PITTSTON — Former Pittston Area basketball star Mia Hopkins has played high school and college basketball at a high level.

She has played professionally in Europe, but at 27 years old, she is about to embark on the greatest basketball experience of her life as she becomes the newest team member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

Ever since the now 5-foot, 10-inch Hopkins can remember, she said she’s had a basketball in her hands.

“I was pretty much born into it (basketball) through my grandfather, going to his games as an infant,” Hopkins admitted. “I had a ball in my hands when I was 2 years old, would always play in the driveway. Even at a young age, I would play at the Y, and my mom (Sharon Hopkins) would record me and that was when I was 4 or 5 years old.”

Hopkins said she didn’t know it at the time, but as she was growing up drilling so many hours on her own, she was practicing visualization skills.

“From all that work in my driveway came the passion for the game,” Hopkins said. “I religiously worked out in the driveway. … I would pretend I was playing against Wyoming Area at a really young age.”

As her game progressed, she would play a level or two above her own level just to get better competition.

By the time Hopkins got to her high school years, she was a scoring threat. In January of her senior year in 2012, she reached a milestone by scoring her 1,000 high school career point.

College career

Upon graduating from Pittston Area, she signed to attend Monmouth University in New Jersey. Not feeling it was a proper fit after two years, she transferred to Bloomsburg University, appearing in 21 games and scoring 388 points for an average of 16.1 points per game.

She sought out a better opportunity for her basketball career when she transferred to West Chester University, outside of Philadelphia, where she ended her collegiate career.

At West Chester, she started in all 29 games averaging 15.5 points per game and a team-high nine rebounds per game.

In the 2017-2018 season, she garnered a spot on the All-PSAC East First Team as well as the All-ECAC First Team. She led the Golden Rams in 11 major statistical categories.

“West Chester was a really good fit for me,” Hopkins said. “We had a unique group of players, and we just gelled. We won 19 games in a row and won the PSAC where we went to the NCAA tournament and lost in the first round.”

Professional basketball career

Upon graduating from West Chester, Hopkins was determined to play pro basketball ending up in Europe.

“I always had a dream to play overseas and miraculously, it happened,” Hopkins said. “My mom told me I was crazy and I didn’t have the money to go so my grandfather paid for it for me.”

After playing in a game in France, she took a highlight clip and shopped it around to every team in Europe.

“After sending out literally thousands of clips, I got one offer and went to the Czech Republic,” Hopkins added. “After a brief stay in Czech, I ended up playing in Ireland.”

Hopkins eventually ended up playing in Greece, a place she always hoped she could play.

She played in Greece for about six weeks before she ended up with a severe case of tendinitis in her knees eventually being released from the team, so she ended up flying back to Pittston.

“That was the turning point in my life,” Hopkins admits. “I had no money, nothing to do, literally having to start from ground zero, so I started back at the YMCA and began to grind it out.”

In March of 2020, Hopkins got her passport to travel to Brazil to play basketball there right before the world shutdown due to COVID.

“COVID hit the week before I was supposed to leave,” Hopkins recalled. “I was still determined to go to Brazil, but soon the NBA, NASCAR and everyone shut down, so I stayed at home, focused on myself, got in shape and I felt was ready to go.”

Hopkins got into a few local men’s leagues were she was scoring on average 20 points per game, and she decided she wanted to try to get into the WNBA in the United States.

In the winter of 2020-2021, Hopkins went to Texas to train with one of the best NBA and WNBA trainers in Tim Springer, who himself trained the San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Stars. Hopkins trained under Springer in March and April of 2021.

“He changed my jump shot, and nobody ever took the time to change my shot,” Hopkins said. “I started doing what he suggested, and it was super off for a while and couldn’t find it.”

Eventually Hopkins had a chance to attend a WNBA combine where she did not perform well.

“I played so bad, they wouldn’t let me in the three-point contest, and the girls I was with were in it and I knew I could have won it,” Hopkins said. “I was so upset. My mom came down to Texas and Easton (Ashby), and we all had a hotel room and I was very, very upset.”

Hopkins again returned to Pittston doing basketball camps and even got in a tournament in the Dominican Republic. A semi-pro team in Texas picked her up, and she was severely injured during a game having her shooting arm dislocated.

Once again at the age of 26, feeling at an all-time low, she had to rehab or have surgery to fix her torn labrum. She opted to rehab for two weeks before doing the rest on her own.

Globetrotters offer

After rehab, Hopkins ended up back in Texas to work out with Springer. While in Texas, she finally got back on the court before she received a call from Isaiah Walker, her former AAU coach. Walker called her to tell her he got her a tryout with the Harlem Globetrotters.

“I didn’t know if he’s talking crazy or if he was serious,” Hopkins said. “He said he was serious and they would pay for my flight to Wildwood, N.J., for tryouts.

“So a month after my arm was almost torn off, I’m going to try out for the Harlem Globetrotters.”

Hopkins told Walker that she had just returned to the gym and didn’t think she could take the offer. Walker assured her it was okay because they were aware of the injury and they still wanted to see her.

“The day of the tryout, the head recruiter for the Globetrotters, (Wilkes-Barre native) Al Clocker, is from the 570 and knows my grandfather and he also knew my agent in Texas so I felt everything was starting to line up,” Hopkins said. “I felt really good going into the tryout and my jersey number was A1 and I felt it was going to be a good day. I couldn’t have written up how good the tryout went.”

Hopkins was the only female to tryout for the team, and she said everyone was dead serious.

“On the first play from scrimmage, I did my one infamous move (and I) pump faked (another player) and he jumped 10 feet in the air, and I just laid it right up,” Hopkins said, ecstatically. “At that moment I knew I didn’t have to do anything else, I knew I made the team.”

Of all those trying out that day at Wildwood, Hopkins was the only one that made the Globetrotters team and one other player made the Washington Generals, the Globetrotter’s perennial opposing team.

“I felt excited and ready to go,” Hopkins said. “But there was more waiting since I signed my contract in September until I had training camp two weeks ago in Atlanta, Ga.”

Hopkins signed a one-year contract. Each player is renewed year-by-year.

She left on Christmas morning for Hartford, Conn., to join the team for her first game on Dec. 26.

Being a Globetrotter

All players with the Globetrotters sport a nickname, and Hopkins will play under the moniker of Mighty. She will be one of only three females on the team.

Hopkins said she would be playing on the international roster when that tour kicks off in April.

Before that happens, the Globetrotters are scheduled to return to the Mohegan Sun Area at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township on Feb. 12 where Hopkins will make an appearance.

All in the family

Basketball is a family affair with the Hopkins. Her grandfather is legendary GAR Memorial High School coach John Hopkins, who coached for 30 years; seven years as an assistant high school coach and 23 years as a head coach at GAR, where he took his Grenadiers to 15 league titles, eight district championships, andthree state championship finals.

Her great uncle Mike Hopkins, John’s brother, was a one-time head coach at Pittston Area.

“She wanted to play basketball when she was very young, so we had her at the YMCA at 4, 5 and six years old,” John Hopkins recalled. “We wanted to see if she liked it, and she did and we kept encouraging her to play.”

Mia credits her grandfather and her grandmother, Angie Hopkins, as her two biggest influences in the sport in basketball as well in life.

“I think she’ll fit in well with the Globetrotters,” John Hopkins said. “She has such good ball-handling skills to begin with and they’ll teach her some of the Globetrotter’s secrets, so she’ll fit in really well. I’m praying she’ll do well and I know she’s worked hard and we’re proud of her.”

Hopkins’ biggest supporter and her unofficial coach, her grandmother Angie, who passed away in 2020, but Mia gives all credit to her for being at every game no matter if it was her soccer matches, organized basketball games and sometimes practices.

“Angie was always talking to her about her foul shooting, make sure you make your fouls, take your time,” John Hopkins said about his wife’s words of wisdom for Mia. “She was the biggest support of Angie and Mia really loved her.”

The future for Hopkins

Although each player signs for one year at a time contact, Hopkins hopes she will be playing with the Globetrotters for years to come.

She said if that happens, she’ll be extremely happy and grateful, but she will never lose the dream of playing in the WNBA.

In 2021, Hopkins, who has a college degree in Exercise Science, launched a clothing line called STARMIA.

STARMIA specializes in sports bras as well as T-shirts, shorts, Spandex and tracksuits.

“It took two years to finally take off,” Hopkins said. “The inspiration for the line is the infinite potential that lies in everyone and we are unlimited, we need to unveil the limitations.”

You can find Hopkins’ collection at www.starmia-unveilthetruth.com.