Nanticoke Area jumped to a 15-point lead in the first quarter on the way to a 54-38 victory over visiting North Pocono in high school girls basketball Monday night.

Claire Aufiero led Nanticoke Area with 16 points. Brooklyn Biehl and Riley Baird each netted 11. Shaylee Heffron scored nine.

Abby Lenchinsky paced North Pocono with 12.

Northwest 29, Wyoming Seminary 26

Charleigh Miner scored 17 points as Northwest edged Wyoming Seminary.

Margaret Ganter and Lexy Litchenstein led Seminary with eight points each.

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Wallenpaupack 36

Gloria Adjayi and Danayjha Moore each scored 16 points as WBA seized control early in a victory over visiting Wallenpaupack.

Reagan Holden scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, helping the Wolfpack jump to a 25-5 lead.

Devon Kiesendahl led the Buckhorns with 13.

Pittston Area 53, Hanover Area 21

Daniella Ranielli scored 23 points as Pittston Area defeated Hanover Area.

Kallie Booth added nine for the Patriots, who had nine players figure in the scoring.

Kyleen McCance scored 12 for Hanover Area.

Nanticoke Area 54, North Pocono 38

NORTH POCONO (38) — Kylie Mastillo 4 1-2 9, Samantha Polishon 2 2-2 8, Abby Lenchinsky 5 2-2 12, Autumn Koch 1 0-0 2, Ava Pabst 1 0-0 3, Samantha Bajor 0 0-0 0, Delaney Connors 0 0-0 0, Alexis Charles 0 0-0 0, Amaya Monacelli 1 0-0 2, Maggie Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-6 38.

NANTICOKE AREA (54) — Tiara Thomas 3 1-2 7, Alivia Evans 0 0-0 0, Hailey Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Reed 0 0-0 0, Sophia Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Majiros 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 5 0-0 11, Claire Aufiero 5 1-2 16, Shaylee Heffron 3 1-2 9, Riley Baird 5 1-2 11, Cerenity Eldridge 0 0-0 o, Brooke Felici 0 0-0 0, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-11 54.

North Pocono`5`11`8`14 — 38

Nanticoke Area`20`7`14`13 — 54

Three-point goals — NP 3 (Polishon 2, Pabst). NA 5 (Biehl, Aufiero 2, Heffron 2).

Northwest 29, Wyoming Seminary 26

NORTHWEST (29) — Kaelyn Crawford 1 0-0 2, Morgan Hermanofski 3 0-0 8, Charleigh Miner 6 0-4 17, Karsyn Miner 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth James 0 0-0 0, Taylor Noss 0 0-0 0, Jordan Bowman 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 0-4 29.

WYOMING SEMINARY (26) — Catherine Zieglar 0 0-0 0, Dallas Hanson-Richart 0 0-0 0, Lexy Litchenstein 2 4-4 8, Avery Luksic 2 0-2 4, Clare Griffin 1 0-0 2, Teagan Jackett 1 0-0 2, Margaret Ganter 3 2-2 8, Hayley Smeraldi 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 6-8 26

Northwest`8`3`7`11 — 29

Wyo. Seminary`6`4`8`8 — 26

Three-point goals — NWT 7 (Hermanofski 2, C.Miner 5).

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Wallenpaupack 36

WALLENPAUPACK (36) — Kiesendahl 4 3-4 13, Smith 3 1-2 8, Schmidt 0 2-2 2, Desmet 4 0-0 11, Posden 0 0-0 0, Rosenthal 0 0-2 0, Steffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-10 36.

WBA (61) — Credle 2 0-0 4, Moore 7 1-2 16, Evans 2 1-4 5, Loja 0 0-0 0, Holden 3 0-0 8, Nazario 0 0-0 0, Ardo Boyko 3 2-5 8, Krawczeniuk 2 0-0 4, Adjayi 8 0-0 16. Totals 27 4-11 61.

Wallenpaupack`5`12`9`10 — 36

Wilkes-Barre Area`25`14`11`11 — 61

Three-point goals — WAL 6 (Kiesendahl 2, Smith, Desmet 3). WBA 3 (Moore, Holden 2).

Pittston Area 53, Hanover Area 21

PITTSTON AREA (53) — Ranielli 8 3-3 23, Booth 2 4-5 9, Karp 1 0-0 2, A.Callahan 1 0-0 3, Zambetti 1 1-1 3, Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, O’Brien 0 0-1 0, Baiera 1 2-2 4, Moran 0 0-0 0, G.Callahan 0 0-0 0, Fath 2 0-0 4, Butcher 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-12 53.

HANOVER AREA (21) — Corbett 0 0-0 0, McCance 3 5-6 12, Sheridan 0 0-0 0, Elick 1 0-0 2, Salwoski 1 0-0 3, Shutes 1 1-2 3, Gist 0 1-1 1, Slusser 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-9 21.

Pittston Area`15`11`18`9 — 53

Hanover Area`2`8`5`6 — 21

Three-point goals — PA 7 (Ranielli 4, Booth, A.Callahan, Lazevnick). HA 2 (McCance, Salwoski).