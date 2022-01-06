🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area girls basketball team held Wyoming Seminary scoreless for nearly 11 minutes of game time to earn a 35-21 victory on Wednesday in a WVC Division 2 matchup.

Trailing by a point with 1:45 left before halftime, the Warriors proceeded to go on a 17-0 run that lasted until the 6:47 mark of the fourth quarter, a span of 10:58. Wyoming Area outscored the Blue Knights 9-0 in the third.

Halle Kranson and Morgan Janeski scored 10 points apiece in the win. Seminary got six points from Avery Luksic.

Northwest 37, Benton 24

Charleigh Miner scored 20 points and Morgan Hermanofski added eight as the Rangers went on the road to beat Benton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Tunkhannock 47

Nyquon Santos-Hollman hit 13 shots from the field and finished with a game-high 27 points to lead Wilkes-Barre. The Wolfpack led 41-23 at halftime and got 15 points from Waarithi Oseni in the victory.

Tunkhannock had two players in double figures, getting 11 points from Josh Brown and 10 from Ben Chilson.

North Penn-Mansfield 55, Northwest 48

Gary McLendon scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to rally the Rangers from a six-point deficit after three.

Karson Dominick did the damage for visiting North Penn-Mansfield, finishing with a game-high 30 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 148, Wyoming Valley West 21

Lydia Gonzales took first place in the 100 back and 200 IM for the Mountaineers, who won each event in a meet at Valley West.

Gonzales also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

Holy Redeemer 102, Nanticoke Area 54

Julia Bucknavage (100 free, 100 back) and Carly Glaser (200 IM, 100 breast) each picked up two individual wins for the Royals while also competing together for wins in two relays.

Casey Cabonilas topped the Trojans with a victory in the 50 free.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 131, Wyoming Valley West 32

Tommy Doran helped lead a strong effort for the visiting Mountaineers, winning the 50 free and 100 free while also contributing to wins for Dallas in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Holy Redeemer 107, Nanticoke Area 52

The Royals got multiple individual wins from John Evans (200 IM, 100 breast), Chris Schell (200 free, 100 free) and Eric Vogt (50 free, 100 fly).

Hugo Panecatl won the 500 free for the Trojans and was also part of the winning 200 free relay squad.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens 59, King’s 51

Visiting Stevens erased a narrow deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Monarchs in the final frame 17-7 to win.

Emily Kriston scored 17 points and added seven rebounds to top King’s. Kiersten Krouse added 13 points.

The game was played without spectators at Scandlon Gym, as all three local MAC Freedom schools — King’s, Wilkes and Misericordia — announced earlier this week they would temporarily suspend fans from attending indoor events in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The King’s men’s team was forced to forfeit Wednesday’s game against Stevens “due to health and safety protocols,” according to Stevens. The game goes down as a no-contest per NCAA guidelines but counts as a loss for the Monarchs and a win for the Ducks in the MAC Freedom standings, per the conference’s policy.

The King’s men previously had last Friday’s non-conference game against Scranton postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arcadia 77, Misericordia 61

Back on the court for the first time since Dec. 18, the Cougars couldn’t cool off Arcadia’s long-range shooting as the Knights went 12-for-24 from behind the arc to win at the Anderson Center.

Arcadia had six different players connect on at least on 3-pointer with DJ Gardner coming off the bench to go 4-for-4 from deep.

Misericordia was led by 13 points from Elijah Rosenthal, who was making his collegiate debut. Joseph Baldachino and Derek Smith scored 10 apiece for the Cougars, who had three games either canceled or postponed between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

The Misericordia women’s team forfeited its game against Arcadia, which was also scheduled for Wednesday night.

