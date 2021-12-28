🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area senior lineman Nick Elko, shown tackling Southern Columbia quarterback Liam Klebon earlier this season, was selected to the PA Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State team. Elko was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player chosen.

Wyoming Area two-way lineman Nick Elko was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player selected Tuesday to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State football team.

The Class A, 2A and 3A all-state teams were announced Tuesday. The WVC has no teams in Class A and 2A.

The Class 4A, 5A and 6A team will be released Wednesday.

Elko was a four-year starter for the Warriors, beginning his high school career as a fullback. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder switched to the line as a sophomore and turned in three outstanding seasons. He recorded 31 pancake blocks this season for a line that allowed two sacks all season while making 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six hurries and an interception which he returned 61 yards for a touchdown. He was chosen all-state as an offensive lineman.

Elko, a two-time Times Leader All-WVC selection, recently committed to play at Division II East Stroudsburg University.

The Lackawanna Conference fared much better with five overall selections in Class 3A.

District 2 Class 3A champion Scranton Prep landed three players on the Class 3A team – running back London Montgomery, linebacker Michael Golay and defensive back Robert Rossi. Lakeland had quarterback Dominico Spataro and defensive lineman Lacota Dippre selected.

Montgomery rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns on 194 carries. He also had a receiving TD and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior had six games where he rushed for over 200 yards, including a pair of 300-yard games. He has offers from Arizona State and Bowling Green.

Golay, a 6-2, 240 senior, finished with 121 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Rossi, a 6-4, 195 senior who recently committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, made the all-state team as an athlete after an excellent season on both sides of the ball. As a safety, he had six interceptions and 53 tackles. As a receiver, he caught 28 passes for 607 yards and 10 TDs.

Spataro was arguably the top dual-threat quarterback in District 2. The 5-9, 155-pound junior connected on 169-of-279 passes for 2,261 yards and 25 TDs and rushed for 819 yards and 15 touchdowns on 144 carries.

Dippre, a 6-3, 230 junior, had 73 tackles, 26 for loss and nine sacks. He added 49 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to be a Division I recruit next season. His brother CJ is a freshman tight end at Maryland.

Old Forge junior offensive lineman Cyllel Rose was named to the Class A team, while Lackawanna Trail senior offensive lineman RJ Schirg was selected to the Class 2A team.