🔊 Listen to this

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after he was called for a foul during the first half of an NBA game against the Washington Wizards on Monday in Washington. The play was reviewed and reversed and the foul charged to Wizards center Daniel Gafford.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal shoots against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA game Monday in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Joseph Blair was next in Washington’s line of succession. With coach Wes Unseld Jr. and assistant Pat Delany in health and safety protocols, it would be his job to run the team.

Blair’s players made that task a little easier.

“Some feelings, words don’t do justice, and I think today was one for me,” Blair said. “You get kind of consumed in the game at a certain point, and you no longer care where you’re at. You’re just doing what you need to do to get the team moving forward, whether it’s when I’m standing up as the head coach or if I’m sitting on the bench as an assistant coach.”

Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 13 points in his return from a three-game absence to lift the Washington Wizards to a 117-98 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Unseld missed a second straight game after entering health and safety protocols. Delany, who coached the team Saturday, also entered the protocols, forcing Blair to take over for this game. Blair was a head coach in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2018-19. Then he was an NBA assistant for Philadelphia and Minnesota before joining Unseld’s new staff in Washington this season.

Beal had been out since entering the protocols himself, but he returned and scored 11 points in the first quarter. Washington went on an early 11-0 run and never looked back.

Embiid scored 32 points for the 76ers, but he was on the receiving end of the game’s biggest highlight when Kuzma dunked over him in the second quarter. Philadelphia lost for only the second time in its last 11 games.

After the Wizards led 61-55 at halftime, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored seven quick points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that put Washington up 72-59.

“Dog days of the NBA, but you’ve got to fight through that,” Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey said. “We started out slow, and it’s hard to come back once you start out slow.”

It was a six-point lead early in the fourth before the Wizards went on a 22-5 run to put the game away.

Washington had seven players in double figures. Montrezl Harrel led the way with 18 points, and Thomas Bryant had 15.

“It didn’t matter who they played tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “All of them played better than our guys. It was just one of those nights. I thought we got outplayed in every phase of the game.”

Suns 121, Spurs 107

SAN ANTONIO — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs for their fourth straight victory.

Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio.

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points.

Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his previous high of 38 points, which he collected twice.

Phoenix was without injured starter Deandre Ayton, but reserve center Bismack Biyombo responded with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Hawks 121, Bucks 114

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 30 points for Atlanta Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a win over Milwaukee, snapping a 10-game home losing streak.

Winning at State Farm Arena for the first time since Nov. 22, the Hawks avoided their longest stretch without a home victory since an 11-game skid near the end of the dismal 2004-05 season, when Atlanta finished 13-69.

Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 for the Bucks.

The Hawks appeared headed for another home loss in the traditional game in Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown on the national holiday honoring the civil rights leader, trailing by as many as 14 and finding themselves down 97-86 with about 9 minutes remaining.

Heat 104, Raptors 99

MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler got a triple-double in the game’s final moment and Miami held off Toronto.

Bam Adebayo, in his first game back after missing six weeks following thumb surgery, scored 14 points and made a pair of free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining.

Butler finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — the last of those coming as time was expiring, when Fred VanVleet’s 3-point try missed.

Gabe Vincent scored 15 points for Miami, which pulled into a virtual tie with Chicago for first in the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet finished with 22 points for Toronto, which got 23 from Chris Boucher and 18 points and 10 rebounds from Pascal Siakam.

Hornets 97, Knicks 87

NEW YORK — Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks.

Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak. The Hornets played without LaMelo Ball.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 18 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Grizzlies 119, Bulls 106

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and Memphis dominated short-handed Chicago.

Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds in the main event of the 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The Grizzlies have won 12 of their last 13.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points and five assists, while Coby White finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Chicago lost its fourth straight.

Cavaliers 114, Nets 107

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland strengthened his All-Star case with 22 points and 12 assists, leading Cleveland over Brooklyn.

Isaac Okoro added 15 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who won their fifth straight.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points in his fourth game of the season and James Harden added 22 for Brooklyn, which was playing its first game since superstar Kevin Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer, sprained his left knee. He’s expected to be out several weeks.

Celtics 104, Pelicans 92

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a win over New Orleans.

Tatum scored 21 in the second half to help Boston rally for its fifth win in six games.

Dennis Schröder and Jaylen Brown each had 23 points, Al Horford scored 12 and Grant Williams 10 for Boston. Tatum and Brown each had eight rebounds and Schröder added nine assists with five boards.

New Orleans center Jonas Valančiūnas recorded his 30th double-double this season with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Herbert Jones had 16 points and Brandon Ingram had 15 points with 10 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 98, Magic 88

ORLANDO, Fla. — CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and Portland beat Orlando.

McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being injured Dec. 4. The ninth-year pro started Monday but played on a minutes restriction. He made 7 of 13 shots and 2 of 4 3-pointers in 28 minutes.

Portland beat the Magic for a 10th straight time dating to Jan. 13, 2017.

Ben McLemore added 14 points and four 3-pointers for the Blazers. Nurkic registered his team-best 18th double-double and finished one rebound shy of tying a career high.

Orlando never led after scoring the game’s first basket and fell to 0-20 when failing to score 100 points. Franz Wagner and Mortiz Wagner each had 14 points.

Clippers 139, Pacers 133

LOS ANGELES — Nicolas Batum scored a season-high 32 points, Reggie Jackson added 26 points and Los Angeles beat Indiana in a matchup of sub-.500 teams.

Marcus Morris had 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game skid with their highest-scoring game of the season. Batum and Jackson combined to score 33 of their team’s 35 points in the fourth.

Caris LeVert had 26 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 28 seconds to play and the Pacers down by five. Chris Duarte added 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists as seven Pacers scored in double figures. They’ve lost four in a row and 10 of 11.

The Pacers got within three with 30 seconds left on LeVert’s basket after trailing by 13 earlier in the fourth. But Jackson scored the Clippers’ final seven points to close out the win.