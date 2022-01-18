🔊 Listen to this

Illinois’ Da’Monte Williams (20) forces a jump ball with Purdue’s Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Champaign, Ill.

Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Champaign, Ill.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois 96-88 on Monday.

Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer made baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before the Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) broke away.

Purdue hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime. Eric Hunter Jr. had two of those baskets.

Stefanovic went 5 of 8 on 3-point tries and also had eight rebounds. His last-second shot from long range fell short as the regulation buzzer sounded.

“They’re the best basketball team we’ve played,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “And then I thought Sasha was elite today. We’ve done a pretty good job on him for the most part the last few years, and today he was the difference.”

Plummer led the Illini (13-4, 6-1) with 24 points, shooting 6 of 12 on 3s. His layup with 9 seconds left in the first overtime made it 78-all.

Curbelo, who had missed 11 games after being injured, had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. His basket with 14 seconds remaining in regulation tied it at 69.

Boilermakers center Zach Edey was effective, especially early on, finishing with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. He also helped limit Kofi Cockburn to 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes before the Illinois center fouled out early in the first overtime.

“I thought (Edey) embraced the physicality of the game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He didn’t turn the ball over, which was great, and he was ready to play. That’s the whole thing. If you can establish your big man and really get them in a bind, that helps out everything.”

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey struggled to hit shots, going 3 of 10, but made 13 of 15 free throws to finish with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois trailed for most of the first overtime period, but Curbelo made a turnaround jumper and Plummer had a layup to force a second overtime.

Edey was a factor early on, scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. The Boilermakers took an 11-point lead into the break, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Plummer and Da’Monte Williams helped Illinois close the deficit to 39-34 with 17:43 to play.

“This win just gives you confidence that you can go into a hornet’s nest and be up against it a couple times and find a way to make a play, get a stop or get a rebound or make your free throws like we did at the end,” Painter said. “Our guys hung in there.”

WOMEN

Oregon 72, UConn 59

EUGENE, Ore. — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points as Oand eight rebounds as Oregon beat No. 9 UConn 72-59 on Monday.

Sedona Prince added 14 points as Oregon (10-5) won its second game against a top-10 team in three days. The Ducks defeated seventh-ranked Arizona 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Freshman Carolina Ducharme scored 22 points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 17 points for the Huskies (9-4). The Huskies were without senior guard Christyn Williams, who averages 14.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Georgia 72, Missouri 62

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 13 Georgia became the first visiting team to earn a win at Missouri this season, using a strong finish to post a victory over the Tigers.

Georgia (14-3, 3-2 SEC) has struggled at the beginning of Southeastern Conference games, falling behind early before rallying late. In three of its first four SEC games the Bulldogs trailed by 16 or more points. With a week to prepare for the Tigers, the Bulldogs came out strong and led the entire game — with a finishing run to put the game out of reach.

Hayley Frank’s 3-pointer with 4:38 left pulled Missouri within a point, 56-55, but Staiti answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs, who pushed the lead to 10 points in the final minute.

Aijah Backwell scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Missouri (13-5, 2-3)

Oregon State 69, Colorado 66

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a victory over Colorado.

Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen’s second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.

Colorado’s only points in overtime were two free throws by Peanut Tuitele with 4:38 remaining that gave the Buffaloes a 66-64 lead. The Beavers tied it on a layup by Tea Adams near the 3-minute mark.

Von Oelhoffen scored 17 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Mack had 16 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Quay Miller scored 18 points for the Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2),