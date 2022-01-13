🔊 Listen to this

Rachel Whitenight hit five 3-pointers and the Berwick girls basketball team shook off a second-half rally by Crestwood to earn a 49-46 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 win in overtime on Wednesday night.

Whitenight scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, who hit more shots from behind the arc (nine) than from inside (eight) or from the foul line (six).

Cadence Hiller led three Comets in double figures with 20 points.

Hazleton Area 58, Dallas 52

Tied after three quarters, Hazleton Area outscored host Dallas 16-10 in the fourth to pull out the victory. Lacie Kringe finished with a game-high 24 points for the Cougars.

Elizabeth Viglone led the Mountaineers with 22 points.

Wyoming Area 46, Nanticoke Area 28

The Warriors defense turned in another strong performance while Morgan Janeski (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Jocelyn Williams (15 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded a double-double to lead a winning effort.

Brooklyn Biehl topped the Trojans with seven points.

Lake-Lehman 74, MMI Prep 14

Claire Dougherty and Ella Wilson finished with 17 points apiece to power the Black Knights.

Bria Kringe (eight points) and Chloe Allen (six) accounted for the scoring for the Preppers.

Northwest 45, St. John Neumann 36

Charleigh Miner hit four threes and led all scorers with 27 points in the Rangers’ win.

Postponements

The Pittston Area at Tunkhannock game was postponed as Tunkhannock’s athletic programs are in a pause until Jan. 19 because of COVID-19 issues at the school.

Hanover Area at Wyoming Seminary was also postponed.

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 42, Crestwood 9

Dorian Hoffman (106 pounds), Zander Remakus (120), Ian Ratchford (132), Luke Hoffman (160) and Mason Sgarlat (172) all won by fall for the Spartans.

Magnus Bibla won by decision at 215 pounds for the Comets.

Berwick 39, Lake-Lehman 28

Bruce Hartman, Tyler Winter, Braylon Hawkins and Liam Carroll led the Bulldogs effort, with each picking up a pin.

Mason Konigus won by fall for the Black Knights.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lycoming 69, Wilkes 62

Jackson Shafer and Derek Heiserman each scored 15 points to lead the Colonels in a road loss in MAC Freedom play. Joey Zvorsky had a career-best 14 points.

Wilkes rallied for a 60-59 lead with 3:18 left in regulation before the Warriors hit a pair of threes to take control of the game.

NYU 75, Misericordia 74

Misericordia’s upset bid was ended at the buzzer as Bobby Hawkinson banking in a three-pointer on the final play to earn the win for the visiting Violets.

The Cougars had taken a 74-72 lead with 3.7 seconds left on Nick Hornung’s layup.

Derek Smith and Kevin Lazdowsky scored 14 points apiece for Misericordia while Hornung had 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 71, Kings’ 56

The first-place Bulldogs held off the visiting Monarchs down the stretch despite a game-high 23 points by King’s junior Emily Morano.

Alli Lindsay scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting off the bench for the Monarchs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berwick 49, Crestwood 46 (OT)

CRESTWOOD (46) — Camryn Collins 3 4-9 10, Katelyn Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Julia Glowacki 3 2-2 10, Kendall Petrosky 0 0-0 0, Cadence Hiller 6 7-10 20, Kate Gallagher 2 0-2 4, Lucia Malia 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-23 46.

BERWICK (49) — Sarina DeFinnis 3 0-1 7, Rae Ann Andreas 2 0-1 4, Carly Ochs 2 0-2 5, Rachel Whitenight 5 1-2 16, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Lybbi Switzer 1 0-0 2, Gabby Starr 3 3-4 11, Sadie Zehner 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 6-12 49.

Crestwood`5`13`11`13`4 — 46

Berwick`13`10`10`9`7 — 49

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Glowacki 2, Hiller); BER 9 (Whitenight 5, Starr 2, DeFinnis, Ochs)

Hazleton Area 58, Dallas 52

HAZLETON AREA (58) — Kyli Kilker 1 0-0 2, Lacie Kringe 9 6-10 24, Kaci Kilker 2 0-3 4, Olivia Williams 0 0-1 0, Taylor Kilker 4 0-2 9, Sophia Shults 4 3-3 11, Brianna Kennedy 3 2-4 8. Totals 23 11-23 58.

DALLAS (52) — Iris Hobson-Tomascik 0 0-0 0, Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik 2 0-0 6, Nadia Evanosky 3 3-3 9, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Audrey DelGaudio 0 3-4 3, Elizabeth Viglone 9 3-6 22, Maddie Pevear 1 0-0 2, Victoria Spaciano 5 0-1 10. Totals 20 9-14 52.

Hazleton Area`10`15`17`16 — 58

Dallas`17`9`16`10 — 52

Three-point goals — HAZ 1 (T. Kilker); DAL 3 (S. Hobson-Tomascik 2, Viglone)

Wyoming Area 46, Nanticoke Area 28

WYOMING AREA (46) — Olivia Allen 0 0-1 0, Rosalind Tart 1 0-0 2, Halle Kranson 2 0-0 4, Jocelyn Williams 6 3-3 15, Krea Bonita 1 0-0 2, Olivia Rome 0 2-4 2, Morgan Janeski 9 0-2 19, Anna Wisnewski 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-10 46.

NANTICOKE AREA (28) — Tiara Thomas 0 2-2 2, Grace Reed 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Majiros 1 0-2 2, Brooklyn Biehl 3 0-0 7, Claire Aufiero 1 4-6 6, Shaylee Heffron 1 2-2 5, Riley Baird 2 0-0 4, Kylie Albert 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-12 28.

Wyoming Area`12`11`12`11 — 46

Nanticoke Area`8`4`9`7 — 28

Three-point goals — WA 1 (Janeski); NAN 2 (Biehl, Heffron)

Lake-Lehman 74, MMI Prep 14

LAKE-LEHMAN (74) — Hailey Kline 3 0-0 7, Brenna Hunt 3 0-0 6, Claire Dougherty 8 0-0 17, Ella Wilson 6 0-0 17, Lia Keefe 1 0-0 2, Molly Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Melanie Selner 4 0-0 8, Chase Purdy 4 0-0 9, Krista Scoblick 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 0-0 74.

MMI PREP (14) — Chloe Allen 3 0-1 6, Silvia Roberto 0 0-0 0, Bria Kringe 3 0-0 8, Emily Borchick 0 0-0 0, Phoebe Bramley 0 0-0 0, Ava Putnam 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-1 14.

Lake-Lehman`21`19`21`13 — 74

MMI Prep`6`0`4`4 — 14

Three-point goals — LL 8 (Wilson 5, Kline, Dougherty, Purdy); MMI 2 (Kringe 2)

Northwest 45, St. John Neumann 36

NORTHWEST (45) — Kaelyn Crawford 1 0-0 2, Morgan Hermanofski 5 6-9 16, Charleigh Miner 9 5-7 27, Karsyn Miner 0 0-1 0, Angelina DiPino 0 0-0 0, Taylor Noss 0 0-0 0, Jordin Bowman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-17 45.

ST. JOHN NEUMANN (36) — Lily Reid 0 0-0 0, Romee Woodringh 1 0-0 2, Sophie Reid 1 0-0 2, Briana Lisi 0 0-0 0, Gigi Parlante 2 3-3 7, Shanniyah Tutler 0 2-2 2, Sheiana Tutler 7 2-2 16, Ella Ballard 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 8-9 36.

Northwest`6`14`10`15 — 45

St. John Neumann`8`9`6`13 — 36

Three-point goals — NW 4 (C. Miner 4); SJN 0

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 42, Crestwood 9

106 — Dorian Hoffman (WVW) pinned Nicholas Webb, 6:30; 113 — Sam Jeckell (CRE) won by forfeit; 120 — Zander Remakus (WVW) pinned Jack Andrews, 1:32; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Ian Ratchford (WVW) pinned Santino Casarella, 3:20; 138 — Caleb Hoffman (WVW) dec. Ethan Zabroski, 10-8; 145 — Tanner Pearson (WVW) dec. James Barret, 12-7; 152 — Double forfeit; 160 — Luke Hoffman (WVW) pinned Logan Jasnoski, 3:45; 172 — Mason Sgarlat (WVW) pinned Logan Rolles, 5:50; 189 — Joe Rivas (WVW) dec. Lincon Bibla, 13-6; 215 — Magnus Bibla (CRE) dec. Jaden Swainbank, 5-0; 285 — John McLaughlin (WVW) dec. Aiden Jardine, 8-6

Match started at 126 pounds