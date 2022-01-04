🔊 Listen to this

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA game Monday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin’s Chris Vogt (33) puts up a shot against Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (23) and Caleb Furst (3) during the first half of an NCAA game Monday in West Lafayette, Ind.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was hungry Monday night.

After skipping breakfast in the morning and spending the afternoon trying to figure out how to beat No. 3 Purdue on the road for the first time in nearly eight years, the Badgers found plenty of ways to feed their sophomore star.

Davis scored a career-high 37 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made most of the big shots to lead No. 23 Wisconsin past the third-ranked Boilermakers 74-69.

“I just went out and played my game,” Davis said. “My teammates did a really good job getting me the ball in the right spots.”

Davis repeatedly made the Boilermakers pay, too, by going 13 of 24 from the field, 2 of 5 on 3-pointers and 9 of 12 at the free-throw line. He also led the Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) with two blocks and two steals.

Davis is the first Division I player to lead his team in all five categories in a road win over a top-five foe since Tim Duncan did it for Wake Forest against Maryland on Feb. 1, 1997.

Davis had plenty of help from other Badgers, too: Brad Davison scored 15 points and made two crucial 3s in the final four minutes and coach Greg Gard took a page out of Purdue’s playbook by playing a physical, harassing style and winning inside.

The result? Purdue (13-2, 1-2) lost for the first time since Dec. 9 and had a 13-game winning streak at Mackey Arena end. Zach Edey took advantage of his 7-foot-4 frame by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey added 14 points. It just wasn’t enough.

“We just have to grow up and be tougher, that’s it,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “That was a great lesson for us. You hate to have a loss as a lesson but that’s competition.”

Gard gambled that his team, which had been short-handed because of COVID-19 protocols, could overcome foul trouble by simply playing a tougher brand of basketball.

It looked as if Purdue had finally taken control when Ivey, Davis’ summer teammate with Team USA, scored on a layup with 11:11 left to give the Boilermakers a 49-42 lead.

Instead, Davis feasted on the Boilermakers defense. He scored three straight to give Wisconsin a 57-54 lead and when Purdue retook the lead at 58-57, Davis and Davison almost single-handedly led the Badgers on a decisive 14-5 run capped by Davis 3-pointer with 1 minute to go. That made it 71-63 and Purdue never fully recovered.

“I think it shows our team what we’re capable of being. We came in tonight, we weren’t scared they were ranked third or we were playing at their arena,” Davis said, explaining how the Badgers celebrated by spraying water in the locker room. “My jersey’s soaked right now and it’s cold. But they came out and fought tonight.”

No. 9 Arizona 95, Washington 75

TUSCON, Ariz. — Ben Mathurin scored 27 points, Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona returned from an extended break to beat Washington.

The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) moved the ball well offensively in their first game in 16 days, shooting 55% and finishing with 28 assists on 33 made shots.

Kerr Kriisa finished with 21 points and Arizona went 12 for 25 from 3 for its best start since opening the 2015-16 season 13-1.

The Wildcats were a bit shaky at taking care of the ball for the second straight game, though, with 21 turnovers that Washington converted into 25 points and allowed them to hang around despite struggling from the perimeter.

Washington (5-6, 0-1) had played two games since Nov. 27 because of COVID-19 issues before Monday, including its own pause that led to the postponement of a Dec. 2 game at Arizona.

Terrell Brown Jr. had a nice night against his former team, scoring 28 points in the arena where he played last season. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 points, but the rest of the Huskies had a hard time finding the mark, finishing 7 for 24 from the 3-point arc.