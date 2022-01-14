🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — As the final buzzer sounded Thursday night, Wilkes-Barre Area students spilled onto the court to congratulate their victorious Wolfpack.

While the celebration might have been a bit excessive considering the win was just a regular-season game, not all regular-season victories are equal. This one came against rival Wyoming Valley West.

Junior Brandon Benjamin, a first-year player, led the Wolfpack to the 54-42 win with a career-high 22 points after coming off the bench. WBA improved to 3-1 in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference —moving within a half-game of first place Dallas — and 6-5 overall.

“He battled through some illness — it was non-COVID — and it’s really his first game back,” WBA coach Pat Toole said. “To come off the bench like that and knock shots down. He’s never played organized basketball before.”

Benjamin hit the final of his five 3-pointers with 1:31 to play, giving the Wolfpack a 49-42 lead. The basket also came after a sequence where Valley West (1-3 Div. 1, 3-9) failed to make much of three consecutive WBA turnovers.

The Spartans turned over the ball on an errant pass after the first WBA turnover. They managed to get a pair of free throws by John Mann on the second, but then missed two shots and eventually turned over the ball themselves.

“We don’t play smart basketball,” Valley West coach Chris Parker said. “Our basketball IQ has to improve. That’s just the bottom line. I thought our effort was good tonight. I thought the kids played hard, but way too many mistakes. And like I said, our basketball IQ has to improve drastically.”

The WBA students showed their disappointment in the final seconds when Nyquon Santos-Hollman was sprung for an uncontested layup off of a turnover. Pumped up for him to dunk, instead he settled for a ho-hum basket.

That wasn’t the case midway through the third quarter when WBA snapped a 31-31 tie and took the lead for good. Jacob Horga found Santos-Hollman cutting off the baseline and he slammed home two points.

Santos-Hollman’s dunk started a 6-0 run. The Spartans managed to cut the deficit to 46-42 on Mann’s aforementioned free throws, but that’s as close as they would get.

Mann finished with 13 for Valley West, but the Spartans struggled at times getting the ball to their top inside player. Tyrese Harris added 10. Horga had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds for WBA.

The Wolfpack will get a shot at first place on Saturday night when they host Dallas. Valley West will play Crestwood in an afternoon game.

Wilkes-Barre Area 54, Wyoming Valley West 42

WILKES-BARRE AREA (54) — Markell Parnell 1 0-1 2, Waarithi Oseni 2 2-2 6, Brandon Benjamin 6 5-6 22, Mike Andrzejewski 0 0-0 0, Samir Hill 1 1-2 3, Kaleb Spade 1 0-0 3, Jacob Horga 4 2-2 10, Nyquan Johnson 0 0-0 0, Nyquon Santos-Hollman 4 2-4 8. Totals 19 12-17 54.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (42) — Johnathan Mann 3 7-8 13, Quadel Glaster 0 4-5 4, Ryan Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Tyrese Harris 4 0-0 10, Kenny Brown 2 2-3 6, Zach Konopke 0 0-0 0, Emmanuel Lewis 2 0-0 6, Kahzir Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-16 42.

Wilkes-Barre Area`9`15`17`13 — 54

Wyo. Valley West`10`14`12`6 — 42

Three-point goals — WBA 6 (Benjamin 5, Spade); WVW 5 (Harris 2, Lewis 2, Sullivan)