Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, right, handles the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without star Steph Curry on Sunday night.

Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 on five second-half 3-pointers on an especially productive night for the reserves. The Timberwolves outscored a Warriors team wrapping up a four-game trip 40-19 in the last 16 minutes.

Jordan Poole scored 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points for the Warriors. They played again without Draymond Green and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Even without having to guard Curry, who hurt his right hand Friday, this was a measuring-stick game for a Timberwolves team that has made noticeable progress under coach Chris Finch — particularly on defense — but still has plenty of room to mature into a consistent winner.

Having confidently and deftly climbed back to the top of the Western Conference, after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons on the heels of their five straight appearances in the NBA Finals, the Warriors have the second-best record in the league — 2 1/2 games behind Pacific Division rival Phoenix.

The Warriors broke a four-game road losing streak in a big way Friday with their largest margin of victory of the season, over Eastern Conference-leading Chicago no less. Still, they remain in a bit of a rut without Green and working Klay Thompson back into action after 2 1/2 years away.

The rookie Kuminga and veteran Otto Porter Jr. have taken on larger roles in the frontcourt, alongside Kevon Looney. The Warriors made Towns earn it early, but he finished 8 for 10 as the ball began to move more after starting 3 for 10.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer from the corner right before the half to cut Minnesota’s lead to 56-53, but a replay review determined he stepped out of bounds before the shot so the deficit for Golden State went back to six points at the break.

Andrew Wiggins had eight points in the third quarter to give the Warriors a spark and their first lead at 64-62 — on a fast break layup right after he drained a 3-pointer — since 18-17 late in the first.

The crowd came to life when Anthony Edwards, who had a quiet nine points, drove from the arc to the hoop for a soaring dunk and an 81-80 edge the Wolves kept for good.

Beasley stayed hot after that. Towns put the exclamation point on the third quarter when he scooped up an air-balled 3-pointer by Taurean Prince and flicked it off the backboard in the same motion with 1.1 seconds left for a 91-81 lead.

Jazz 125, Nuggets 102

DENVER — Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to Utah’s lineup, Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and the Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points to help the Jazz end a four-game skid.

Gobert had missed the previous five games after testing positive for COVID-19. Utah beat Denver in its first game without him but then dropped the next four.

The Jazz have won all three meetings with the Nuggets his season, including two on the road, and in this one they used a big fourth quarter to pull away.

Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his second triple-double in two days to lead Denver. He tied Russell Westbrook for the most in the NBA this season with nine and now has 66 in his career.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Will Barton added 16 for the Nuggets, who averaged 136.5 points in their last two games but scored just 14 in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The Jazz led after a 15-2 run spanning the first and second quarters and built a 13-point lead in the third. Denver rallied to take an 81-80 lead on Barton’s three-point play but Utah carried a 91-88 lead into the fourth.

The Jazz took control with Jokic on the bench to start the final quarter. They scored the first 11 points of the period in a 15-0 run over the third and fourth quarters to lead 102-88.

Jokic’s jumper ended the Nuggets’ drought and they pulled to 103-93 but Mitchell sparked a 10-2 run that put it away.

Suns 135, Pistons 108

DETROIT — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday.

Booker, from Grand Rapids, made 11 of his first 14 shots from the field. He said he had 40-50 friends and family at the game after having numerous guests when the Suns played in Indiana on Friday night.

McGee, from Flint, also had a large contingent of family and friends at the game. He was 9 for 10, taking over after Suns starting center DeAndre Ayton left in the first quarter because of a sprained ankle.

Cameron Payne also had 20 points for Phoenix, shooting 8 of 12. The Suns have won the first three games on their four-game trip and six of seven to improve to 33-9. The are an NBA-best 16-4 on the road.

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham had 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter. Cory Joseph also had 21 points for Detroit. The Pistons are 5-4 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.

Rockets 118, Kings 112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christian Wood had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Eric Gordon made a clutch bucket with 12.5 seconds left and Houston beat Sacramento to split a two-game set.

Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and seven assists to help the Rockets rebound from a 126-114 loss Friday night in Sacramento.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points for Sacramento.