Berwick junior defensive back Dray Wilk and Pittston Area sophomore tight end Adam Shovlin were the only two Wyoming Valley Conference players named Wednesday morning to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State team.

The duo joins Wyoming Area lineman Nick Elko as the only WVC players selected all-state thus far. Elko was chosen to the Class 3A team on Tuesday. The Class 5A and 6A all-state teams will be released Wednesday afternoon.

The Lackawanna Conference had two selections – Valley View running back Connor Hilling and offensive lineman Tyler Swartz.

Wilk followed in the footsteps of his brother Teagan, who was an all-state pick and is currently a safety at East Carolina. He finished with seven interceptions, 83 tackles, six tackles for loss and five pass breakups. On offense, caught 19 passes for 187 yards and two TDs. He was chosen to the Times Leader All-WVC first team all-stars.

Shovlin made great strides throughout the season and developed into a force on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder caught 17 passes for 157 yards while providing strong blocking. On defense, he made 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks and also forced two fumbles. He was selected to the Times Leader All-WVC second team.

Swartz was a four-year starter who helped Valley View to the District 2 Class 4A championship.

Hilling rushed 186 times for 1,524 yards and 24 touchdowns. The junior also had seven catches for 74 yards and a score.