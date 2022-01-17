🔊 Listen to this

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, left, drives to the basket against Penn State’s Myles Dread during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State’s Kyle Young, left, saves a ball from going out of bounds as Penn State’s Sam Sessoms defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56 Sunday.

Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket.

“I didn’t think that Penn State would go away,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “They have a strong will about them.”

The Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4) trimmed multiple 10-point deficits in the second half and pulled within four with seven seconds to go.

Seth Lundy, Penn State’s leading scorer with an average of 14.1 points, missed his first game of the season. The school announced earlier in the day that he was out but didn’t give a reason.

“We missed him,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We’re going to fight whether he’s with us or whether he’s without us. But we want him with us.”

Ohio State’s Kyle Young forced a steal with 1:25 remaining and sank a pair of free throws 20 seconds later to hold off the Nittany Lions. Jamari Wheeler made four foul shots in the final minute.

“It was the play of the game,” Holtmann said of Young’s steal. “It was the difference in a lot of ways.”

The Buckeyes went 24 for 36 from the foul line while Penn State was 8 for 14.

Zed Key added 10 points for Ohio State.

Sam Sessoms led the Nittany Lions with 15 points and Jalen Pickett scored 11.

“We weren’t as disciplined as we usually are,” Shrewsberry said. “If you want to win on the road against a ranked team, you have to be disciplined, and we weren’t.”

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 84, BUTLER 42

PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to its sixth straight win.

The Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) are rolling again since dropping their conference opener and never let Butler get comfortable at the Wells Fargo Center.

With a noon start, the Wildcats did Philly sports fans a favor and used a 13-2 run to decide this one by halftime — enough time to flip over to catch the opening kickoff of the Eagles’ playoff game. The bar areas on the concourse were swarmed with fans who decided to watch playoff football on big screens over the Wildcats stretching their lead to 25 only minutes into the second half.

Butler (9-7, 2-3) had given coach Jay Wright’s Wildcats fits more than any other team in the Big East since 2016. The Bulldogs’ five wins over that span were the most of any team against Villanova over that span.

Six was never in play.

The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half. Gillespie and Eric Dixon each made all four of their shots and Villanova was 5 of 7 on 3s. The Wildcats hit Butler from all over the court: 3s, post-ups, drives for easy dunks — such as Caleb Daniels’ two-handed baseline jam that woke up the crowd.

The Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers.

The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run and Butler missed 11 straight shots at one point in a rare lopsided mismatch between the programs. Villanova’s numbers were astounding: 19 assists on its first 23 baskets; did not let Butler shoot a free throw in the first half; had 11 3-pointers at the point Butler made just 14 baskets.

Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points and Wright emptied his bench early in the rout.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points.