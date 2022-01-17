🔊 Listen to this

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas forward Emrie Ellis during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts to the official’s call during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Arkansas on Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday.

Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30

Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Amber Ramirez added 14.

South Carolina dominated with size and length, forcing Arkansas into 28% shooting and outrebounding the Razorbacks 45-25, but also had 19 turnovers.

The Gamecocks led by 20 points in the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run and taking advantage of an Arkansas scoring drought that lasted almost six minutes.

NO. 2 STANFORD 83, UTAH 73

SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Brink scored 24 points, Lexie Hull added 21 and Stanford rallied to beat Utah.

Stanford (13-3, 4-0 Pac-12) trailed by seven at the half before outscoring the Utes 53-36 in the final 20 minutes. The Cardinal had 30 of those points in the third quarter, with Hull scoring 11 points, but still trailed 63-60 heading into the final period.

The Cardinal used an early 9-0 run in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Freshman Jenna Johnson scored 15 points for Utah (8-4, 0-1).

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 63, BOSTON COLLEGE 53

BOSTON — Kianna Smith scored 18 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and Louisville beat Boston College.

The Cardinals (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) haven’t lost since dropping their opener to Arizona in overtime.

Taylor Soule led Boston College (12-5, 3-3) with 17 points.

NO. 4 N.C. STATE 84, NO. 16 DUKE 60

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 23 points and North Carolina State beat Duke to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jada Boyd added 10 points and seven rebounds to help N.C. State (16-2, 7-0) win its 15th straight game against conference opponents dating to last season, which includes a three-game run to a second straight ACC Tournament title.

Shayeann Day-Wilson had 14 points for Duke (11-4, 2-3).

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 84, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rae Burrell and Keyen Green each scored 14 points points and Tennessee beat Kentucky to remain the only unbeaten team in Southeastern Conference play.

The Lady Volunteers (17-1, 6-0) won after losing 6-foot-6 junior Tamari Key in the second quarter with right ankle injury.

Rhyne Howard led Kentucky (8-5, 1-2) with 24 points.

NO. 6 INDIANA 73, PURDUE 68, OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Grace Berger scored 24 points, Aleksa Gulbe added 21 and Indiana rallied to beat Purdue in overtime for its ninth straight victory.

The Hoosiers (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten) overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation. Tied at 60, Indiana scored the first six points of OT on 3s by Gulbe and Ali Patberg.

Abbey Ellis scored 19 for Purdue (11-6, 2-4).

NO. 11 MICHIGAN 69, NO. 8 MARYLAND 49

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maddie Nolan scored 21 points — all on 3-pointers — and Michigan routed Maryland.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese guided the team after her father, Bill, died of cancer Sunday morning.

Nolan set a career high with her seven 3-pointers and tied her career high in scoring. Leigha Brown added 15 points for Michigan (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten).

Michigan held the Terrapins (12-5, 4-2) to three points in the second quarter and led 34-19 at the break. Chloe Bibby and Angel Reese each had nine points for Maryland.

NO. 12 LSU 82, VANDERBILT 64

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored 20 points, Khayla Pointer had 10 of her 17 points in a pivotal third quarter and LSU pulled away to beat Vanderbilt.

Faustine Aifuwa also scored 20 points for LSU (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference).

Brinae Alexander scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half for Vanderbilt (10-8, 1-3).

NO. 14 BAYLOR 82, KANSAS 79

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sarah Andrews scored 25 points, Ja’Mee Asberry added 20 and they had the final seven points in Baylor’s victory over Kansas.

Asberry hit a second-chance 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play to pull the Bears (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) to 79-78. Kansas had a turnover and Asberry was fouled with 12.2 seconds left, her free throws making it 80-79. After a Kansas miss, Andrews was fouled with 1.5 seconds to go and she iced it.

Holly Kersgieter had 25 points for Kansas (11-3, 2-2).

MIAMI 46, NO. 15 GEORHGIA TECH 45

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami clamped down in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech.

Ja’Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the winner with 1:21 left.

Williams finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-4, 4-2).

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 21 NORTH CAROLINA 65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dara Mabrey hit a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points in her 100th career start top help Notre Dame hold off North Carolina.

Mabrey also made a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to make it a three-possession game after the Tar Heels cut a 10-point deficit to five.

Sonia Citron had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Deja Kelly scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (14-2, 4-2).

UCF 67, NO. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 51

ORLANDO, Fla. — Diamond Battles scored 19 points, Tay Sanders had 18 and UCF beat South Florida.

Alisha Lewis added 12 points and six assists to help UCF (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) snap the Bulls’ four-game win streak and deny them the 700th win in program history.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu ked South Florida (12-5, 2-1) with 14 points.