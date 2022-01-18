🔊 Listen to this

The New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers pause prior to an NHL game to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday in Elmont, N.Y.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates after his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammates right wing Josh Bailey (12) and left wing Anthony Beauvillier on Monday in Elmont, N.Y.

NEW YORK — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Monday night, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss.

Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots to help the Islanders get their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1). New York coach Barry Trotz was back on the bench after missing three games, the last two in COVID-19 protocols.

Sorokin had eight saves in the first period, 12 in the second and six in the third to improve to 6-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against average in seven career games against the Flyers. He is 10-7-5 on the season.

Travis Konecny scored and Martin Jones finished with 27 saves for the Flyers, who are 0-6-2 during their losing streak.

The Islanders led 2-1 after two periods, and Beauvillier added to the advantage as he knocked in a loose puck in front at 4:44 of the third. Nelson had an assist on the play for his first multipoint game since he scored twice against Calgary on Nov. 20 in the first game at UBS Arena. He had one goal and one assist while playing in seven games since then.

The Flyers pulled Jones for an extra skater with about 2:40 left and James van Riemsdyk hit a goalpost a minute later.

Martin sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:23 left for his first of the season.

Sorokin made a stellar save, sprawling to his right to deny an attempt by Scott Laughton in the opening minute of the second period. The Islanders’ goalie also stopped attempts in close by Laughton and Cam Atkinson just 20 seconds apart several minutes later.

Jones had saves on a slap shot by Nelson at 5:15, and then stopped Kieffer Bellows’ wraparound two minutes later and a backhand in close by Zach Parise less than 30 seconds after that to keep it scoreless.

Twenty seconds after the Islanders killed off their third penalty of the game, they got on the scoreboard when Nelson got a drop pass from Josh Bailey, paused and fired a shot past Jones into the top right corner for his 11th of the season with 8:16 remaining in the middle period.

The Islanders made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when Cizikas deflected Robin Salo’s point shot with 5:32 left to end a 43-game scoring drought with his first goal since last April 1. Salo got his second NHL assist.

Konecny got credit for his sixth of the season and 100th of his career when his dump-in toward the corner deflected off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson’s arm and into the net with 2:48 remaining to pull the Flyers within one.

Sorokin made a blocker save on a breakaway by Joel Farabee with a minute remaining to preserve the Islanders’ lead.

Coming off a lackluster 2-0 loss at home to Washington on Saturday in which they had just 23 shots on goal, the Islanders came out in this one with a sense of urgency. They outshot the Flyers 13-8 in a fast-paced first period, including 6-1 over the last six minutes, but couldn’t beat Jones.

Philadelphia’s best scoring chance came when Laughton hit a goalpost 6 1/2 minutes into the game.

MILESTONES: Islanders D Zdeno Chara played in his 1,636th career game, passing Scott Stevens for second-most by a defenseman in NHL history. Chris Chelios is tops on the list at 1,651 games. … Flyers F Keith Yandle played in his 960th consecutive game, moving within four of tying Doug Jarvis for the longest streak in NHL history.

ICE CHIPS: The Flyers dropped to 2-16-2 when giving up the first goal and 1-16-3 when trailing after two periods. … The Islanders are 10-4-4 when scoring first and 11-1-1 when leading after 40 minutes. … New York is 11-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: The Flyers and Islanders opened a stretch in which they will face each other three times in nine days. The teams meet in Philadelphia on Tuesday night in a game that was rescheduled from Nov. 30, and then again at UBS Arena on Jan. 25. They conclude the season series March 20 at Philadelphia. The Islanders went 5-1-2 in the season series last year, with six of the games going beyond regulation.

Sharks 6, Kings 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings.

Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission.

Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midway through the third period when he took the puck down the left side with open ice ahead of him, but Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson knocked the puck away as Meier approached the net.

It was the first five-goal game in the NHL since the New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad on March 5, 2020, against Washington.

Meier also notched the 11th single-period hat track in Sharks history.

Rudolfs Balcers had San Jose’s other goal. James Reimer made 39 saves for the Sharks.

Anze Kopitar and Anderson scored for Los Angeles, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Avalanche 4, Wild 3

DENVER — Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat Minnesota for its 14th straight home win.

Kuemper was injured when Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. He remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for Colorado and the only tally in the shootout. Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche.

Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 36 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Kevin Fiala had the other for Minnesota.

Red Wings 3, Sabres 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime, giving Detroit the win before a sparse crowd in Buffalo.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves.

A storm that dumped around 2 feet of snow in the region limited attendance to around 1,000 at KeyBank Center.

Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner scored for the slumping Sabres, who have lost eight in a row at home and dropped to 1-6-2 in their last nine. Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots.

Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and Arizona stretched Montreal’s losing streak to six games.

Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes, who were without coach Andre Tourigny and four players due to COVID-19 protocols. Clayton Keller added a an empty-net goal and Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves.

Ryan Poehling scored Montreal’s second power-play goal in its last 35 chances and Rem Pitlick also scored. Cayden Primeau allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Sam Montembeault in the third period.

Kraken 3, Blackhawks 2

SEATTLE — Ryan Donato got the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and Seattle snapped its nine-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Donato scored at 2:02 of the third to pull the Kraken even at 2. Donato also converted in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — put the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton. The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

Dominic Kubalik and Brandon Hagel scored in the second period for the Blackhawks. Fleury had 35 saves and stopped Jared McCann on the first regulation penalty shot in Kraken history.