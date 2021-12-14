🔊 Listen to this

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after missing a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday.

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett works to stop a scoring effort by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA game in Indianapolis on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry came up just short of Ray Allen’s 3-point record Monday night. He still walked away with a win — and a smile.

The 33-year-old sharp-shooting guard made five 3s, scored 26 points and rallied the Golden State Warriors to a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

He’s two treys short of surpassing Allen, something he’s likely to do Tuesday night on the NBA’s grandest stage, Madison Square Garden. Allen made 2,973 during his 18-year career.

In Indianapolis, the near-sellout crowd was less interested in the final result than seeing history. Fans roared each time Curry lined up a 3, gasped when he drove to the basket and erupted each time he inched closer to Allen’s mark.

For the final 90 seconds, everyone inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was standing. Some stuck around to give the two-time MVP and three-time NBA champ a proper sendoff after he finished postgame interviews.

But this was not the indomitable Curry everyone expected. He missed his first three beyond the arc, finished 5 of 15 on 3s — and some were badly off the mark. Clearly, he was pressing. Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted Curry had been trying too hard over the past several games.

“I’m enjoying the moment, knocking on the doorstep. It’s pretty surreal,” Curry said. “You just keep playing basketball, taking shots you think you can make and enjoy the experience.”

The Pacers defense made it awfully challenging. It constantly tried to run Curry and his teammates off the 3-point line and for most of the night it worked. Indiana, led by Domantas Sabonis’ 30 points and 11 rebounds, just couldn’t do it long enough to close out a fourth consecutive win..

“I know he was trying to get the record tonight and in my mind, I wasn’t going to let him do it on our court,” said Malcolm Brogdon, who had 23 points and eight assists. “When you slow him down, you expect to win the game. We slowed him down.”

But Curry did just enough to win this one.

His final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98, and on the next possession, he decided against a 3 and drove for the tying layup with 48.5 seconds to go. Then, after getting a defensive stop, Curry had a chance at tying the record but it was off the mark and Kevon Looney broke the tie with a putback.

“The play was set up perfectly, the 3 just didn’t go in and Loon did what Loon does, which is go get the offensive board to give us the lead and eventually the win,” said Draymond Green, who had 15 points and nine rebounds.

RAPTORS 124, KINGS 101

TORONTO — Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had a season-best 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto used a 70-point first half to rout Sacramento.

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet had 12 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as Toronto made a season-best 53 field goals.

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 11 and Justin Champagnie finished with 10 for the Raptors, who wrapped up a 4-3 homestand — their longest of the season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Buddy Hield added 14 and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who went 0-3 on an Eastern Conference trip that also included losses at Charlotte and Cleveland.

CAVALIERS 105, HEAT 94

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win.

Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and hit all six of his free throws in his highest scoring game of the season. He also added nine rebounds.

Isaac Okoro had 18 points, Jarrett Allen didn’t miss a shot in scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and five assists for Cleveland.

P.J. Tucker had a season-high 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Heat. Miami had its two-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a four-game trip.

CELTICS 117, BUCKS 103

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and Boston beat Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight right hamstring and scored 19 points in 30 minutes for Boston. Grant Williams had 17 points, and Robert Williams III and Al Horford each scored 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Milwaukee, one day after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jrue Holiday also had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in 15 games. Khris Middleton exited with a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter.

ROCKETS 132, HAWKS 126

ATLANTA — Eric Gordon scored 32 points, D.J. Augustin added 22 and Houston rallied from 19 points down and handed Atlanta its fifth straight home loss.

Houston won on the road for only the second time this season, overcoming a 41-point performance from Trae Young. The Rockets are 2-12 away from home.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Rockets, who have won eight of 10 since a 15-game losing streak.

The Hawks scored a season-high 69 points in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Rockets.

Young, who also had nine assists, was essentially a one-man team. He hit 14 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers. John Collins scored 14 points and no one else had more than 12. Clint Capela did have 16 rebounds, but the Hawks were outrebounded 56-47.

GRIZZLIES 126, 76ERS 91

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 and Memphis shot better than 50% in a dominating win over Philadelphia.

De’Anthony Melton finished with 15 points and Tyus Jones made all but one of his seven shots in scoring 13 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies have won eight of nine.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 23 points, and Charles Bassey added 13. Shake Milton and Tobias Harris had 12 points each. Philadelphia played without center Joel Embiid, a late scratch with right rib soreness.

MAVERICKS 120, HORNETS 96

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Dallas hit a season-high 19 3-pointers as the Mavericks routed the Charlotte to sweep a back-to-back without All-Star guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis led the Mavericks (14-13) to a 70-43 halftime lead, securing his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds before the break. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played only eight minutes in the second half to finish with 25.

Trey Burke scored a season-high 22 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 off the bench for Dallas.

The Hornets, who opened a six-game road trip, their longest of the season, were led by Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. with 20 points each.