players lost: Renny Murphy; Katie Starr; Jackie Nevel; Emily Ouimet

Key players: Rachel Whitenight, Jr., 5.6 ppg; Rae Ann Andreas, So., 1.8 ppg; Gabby Starr, So., 2.6 ppg

Outlook: Berwick was strong defensively last season, holding 11 opponents to under 40 points. Katie Starr led the entire WVC in scoring while Murphy was an outside threat. Those numbers, though, will be challenging to repeat with four main cogs having graduated. Whitenight is the only starter returning. Overall, the roster is very young and inexperienced with sophomores and freshmen making up the bulk of the players.

6. TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Amanda Golden

2020-21 record: 6-6 Div. 2, tied 4th; 9-9 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Wyoming Area, L 47-35

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (4A – 1989, 1990)

Key players lost: Anna Brown

Key players returning: Hailey Long, Sr., 7.3 ppg; Alaina Ritz, Sr., 6.9 ppg; Lexi Corby, Jr., 6.0 ppg; Maci Iddings, Jr., 4.7 ppg; Sable Stephens, Jr., 8.4 ppg; Anna Williams, Jr., 6.9 ppg, 16 3s

Outlook: Last season pretty much played out as expected as Tunkhannock beat opponents where it appeared favored, but was unable to pull off any upsets. The schedule will be tougher as the Tigers move back to Division 1 after residing in Division 2 last season to balance the schedule in MMI Prep’s absence. The good news is just about everyone returns. There’s no established go-to player, but rather a nice balance of talent which could make Tunkhannock hard to defend.

7. CRESTWOOD

Coach: Don Hopkins

2020-21 record: 4-8 Div. 1, 6th; 8-10 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – Wyoming Valley West, W 56-41; Abington Heights, L 61-31

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Helena Jardine; Julia Johnson; Breanna Kijek; Jaden Weiss; Brianna Wickiser

Key players: Katelyn Bozinko, Jr.; Isabella Caporuscio, Jr., 3.6 ppg; Camryn Collins, Jr.; Julia Glowacki, Jr., 5.4 ppg, 19 3s; Cadence Hiller, Jr., 2.4 ppg; Grace Pasternick, Jr.; MaryKate Banford, So.; Kate Gallagher, Fr.

Outlook: Crestwood had a solid season after going 3-20 in 2019-20 and was a few points away from a winning record. The task now is to maintain that upward trend, although with graduation losses that could be difficult. Glowacki is the only starter back and gives the Comets a solid perimeter shooter, but more will be needed on offense. Crestwood will probably need to rely on its defense early on until things get sorted out on the other end of the court.

8. PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Jeff Gregory

2020-21 record: 1-11 Div. 1, 7th; 4-13 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-5A playoffs – North Pocono, L 53-31

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (4A – 2015)

Key players lost: Mia DeMarco; Tiara George; Bernadette Lieback; Kendall Tigue; Jessica Zaladonis

Key players: Ava Butcher, Sr., 2.7 ppg; Amanda Fath, Sr., 3.5 ppg; Leah Zambetti, Sr., 2.6 ppg; Taylor Baiera, Jr., 1.8 ppg; Kallie Booth, Jr., 15.6 ppg, 28 3s; Ava Callahan, Jr., 2.3 ppg; Daniella Ranielli, Fr.

Outlook: Gregory had a huge job in his first year as he had to replace an entire starting lineup plus deal with shutdowns because of the pandemic. Growing pains were evident, especially on offense where the Patriots failed to crack 40 points on 14 occasions. Booth is one of the top perimeter shooters in the WVC and the inside game will be boosted by 6-foot-1 Fath, who was injured early on. Several others received varsity time, so Pittston Area will likely be a better team this season.

DIVISION 2

1. LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Charlie Lavan

2020-21 record: 10-2 Div. 2, 1st; 14-3 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Holy Redeemer, W 31-21; Scranton Prep, L 51-30

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (2A – 1984)

Key players lost: Halle Jones

Key players: Claire Dougherty, Sr., 12.6 ppg, 11 3s; Chase Purdy, Sr., 11.0 ppg; Krista Scoblick, Sr.; Melanie Selner, Sr.; Lea Keefe, Jr., 3.5 ppg; Hailey Kline, Jr., 6.3 ppg; Brenna Hunt, So., 6.2 ppg, 10 3s; Molly Jenkins, So.; Ella Wilson, Fr.

Outlook: Although the Black Knights couldn’t wrestled away the district title from perennial power Scranton Prep, they could take the next step this season with a talented group of returning players. The other two losses were by one and two points. Dougherty and Kline are a pair of 6-foot-1 inside players. Plus, Purdy is 5-10 and there is size among the reserves. Dougherty and Hunt can also hit from outside the arc, although the Black Knights didn’t venture there much last season.

2. HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: John Jezorwski

2020-21 record: 10-2 Div. 2, 2nd; 12-5 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Lake-Lehman, L 31-21

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 4 (3A – 2008, 2009, 2017; 2A – 2016)

Key players lost: Karissa Spade; Lynzie Skoronski

Key players: Aleia Atherton, Sr., 5.2 ppg; Aubrey Curley, Sr., 6.8 ppg, 11 3s; Faith Sekol, Sr., 6.7 ppg, 11 3s; Mia Ashton, Jr., 5.5 ppg; Jillian DelBalso, Jr., 7.0 ppg; Megan Albrecht, Fr.; Brooke Kroptavich, Fr.

Outlook: The Royals won eight in a row, but couldn’t sustain the momentum and lost their final two games. The offense was fine during the winning streak, yet sputtered in those last two. Things could change this season with four starters back as well as a deep bench. However, Redeemer lacks size with no players over 5-foot-9, so that could problematic against big teams like Lake-Lehman. Still, the Royals are a legitimate contender for the division.

3. NANTICOKE AREA

Coach: Ed Grant

2020-21 record: 7-5 Div. 2, 3rd; 10-8 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Dunmore, W forfeit, COVID-19; Berwick, L 46-27

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 9 (4A – 2017; 3A – 1983, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2006, 2007)

Key players lost: Lauren Casey; Abigail Cullen; Genevieve Nalepa

Key players: Riley Baird, Sr., 13.9 ppg, 31 3s; Brooklyn Biehl, Sr., 5.8 ppg, 10 3s; Tiara Thomas, Sr., 1.8 ppg; Claire Aufiero, So., 6.9 ppg, 17 3s

Outlook: After a rough start, Nanticoke Area straightened things out. Even a three-game losing streak in early February featured three close games that could have gone either way. There were also some nail-biting wins along the way. Baird, Biehl and Aufiero give the Trojanettes three scorers who can hit from beyond the arc. But beyond those three and Thomas, there aren’t many varsity minutes on the roster.

4. WYOMING AREA

Coach: Chad Lojewski

2020-21 record: 6-6 Div. 2, tied 4th; 8-8 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-4A playoffs – Tunkhannock, W 47-35; Scranton Prep, L 80-23

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Maria Amato; Kaitlyn Slusser; Erika Holweg

Key players: Rosalind Tart, Sr., 1.8 ppg; Olivia Allen, Jr., 1.5 ppg; Morgan Janeski, Jr., 14.0 ppg; Halle Kranson, Jr., 5.3 ppg; Joselyn Williams, Jr., 3.1 ppg; Anna Wisnewski, Jr., 4.4 ppg, 10 3s

Outlook: The Warriors were young last season, resulting in some uneven play throughout the season. The experience, though, could help them smooth out the rough edges. The team has just one senior, but has a talented junior class headed by Janeski, who is the tallest player at 6-foot. There’s not much size among the other projected contributors, although there are a couple taller freshmen on the roster.

5. WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Abbey Rodway

2020-21 record: 2-10 Div. 2, 6th; 2-13 overall

2020-21 postseason: D2-3A playoffs – Western Wayne, L 64-30

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Ava Bufalino; Abby McDonald

Key players: Teagan Jackett, Sr., 3.0 ppg; Cassidy Skoranski, Jr., 2.7 ppg; Lexy Lichenstein, So., 2.8 ppg

Outlook: The Blue Knights’ only victories last season came against winless Hanover Area. The offense struggled throughout the season, resulting in a couple close losses. Three players are back who posted significant time on the varsity level. There are a few others who had limited varsity minutes.

6. MMI PREP

Coach: Terry Hartz

2020-21 record: did not play

2020-21 postseason: did not play

State classification: A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: none

Key players: Emily Borchick, So.; Bria Kringe, So.; Allie Marciante, So.

Outlook: The Preppers were the only District 2 team to sit out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So there’s a lot of catching up to do and not a lot of players to do it with. There are just nine girls on the roster, meaning there will be no junior varsity team. Five sophomores make up the bulk of the lineup with two juniors and two freshmen also available.

7. HANOVER AREA

Coach: Jim McGavin

2020-21 record: 0-12 Div. 2, 7th; 0-15 overall

2020-21 postseason: did not qualify

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: none

Key players: Madison Elick, Jr., 1.3 ppg; Hannah Salwoski, Jr., 4.3 ppg; Izzy Curcio, So., 0.8 ppg; Kayla Gist, So., 1.5 ppg; Brenna Slusser, So., 1.9 ppg

Outlook: Hanover Area started last season with a new coach and just seven players, none above the grade of sophomore. The results were predictable as the Hawkeyes were overwhelmed on a nightly basis. They scored over 20 points just once. On a positive note, Hanover Area’s roster has grown to 14 and it will attempt to play junior varsity games.