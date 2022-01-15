🔊 Listen to this

Two weeks into 2022, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was finally back on home ice.

A return to Mohegan Sun Arena provided a spark for the Penguins, but not a long-awaited win.

The Penguins scored twice in the final four minutes and built up a huge shot advantage but still fell short in a 4-3 loss to Lehigh Valley on Friday night.

It was the eighth straight loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which is looking for its first win since Dec. 12. The Penguins have only earned one point during the skid, a shootout loss at Utica last Friday.

The formula was there for a victory against the Phantoms, as Felix Robert opened the scoring just 3:16 into the contest and the Penguins dominated play with a 42-16 edge in shots on goal.

Lehigh Valley managed just five shots in the third period but scored on three of them, with one coming against an empty net.

Linus Sandin scored twice for the Phantoms, tying the game in the first period on the power play before giving them the lead for good just 2:14 into the third.

Cal O’Reilly pushed the Lehigh Valley lead to 3-1 midway through the final period before Valtteri Puustinen finally broke through for the Penguins with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Puustinen’s goal came with 3:37 left in regulation, but the Phantoms’ Adam Clendening got the empty-netter less than a minute later.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kept pushing and managed to pull within 4-3 on Alex Nylander’s first goal in a Penguins uniform with seven seconds remaining.

Robert led the offense with three points, adding a pair of assists. Taylor Fedun, Sam Poulin and Sam Houde also picked up helpers on the night.

Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph didn’t record a point but was credited with a whopping nine shots on goal, more than half of the Phantoms’ total for the night.

Goalie Alex D’Orio finished with 12 saves on the 15 shots he faced for the loss.

Clendening and O’Reilly both finished with three points apiece for Lehigh Valley, but the star was goalie Garrett Metcalf, who recorded 39 saves on 42 shots against.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will get another shot to end their skid with a rematch against the Phantoms on Saturday. The Penguins will hit the road for a 7:05 p.m. game in Allentown.

The Penguins are set to wrap up their three-in-three weekend by returning home on Sunday for a matinee against Hershey.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be looking for its first win against the rival Bears this season in eight tries.