🔊 Listen to this

Friday night’s five-goal outburst for the Penguins did not carry over to Saturday. And Hershey’s dominance of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued.

The Penguins have not been able to solve the Bears this season, losing all six meetings with their rivals after Saturday night’s 3-0 shutout at Giant Center.

It was also the sixth straight loss overall for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Since their last win on Dec. 12, the Penguins have earned just one point — a shootout loss at Utica on Friday night — amid a series of postponements due to COVID-19 concerns.

Scoring chances were hard to come by on Saturday, as the Penguins managed just 20 shots against Bears goalie Hunter Shepard despite having six power plays on the night.

Hershey got a late first-period goal from Shane Gersich to open the scoring, and the Bears clamped down from there, holding the Penguins to a mere nine shots over the final 40 minutes.

Mike Vecchione scored on a 5-on-3 advantage for the Bears with Anthony Angello and Jordy Bellerive in the box with 5:o9 left in the second period.

Gersich added an insurance marker late in the third to close out the night.

Alex D’Orio finished with 33 saves on 36 shots in net for the Penguins. Bellerive was the only Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player to be credited with more than two shots on goal.

Radim Zohorna was back in the lineup after being sent down from Pittsburgh, and he opened the game centering the top line between newcomer Alex Nylander and top scorer Valtteri Puustinen.

Hershey has now outscored Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by an amazing 28-8 margin in their six matchups this season, all of which have come in the last 28 days.

The Penguins will be right back on the ice Sunday for another chance to break their drought against the Bears when they play a rematch in Hershey at 5 p.m.