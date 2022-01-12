🔊 Listen to this

The Hanover Area School Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to hire Jason Majiros as the school’s head football coach.

Majiros replaces Rick Hummer, who resigned shortly after the end of the season. Hummer compiled a 5-20 record in three seasons. Majiros’ salary will be $6,162.

Majiros is familiar with the Hanover Area program. He was an assistant coach under Mike McCree, who was the head coach from 2015-2018 and is currently the athletic director. McCree said there were over a dozen applicants for the position.

Majiros graduated from Meyers in 1992 where he was a starting lineman for coaching legend Mickey Gorham. He later went on to play at Wilkes. He has also been an assistant coach at Wilkes, Coughlin, Crestwood and Pittston Area twice.

“(Being a head coach) has come up in the past before,” Majiros said. “I feel comfortable now with where my family is at. I have more time to commit to the program. As a part-time assistant coach, I could come and go and didn’t have to put in as much time as a head coach obviously. My family is established now, plus I felt comfortable with the administration. Mike McCree, the athletic director, is a big help. I think they’re going in the right direction.”

Hanover Area finished this past season at 2-7, with the only victories coming against Susquehanna and Holy Redeemer. The Hawkeyes allowed 40 or more points five times. The team was shut out twice and produced seven or fewer points three times.

Hanover Area averaged just 176.5 yards per game while the defense allowed 320. The Hawkeyes dressed just 24 players in their season finale against rival Nanticoke Area.

“My first goal down there is I want to try to get some excitement back in playing football at Hanover so we can get the numbers back into the mid-30s, upper-30s if possible,” Majiros said. “That’s the first and foremost thing you have to do because you can’t field a team with just 20-some kids. You need some extra bodies to substitute and account for injuries.”

Those issues weren’t exclusive to 2021. The program is 14-52 over the past seven years and hasn’t had a winning record since going 6-5 in 2014. Hanover Area last won a postseason game in 2009.

The hiring of Majiros leaves Williamsport with the only vacancy in the WVC. Williamsport athletic director Sean McCann said via email the school is still accepting applications and will have the first round of interviews next week. The timeline is to have a candidate recommended to the school board within the next two weeks.

Williamsport is seeking to replace Chuck Crews, who resigned after seven years.