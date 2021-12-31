🔊 Listen to this

Down by four after three quarters, the Berwick girls basketball team held Nanticoke Area to four points in the fourth to earn a 42-39 win on Thursday, avenging a loss to the Trojans the night before.

Rachel Whitenight scored six of her team-high 13 points in the decisive fourth quarter. Rae Anna Andreas finished with 11 points.

Claire Aufiero topped the Trojans with 14 points.

Punxsutawney 49, Hazleton Area 39

Brianna Kennedy (15 points) and Sophia Shults (13) were both named to the all-tournament team as the Cougars fell in the championship game of the Truance Holiday Classic.

Host Punxsutawney trailed after the first quarter but knocked down eight threes to the Cougars’ zero to win the title.

Lake-Lehman 49, Montrose 44

Chase Purdy scored 16 points to lead visiting Lake-Lehman past Montrose.

Also scoring in double figures for the Black Knights was Claire Dougherty. Mia Snyder led Montrose with 14.

Elk Lake 40, Northwest 27

Krista Jones scored 15 points to lead Elk Lake past host Northwest.

Charleigh Miner scored 14 points to lead Northwest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 79, Bethlehem Catholic 62

Nick Nocito scored 25 points and Austin Finarelli added 22 as Dallas defeated host Bethlehem Catholic.

Also scoring in double figures for the Mountaineers was Michael Cumbo with 12 points.

Pittston Area 66, Lake-Lehman 33

The Patriots posted a dominant first half, taking a 49-15 lead into the break. Ethan Ghannam led four Pittston Area players in double figures with 14 points, followed by Anthony Cencetti (11), JJ Walsh (10) and Jack Locker (10).

The Black Knights were led by Cole Morio, who finished with 10 points.

Pocono Mountain East 69, Wyoming Valley West 61

Host Pocono Mountain East rallied to force overtime and outscored the Spartans 12-4 in the extra frame to win.

Jon Mann scored 25 points to lead Valley West while Tyrese Harris added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berwick 42, Nanticoke Area 39

NANTICOKE AREA (39) — Tiara Thomas 3 1-4 7, Grace Reed 1 0-2 3, Caitlyn Majiros 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 1 0-0 3, Claire Aufiero 4 4-4 14, Shaylee Heffron 1 2-2 4, Riley Baird 4 0-0 8, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-12 39.

BERWICK (42) — Sarina Definnis 3 0-0 7, Rae Anna Andreas 4 1-2 11, Carly Ochs 0 0-0 0, Rachel Whitenight 6 1-2 13, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 2 5-6 9, Sadie Zehner 0 1-2 1, Abby Hess 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 9-14 42.

Nanticoke Area`13`6`16`4 — 39

Berwick`7`14`10`11 — 42

Three-point goals — NAN 4 (Aufiero 2, Reed, Biehl); BER 3 (Andreas 2, Definnis)

Punxsutawney 49, Hazleton Area 39

HAZLETON AREA (39) — Kyli Kilker 1 0-0 2, Lacie Kringe 1 0-0 2, Kaci Kilker 2 1-2 5, Olivia Williams 0 0-2 0, Taylor Kilker 1 0-0 2, Sophia Shults 5 3-4 13, Brianna Kennedy 6 3-4 15. Totals 16 7-12 39.

PUNXSUTAWNEY (49) — Danielle Griebel 5 1-2 15, Chloe Presloid 6 0-0 15, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Kierstin Riley 4 0-0 8, Maeve Hanley 1 1-2 3, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 2 2-2 7, Samantha Griebel 0 0-0 0, Avary Powell 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 5-8 49.

Hazleton Area`14`8`10`7 — 39

Punxsutawney`12`18`10`9 — 49

Three-point goals — HAZ 0; PUN 8 (D. Griebel 4, Presloid 3, Dobbins)

Lake-Lehman 49, Montrose 44

LAKE-LEHMAN (49) – Krista Scoblick 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kline 2 0-0 5, Brenna Hunt 4 0-0 9, Claire Dougherty 6 1-4 13, Ella Wilson 3 0-0 6, Chase Purdy 6 2-5 16. Totals 21 3-9 49.

MONTROSE (44) – Aspen Smith 2 2-2 8, Tangi Smith 4 4-4 12, Hayley Pompey 5 0-2 10, Mia Snyder 5 1-4 14, Paley Adams 0 0-0 0, Mya Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-10 44.

Lake-Lehman`18`8`9`14 – 49

Montrose`10`17`7`10 – 44

Three-point FGs: LL 4 (Purdy 4, Hunt, Kline), Montrose 5 (Tangi Smith 5, Mia Snyder 3).

Elk Lake 40, Northwest 27

ELK LAKE (40) – Megan Johns 1 0-0 2, Krista Jones 6 2-5 15, Mati Lord 0 0-0 0, Sydney Upright 0 0-2 0, Marissa Horn 0 0-0 0, Delaney Curley 2 0-0 5, Jenna Daye 0 0-0 0, Paige Keeney 0 0-0 0, Lily Decker 4 1-3 9, Leah Traver 4 0-0 9, Gianna Tewksbury 0 0-0 0, Katie McGlynn 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-10 40.

NORTHWEST (27) – Kaelyn Crawford 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hermanofski 3 2-3 9, Charleigh Miner 6 1-2 14, Ashlyn Slusarczyk 0 0-1 0, Angelina DiPino 0 2-3 2, Jordin Bowman 1 0-0 2. Toatls 10 5-9 27.

Elk Lake`8`9`13`10 – 40

Northwest`11`4`2`10 – 27

Three-point FGs: EL 3 (Lord, Curley, Traver), NW 2 (Hermanofski, Miner).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 79, Bethlehem Catholic 62

DALLAS (79) – Austin Finarelli 8 4-7 22, Nick Nocito 8 5-5- 25, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wydra 0 0-0 0, Mike Timinski 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 2 0-1 6, Michael Bufalino 0 0-0 0, C.J. Matushek 1 0-0 2, Michael Cumbo 5 0-0 12, Jude Nocito 2 0-0 6, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-12 79.

BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC (62) – Kevin Soto 2 0-0 6, Louis Vincici 2 1-1 5, Nate McLigney 0 0-0 0, Ediyon Gomez 9 8-9 30, Ryan Gassapher 4 0-0 11, Laz Carrasaville 0 0-0 0. Jeremy Flyer 0 0-0 0, Jorge Sariano 1 0-0 2, Steve Rechie 21 10-13 62.

Dallas`23`17`22`17 – 79

Becahi`15`24`9`14 – 62

Three-Point FGs: Dal 12 (Nick Nocito 4, Jude Nocito 2, Cumbo 2, Wallace 2), BC 10 (Gomez 4, Gassapher 3, Soto 2, Richie).

Pittston Area 66, Lake-Lehman 33

LAKE-LEHMAN (33) — Corey Bean 1 0-0 3, Cole Morio 3 1-2 10, Gavin Paraschak 4 0-0 9, Jake Herceg 0 0-0 0, Jake Simoson 0 0-0 0, Seth Berry 0 0-2 0, Leshawn Hammett 0 0-0 0, Ahmad Dabsheh 0 0-0 0, Hayden Evans 0 0-0 0, Ben Dowling 0 0-0 0, Chris Scholtis 0 0-0 0, Joe Shiskowski 3 1-2 7, Travis Jones 1 1-2 4. Totals 12 3-8 33.

PITTSTON AREA (66) — JJ Walsh 3 1-2 10, Ethan Ghannam 6 2-3 14, Jack Locker 4 1-1 10, Anthony Cencetti 5 1-1 11, Dom Jannuzzi 2 0-0 4, Ethan Maslowski 0 0-0 0, Matt Mayers 0 0-0 0, Silvio Giardina 3 0-0 7, Jack Long 3 0-0 6, Rob Barbieri 0 0-0 0, Ethan Clarke 0 0-0 0, Matt Walter 1 0-0 2, PJ McGarry 0 0-0 0, Brayden Powers 1 0-0 2, Cirian Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-7 66.

Lake-Lehman`9`6`10`8 — 33

Pittston Area`24`25`9`8 — 66

Three-point goals — LL 6 (Morio 3, Bean, Paraschak, Jones); PA 5 (Walsh 3, Locker, Giardina)

Pocono Mountain East 69, Wyoming Valley West 61

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (61) — Jon Mann 10 5-5 25, Quadel Glaster 3 3-7 9, Tyrese Harris 3 3-4 10, Zach Konopke 0 2-4 2, Will Wojciechowski 1 0-2 3, Gary Turner 2 2-4 6, Gill 2 0-0 4, Cobb 0 0-0 0, Marquessu McKenith 1 0-1 2. Totals 22 15-27 61.

POCONO MOUNTAIN EAST (69) — Thompson 5 2-13 14, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Fermin 3 0-0 7, Sanchez 6 0-1 14, Field 0 0-0 0, Campbell 1 0-0 3, Davalos 1 0-0 2, Jones 7 14-14 29.

Valley West`13`14`19`11`4 — 61

P.M. East`6`12`24`15`12 — 69

Three-point goals — WVW 2 (Harris, Wojciechowski); PME 5 (Sanchez 2, Fermin, Campbell, Jones)