Alex Nylander’s career hasn’t started off as expected. Especially not when compared to what his father and older brother have accomplished on the ice.

But Nylander is just 23 years old, and the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 draft is looking for a chance to prove himself with a new team.

Nylander will get that opportunity with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired the forward from the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and assigned him to the AHL.

Pittsburgh traded Wilkes-Barre/Scranton alum Sam Lafferty — a Hollidaysburg native who has been in and out of the NHL lineup the past few seasons — to Chicago.

This will be the third organization for Nylander, who was originally drafted by the Buffalo. He spent three seasons with the Sabres before being traded to the Blackhawks for defenseman Henri Jokiharju.

After playing all of 2019-20 with the Blackhawks, Nylander injured his left knee in the playoffs and missed the entire truncated 2021 campaign while recovering from surgery. He returned to the ice this season playing for Chicago’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, recording eight goals and four assists in 23 games.

Nylander has played 188 career AHL games, recording 98 points (38 goals, 60 assists). In the NHL, he has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 84 games with the Sabres and Blackhawks.

The numbers are short of what was expected of him, given his pedigree. His father, Michael Nylander, played over 900 NHL games and scored 679 points as a dependable top-six center.

Older brother William Nylander — also drafted eighth overall, just two years earlier — has emerged as a top player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Nylander has played both wing and center, and the Swedish native — who was born in Calgary during his father’s playing career — showed his scoring prowess in the junior ranks, racking up 75 points in 57 games with OHL Mississauga in his draft year.

Hutchison joins on PTO

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also added a familiar face on Wednesday, adding forward Nick Hutchison on a professional tryout agreement from ECHL Wheeling.

This will be Hutchison’s second stint with the team, having played four games with the Penguins last month in his AHL debut.

Hutchison, 26, has 26 points with the Nailers and has the longest scoring streak in the ECHL this season at 14 games.

Games rescheduled

Two Wilkes-Barre/Scranton games that had previously been postponed officially got make-up dates on Wednesday.

The two-game series against the Cleveland that was supposed to be played this past weekend will now be made up on Jan. 24 and March 9, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. Those games on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 were called off because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Monsters.

The Penguins were originally scheduled to face Hershey on March 9. That game will now be played on April 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena with a 7:05 p.m. start.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the ice on Friday, traveling to Utica for a 7 p.m. game. That starts a three-in-three weekend road trip that includes games at Hershey on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5 p.m.)