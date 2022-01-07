🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area held off a fourth-quarter rally attempt by Berwick to post a 34-32 victory Thursday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball game.

Berwick outscored WBA 14-7 in the final eight minutes. The Dawgs, though, hurt themselves at the foul line, connecting on only 2-of-11 shots. WBA was 9-of-11 from the stripe.

Danayjha Moore led WBA with 15 points. Shelby Ardo Boyko and Gloria Adjayi added six each.

Rachel Whitenight scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Berwick. Gabby Starr had 11 boards.

Hazleton Area 74, Tunkhannock 52

Hazleton Area opened up a 20-point lead at halftime on the way to a victory over Tunkhannock.

Taylor Kilker scored 16 to lead five Cougars in double figures. Sophia Shults scored 14 and Lacie Kringe had 12. Kaci Kilker and Olivia Williams each scored 10.

Hazleton Area scored all its points from the field as it took no foul shots.

Lexi Corby had 16 and Laurianna Alston added eight for Tunkhannock.

Postponements

Three games were postponed Thursday: Crestwood at Pittston Area; Dallas at Wyoming Valley West; and MMI Prep at Nanticoke Area.

No makeup dates were announced.

Also, the Berwick at Nanticoke Area boys game scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Jan. 22.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 98, Tunkhannock 69

Jakob Baur (200 free, 500 free), Richie de Luna (200 IM, 100 free) and Zhantore Akylbekov (50 free, 100 fly) were double winners in individual events for Wyoming Seminary.

Gabe de Luna (100 breast) and Harry Feng (100 back) also picked up wins.

Jerome Anaistan won the diving for Tunkhannock.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 101, Tunkhannock 65

Ryleigh Collins (50 free, 500 free), Alyssa Kelly (100 fly, 100 breast) and Cara McCall (100 free, 100 back) were double winners for Wyoming Seminary. Claire Stretanski won the 200 freestyle.

Samantha Roerig (200 IM) and Noelle Alguire (diving) posted wins for Tunkhannock.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 34, Berwick 32

BERWICK (32) — Serina DeFinnis 0 0-0 0, Rae Ann Andreas 2 0-0 4, Carly Ochs 0 0-0 0, Rachel Whitenight 8 1-4 21, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Lybbi Switzer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 0 0-3 0, Sadie Zehner 2 1-2 7. Totals 12 2-11 32.

WBA (34) — Nicole Credle 0 0-0 0, Danayjha Moore 7 0-0 15, Mackenzie Evans 0 1-2 1, Reagan Holden 1 2-3 4, Eternity Aiken 0 2-2 2, Shelby Ardo Boyko 3 0-0 6, Emma Krawczeniuk 0 0-0 0, Gloria Adjayi 1 4-4 6. Totals 12 9-11 34.

Berwick`6`4`8`14 — 32

WBA`14`8`5`7 — 34

Three-point goals — BER 6 (Whitenight 4, Zehner 2). WBA 1 (Moore).

Hazleton Area 74, Tunkhannock 52

HAZLETON AREA (74) — Hayley Klesh 0 0-0 0, Kyli Kilker 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 6 0-0 12, Elianny Vazquez 0 0-0 0, Kaci Kilker 5 0-0 10, Reese Kaschak 0 0-0 0, Haley Yost 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 4 0-0 10, Makayla Fay 1 0-0 2, Sydney Chapin 1 0-0 2, Onna Alfieri 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kilker 7 0-0 16, Jaritza Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Sophia Shults 7 0-0 14, Brianna Kennedy 4 0-0 8. Totals 35 0-0 74.

TUNKHANNOCK (52) — Erin VanNess 2 0-0 4, Lexi Corby 4 8-9 16, Brianna Hubert 0 0-0 0, Maci Iddings 2 3-4 7, Anna Williams 1 0-0 2, Sable Stephens 2 0-0 4, Alaina Ritz 2 0-0 4, Hailey Long 2 3-4 7, Karen Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Laurianna Alston 4 0-1 8. Totals 19 14-18 52.

Hazleton Area`24`19`19`12 — 74

Tunkhannock`14`9`16`13 — 52

Three-point goals — HA 4 (Williams, T.Kilker 2).