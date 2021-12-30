🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey have been making the trip up and down I-81 to play each other for 23 seasons. But 2021-22 is the first time the Bears have controlled the rivalry this much to open a season.

After Wednesday night’s 6-1 rout at Giant Center, Hershey has won the first five meetings with the Penguins to start a campaign for the first time. The Bears had previously opened 4-0-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2002-03.

Hershey claimed a 4-1 win at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday and never lost control of Wednesday’s contest following a scoreless first period.

Tobias Geisser, Marcus Vela, Mason Morelli and Bobby Nardella all scored in the second to claim a 4-0 lead.

Jan Drozg managed to get the Penguins (9-12-1-2) on the board with just 18 seconds left in the frame, scoring his first goal of the season off of a feed from Matt Alfaro in the left circle.

Hershey answered with goals from Dylan McIlrath and the streaking Ryan Dmowski in the third period to close out the scoring.

The Bears put all six goals behind goalie Alex D’Orio, who finished with 28 saves on 34 shots. The Penguins only managed 20 shots against Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard.

Both rosters were depleted for the game as the AHL once again must battle through COVID-19 issues in both the league and the parent NHL.

In the past month, the NHL has postponed dozens of games because of COVID-19 concerns, pulled out of participation in February’s Olympics and took an early holiday break to devise a new path forward.

Part of the NHL’s solution was to reinstitute the taxi squads that it used last season to help with depth. That comes at the expense of the AHL roster, and this week began with Pittsburgh calling up winger Kasper Bjorkqvist, goalie Louis Domingue and defensemen Pierre Olivier-Joseph and Juuso Riikola to the taxi squad.

As it was, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton played Wednesday’s game with 13 forwards and only five defensemen.

The Bears were without goalie Pheonix Copley, winger Brett Leason and defensemen Alexander Alexeyev and Michal Kempny.

Wednesday was the last game of 2021 for the Penguins, who had a weekend series with Cleveland postponed. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will have time to regroup for 2022 with their next game not coming until Jan. 7 at Utica.

The Penguins don’t return home until Jan. 14 against Lehigh Valley.