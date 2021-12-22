🔊 Listen to this

Riley Baird scored 19 points and Claire Aufiero had a big fourth quarter as Nanticoke Area defeated Honesdale 48-33 Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.

Aufiero scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Trojanettes outscored the Hornets 19-11.

Rowan Murray had 15 for Honesdale.

Pittston Area 38, Wyoming Area 26

Kallie Booth scored 18 points and Daniella Ranielli scored 14 as Pittston Area defeated rival Wyoming Area.

Morgan Janeski scored eight for Wyoming Area. Joselyn Williams added six.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 59, Nanticoke Area 39

Hazleton Area used a 20-point third quarter to gain control and defeat visiting Nanticoke Area.

Josin Guerra led Hazleton Area with 14 points. Luke Gennaro had 13 and Sammy Guzman added 10. Nick Hebel scored nine.

Justin Spencer led Nanticoke Area with 12 points. Jaidyn Johnson added eight.

Northwest 44, Forest City 28

Landon Hufford scored 16 points and Gary McLendon added 15 as Northwest pulled away in the second half for a road win.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 139, Berwick 44

Peyton Stauffer (100 free, 100 back) won two events for Dallas.

Also posting individual wins for the Mountaineers were Olivia Thomas (200 free), Gabby Spaciano (200 IM), Brianne Dempsey (diving), Lydia Gonzalez (100 fly), Olivia Sitkowski (500 free) and Gina Kerrick (100 breast).

Sophia Guerriero posted Berwick’s only win in the 50 freestyle.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 137, Berwick 21

Dallas had three double winners in a sweep of Berwick.

Jason Puza (200 IM, 100 back), Maddoc Watkins (50 free, 100 fly) and Tommy Doran (500 free, 100 breast) all posted two wins. Doran’s 4:51.19 time in the 500 was a pool record.

Stephen Miller won the 200 freestyle and Casey McGlynn won the 100 freestyle.

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 46, Berwick 21

Mason Sgarlat and Joe Rivas had pins for Valley West, which benefited from five Berwick forfeits.

Tyler Winters, Braylon Hawkins and Trystan English had pins for Berwick.

HONESDALE (33) — Fiume 0 0-0 0, Giannetti 1 0-0 2, Ludwig 0 0-2 0, Lyle 2 0-0 4, Murray 6 0-0 15, Collins 0 0-0 0, Meagher 1 0-2 3, Campen 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 4 0-2 9. Totals 14 0-6 33.

NANTICOKE AREA (48) — Majiros 1 0-0 2, Biehl 1 0-1 2, Aufiero 3 8-10 15, Heffron 1 1-2 4, Baird 5 6-8 19, Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Albert 1 4-6 6. Totals 13 19-27 48.

Honesdale`5`3`14`11 — 33

Nanticoke Area`11`12`6`19 — 48

Three-point goals — HON 5 (Murray 3, Meagher, Montgomery). NA 3 (Aufiero, Heffron, Baird).

Pittston Area 38, Wyoming Area 26

WYOMING AREA (26) — Allen 1 1-2 3, Tart 1 0-1 2, Kranson 1 1-2 3, Williams 3 0-1 6, Rome 0 1-4 1, Janeski 3 0-0 8, Wisnewski 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-10 26.

PITTSTON AREA (38) — Ranielli 4 2-2 14, Booth 6 2-3 18, Karp 0 0-0 0, A.Callahan 0 0-0 0, Zambetti 1 0-0 2, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Baiera 1 0-0 2, Fath 1 0-0 2, Butcher 0 0-3 0. Totals 13 4-8 38.

Wyoming Area`3`6`7`10 — 26

Pittston Area`10`10`6`12 — 38

Three-point goals — WA 3 (Janeski, Wisnewski). PA 8 (Ranielli 4, Booth 4).

NANTICOKE AREA (39) — C.Johnson 1 2-4 5, Kepp 2 1-3 6, Spencer 4 0-0 12, Brown 1 2-2 4, J.Johnson 2 4-8 8, Wiaterowski 2 0-0 3, Turak 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-17 39.

HAZLETON AREA (59) — Guerra 5 3-4 14, Lopez 2 1-1 5, Hebel 3 0-0 9, Morrieson 3 0-0 6, Shamany 0 0-0 0, Cusatis 0 2-2 2, Catrone 0 0-0 0, Gennaro 5 1-2 13, Marshall 0 0-0 0, Guzman 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 7-9 59.

Nanticoke Area`8`8`12`11 — 39

Hazleton Area`10`12`20`17 — 59

Three-point goals — NA 6 (C.Johnson, Kepp, Spencer 4). HA 8 (Guerra, Hebel 3, Gennaro 2, Guzman 2).

Northwest 44, Forest City 28

NORTHWEST (44) — McLendon 6 2-6 15, Hufford 6 1-2 16, Biller 2 0-0 4, Savakinus 1 2-4 4, Piestrak 0 0-0 0, Kopco 1 0-0 2, R.Miner 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-12 44.

FOREST CITY (28) — Heath 3 0-0 6, Bezek 4 4-8 12, Hartman 2 1-1 5, Piatak 2 0-0 5, Bailer 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-9 28.

Northwest`7`9`16`12 — 44

Forest City`3`12`5`8 — 28

Three-point goals — NWT 5 (McLendon, Hufford 3, R.Miner). FC 1 (Piatak).

106: Dorian Hoffman (WVW) won by forfeit; 113: Jackson Giordano (WVW) won by forfeit; 120: Louden Giza (WVW) won by forfeit; 126: Zander Remakus (WVW) maj. dec. Kyle Winter, 9-1; 132: Ian Ratchford (WVW) won by forfeit; 138: Caleb Hoffman (WVW) won by forfeit; 145: double forfeit; 152: Tyler Winter (BER) pinned Tanner Pearson, 1:04; 160: Braylon Hawkins (BER) pinned Luke Hoffman, 2:47; 172: Mason Sgarlat (WVW) pinned Ben Knorr, 1:59; 189: Joe Rivas (WVW) pinned Liam Carroll, 2:56; 215: Trystan English (BER) pinned John McLaughlin, 3:05; 285: Bruce Hartman (BER) dec. Nick Giza, 7-0

Match started at 132