🔊 Listen to this

A day after a teammate reached 1,000 career points, Dallas senior guard Nick Nocito wasted no time reaching the same milestone Saturday afternoon.

Nocito hit a 15-foot, pull-up jumper in the first quarter for his 1,000th point as Dallas rolled past rival Lake-Lehman 85-26 in a high school boys basketball game.

Nocito needed 16 points to reach 1,000. He scored 18 in the first quarter and finished with 20. He didn’t play after halftime as Dallas led 48-15 at the break.

Nocito joined backcourt mate Austin Finarelli is reaching 1,000 points. Finarelli got his Friday night against Crestwood. The two seniors broke into the starting lineup the fourth game of their freshmen seasons.

Zach Paczewski and Nick Williams added 12 each for the Mountaineers.

Cole Morio scored nine for Lehman.

Elk Lake 62, Wyoming Seminary 45

Matt Mowry scored 21 points to pace Elk Lake over visiting Wyoming Seminary.

Isaiah Stull, Phil Evan and Jack Novelli all had 10 points for Seminary.

Hazleton Area 69, McCaskey 58

Josin Guerra scored a game-high 31 points as Hazleton Area defeated Lancaster McCaskey in a game played at Reading High School.

Chris Catrone contributed 12 more to the win.

McCaskey had four players in double figures.

Northwest 53, Montgomery 34

Landon Hufford scored 15 points and Gary McLendon added 13 as the Rangers won on the road.

Josh Miner added 10.

Nanticoke Area 63, Berwick 48

Chris Johnson netted a game-high 20 points as Nanticoke Area defeated Berwick.

Jaidyn Johnson scored 17 and Owen Brown added 12 for Nanticoke Area.

Sean Murphy scored 18 for Berwick followed by Matt Lonczynski with 11.

Holy Redeemer 73, Hanover Area 49

Holy Redeemer had three players score in double figures in a victory over Hanover Area.

Zach Perta led the way with 23 points. Justice Shoats had 18 and Matt Prociak added 15.

Jake Zola and Melikah Gonzalez each had 11 for Hanover Area. Andrew Fleming added 10.

Pittston Area 58, Tunkhannock 56 OT

Tunkhannock rallied to force overtime, but Pittston Area got five points from Anthony Cencetti in overtime to prevail.

Cencetti finished with 14 points. JJ Walsh led the way with a season-high 26. Ethan Ghannam scored 12.

Ben Chilson scored 20 for Tunkhannock, which was playing for the first time in 11 days because of a COVID shutdown. Dylan Mateus had 13 and Garret Yuhas added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 57, Wyoming Valley West 51

Brianna Kennedy scored nine of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Cougars held off visiting Wyoming Valley West.

Kennedy and Lacie Kringe each scored 19 points. Taylor Kilker added 10.

Trinity Johnson and Claudia Siegfried each had 16 for Valley West. Mackenzie Perluke tossed in 14.

Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 42

Holy Redeemer built a 14-point lead by halftime in its road win vs. Wyoming Area.

Mia Ashton paced the Royals with 16 points followed by Jillian DelBalso with 15.

Joselyn Williams had 12 and Morgan Janeski added 10 for Wyoming Area.

CMVT 18, MMI Prep 17

MMI Prep’s fourth-quarter rally fell just short in a loss to Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Bria Kringe had five points while Chloe Allen and Emily Borchick added four apiece for MMI.

Haylee Fisher led CMVT with eight.

Downingtown East 38, Berwick 28

Ari Smuda scored 13 for Downingtown East as it defeated host Berwick.

Rae Ann Andreas scored 10 for Berwick. Sarina DeFinnis and Gabby Starr added six each.

Lake-Lehman 56, Dallas 33

Lake-Lehman held rival Dallas scoreless in the second quarter to take command and post a victory.

Claire Dougherty led the Black Knights with 21 points. Hailey Kline scored nine and Chase Purdy had eight.

Victoria Spaciano scored 13 and Nadia Evanosky added 11 for Dallas.

Spring-Ford 65, Crestwood 42

The Comets fell behind early against visiting Spring-Ford, which lost in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game last season.

Julia Glowacki had 11 and Isabella Caporuscio added nine for Crestwood. Anna Azzara scored 20 for Spring-Ford.

Pittston Area 44, Tunkhannock 32

Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth each had 14 points as Pittston Area defeated Tunkhannock, which was playing for the first time in 12 days after a COVID shutdown.

Lexi Corby led Tunkhannock with 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 85, Lake-Lehman 26

DALLAS (85) — Austin Finarelli 1 0-0 2, Nick Nocito 9 0-0 22, Zach Paczewski 5 0-0 12, Jackson Wydra 3 1-2 8, Darius Wallace 4 0-0 8, Michael Bufalino 0 1-2 1, Cameron Faux 2 3-3 8, Jack Karosa 1 0-2 3, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Mike Cumbo 1 0-0 3, Sean Dolan 2 0-0 6, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 1 o-0 2, Nick Williams 6 0-1 12, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 5-10 85.

LAKE-LEHMAN (26) — Cole Morio 1 7-8 9, Corey Bean 2 0-0 5, Seth Berry 0 0-0 0, Gavin Paraschak 2 1-2 5, Joe Shiskowski 0 0-0 0, Jake Simoson 1 0-2 2, Leshawn Hammett 1 0-0 2, Ahmed Dabsheh 1 0-0 3, Jake Herceg 0 0-0 0, Chris Sholtis 0 0-0 0, Ben Dowling 0 0-0 0, Hayden Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-14 26.

Dallas`29`19`17`20 — 85

Lake-Lehman`13`2`3`8 — 26

Three-point goals — DAL 10 (Nocito 2, Paczewski 2, Wydra, Faux, Karosa, Cumbo, Dolan 2).

Elk Lake 62, Wyoming Seminary 45

WYOMING SEMINARY (45) — Isaiah Stull 5 0-0 10, Thomas Iskra 1 0-0 2, Phil Evan 4 0-0 10, Marc Jackett 3 3-5 9, Zac Williamson 2 0-0 4, Jack Novelli 4 1-2 10, Antek Evan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-7 45.

ELK LAKE (62) — Jake Gustin 1 0-0 3, Trevor Graham 2 2-2 8, Nate Wanniner 0 0-0 0, Matt Mowry 8 3-3 21, Isaac Gesford 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Casselberry 6 3-4 15, Caden Ramey 4 0-0 9. Totals 23 8-9 62.

Wyoming Seminary`11`9`13`12 — 45

Elk Lake`19`12`11`20 — 62

Three-point goals — WS 1 (Novelli). EL 7 (Gustin, Graham 2, Mowry 2, Gesford 2).

Hazleton Area 69, McCaskey 58

HAZLETON AREA (69) — Josian Guerra 10 7-8 31, Luke Gennaro 0 0-0 0, Eliud Lopez 1 3-6 6, Khalid Morrieson 4 0-0 8, Joe Marshall 2 3-4 7, Sammy Guzman 2 0-0 5, Chris Catrone 3 4-5 12, Richie Rossi 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 17-23 69.

McCASKEY (58) — Eric Centeno 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Byrd 6 2-2 15, Hasan Williams 1 0-0 2, Deshawn McFadden 1 0-0 2, Shamell Burke 7 0-0 14, Grady Bacham 0 0-0 0, Jared Kuman 0 0-0 0, John Stewart 1 1-2 3, Elias Garcia 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-8 58.

Hazleton Area`19`17`13`20 — 69

McCaskey`13`18`15`12 — 58

Three-point goals — HA 8 (Guerra 4, Lopez, Guzman, Catrone). MC 1 (Williams).

Northwest 53, Montgomery 34

NORTHWEST (53) — Gary McLendn 4 5-10 13, Landon Hufford 4 7-10 15, Chase Biller 1 0-0 2, John Savakunis 2 0-0 4, Alex Kopco 2 0-0 6, Jake Piestrak 1 0-2 2, Ryan Miner 0 0-0 0, Josh Miner 2 4-4 10. Totals 16 16-26 53.

MONTGOMERY (34) — Rayne Parrish 0 0-0 0, Logan Almeida 6 1-4 13, Jacob Utter 3 1-3 7, Gavin Moore 1 0-0 3, Noah Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Colton Haas 0 0-0 0, Austin Korbo 4 2-7 11. Totals 14 4-14 34.

Northwest`12`11`7`23 — 53

Montgomery`11`9`9`5 — 34

Three-point goals — NWT 4 (Kopco, J.Miner 2).

Nanticoke Area 63, Berwick 48

BERWICK (48) — Jackson Smith 0 1-2 1, Sean Murphy 6 5-6 18, Alex Peters 0 0-0 0, Graham Marshman 1 0-1 3, Billy Hanson 1 0-0 2, Matt Lonczynski 4 1-2 11, Ryen Steele 3 0-0 8, Tahsjee Taylor 0 0-2 2, Miles Doll 2 1-2 5, Jace Degroat 0 0-0 0, Josh Persaud 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-15 48.

NANTICOKE AREA (63) — Chris Johnson 5 10-11 20, Payton Kepp 3 1-5 8, Justin Spencer 0 2-2 2, Owen Brown 4 4-4 12, Jaidyn Johnson 7 3-5 17, Gavin Turak 1 2-3 4, Ryan Wiaterowski 0 0-0 0, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 22-30 63.

Berwick`7`11`12`18 — 48

Nanticoke Area`15`14`16`18 — 63

Three-point goals — BER 6 (Murphy, Marshman, Lonczynski 2, Steele 2). NA 1 (Kepp).

Holy Redeemer 73, Hanover Area 49

HOLY REDEEMER (73) — Zach Perta 9 0-0 23, Darryl Wright 0 0-4 0, Jacob Hunter 3 0-0 7, Justice Shoats 6 6-7 18, Mark Atherton 1 0-0 2, Jeff Kozerski 1 0-0 2, Mike Dubaskas 0 0-0 0, Chris Papciak 2 2-2 6, Matt Prociak 5 5-8 15. Totals 27 13-21 73.

HANOVER AREA (49) — Elijah Noe 3 0-0 8, Mike Merth 1 0-0 3, Jake Zola 5 1-11 11, Andrew Fleming 3 4-6 10, Melikah Gonzalez 5 0-0 11, David Popson 1 0-0 2, Steven Florek 0 0-2 0, Sedrick Beasley 1 0-0 2, Luis McCoy 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-9 49.

Holy Redeemer`13`18`14`28 — 73

Hanover Area`12`11`13`13 — 49

Three-point goals — HR 6 (Perta 5, Hunter). HA 4 (Noe 2, Merth, Gonzalez).

Pittston Area 58, Tunkhannock 56 OT

PITTSTON AREA (58) — JJ Walsh 10 0-2 26, Ethan Ghannam 5 2-4 12, Jack Locker 1 0-0 2, Anthony Cencetti 2 8-10 14, Dom Jannuzzi 2 0-0 4, Silvio Giardina 0 0-0 0, Jack Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-16 58.

TUNKHANNOCK (56) — Shane Macko 3 0-0 7, Ben Chilson 7 2-2 20, Josh Brown 1 1-1 3, Garret Yuhas 4 1-1 11, Dylan Mateus 4 4-4 13, Colin Madan 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-9 56.

Pittston Area`18`7`15`8`10 — 58

Tunkhannock`11`14`10`13`8 — 56

Three-point goals — PA 8 (Walsh 6, Cencetti 2). TUN 8 (Macko, Chilson 4, Yuhas 2, Mateus).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 57, Wyoming Valley West 51

WVW (51) — Trinity Johnson 6 4-4 15, Gabby Marsola 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Perluke 4 5-6 14, Haylie Oliphant 1 1-2 3, Claudia Siegfried 5 2-2 16, Kiersten Rinehimer 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-14 51.

HAZLETON AREA (57) — Kyli Kilker 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 7 2-3 19, Kaci Kilker 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kilker 4 0-0 10, Sophia Shults 4 1-2 9, Brianna Kennedy 9 1-2 19. Totals 24 4-7 57.

Wyoming Valley West`15`12`12`12 — 51

Hazleton Area`13`13`16`15 — 57

Three-point goals — WVW 5 (Perluke, Siegfried 4). HA 5 (Kringe 3, T.Kilker 2).

Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 42

HOLY REDEEMER (62) — Katie Quinn 1 0-0 2 Megan Albrecht 1 1-4 4, Aubrey Curley 3 0-0 7, Lucie Racicky 0 0-0 0, Aleia Atherton 2 1-2 7, Mia Ashton 7 2-5 16, Jillian DelBalso 5 4-8 15, Paige Kroptavich 2 1-2 6, Julia Desciak 0 0-0 0, Marissa Miller 0 0-0 0, Theresa Khoudary 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-23 62.

WYOMING AREA (42) — Morgan Slusser 0 0-0 0, Olivia Allen 2 0-0 4, Rosalind Tart 0 1-6 1, Maggie Hallman 0 0-0 0, Halle Kranson 4 0-2 9, Joselyn Williams 5 2-2 12, Krea Bonita 1 2-3 4, Kendall Day 0 0-0 0, Ashley Thomas 0 0-0 0, Olivia Rome 1 0-0 2, Morgan Janeski 4 2-4 10, Olivia Bryden 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-19 42.

Holy Redeemer`17`17`13`15 — 62

Wyoming Area`13`7`12`10 — 42

Three-point goals — HR 6 (Albrecht, Curley, Atherton 2, DelBalso, Kroptavich). WA 1 (Kranson).

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 18, MMI Prep 17

CMVT (18) — Olivia Comstock 1 2-3 4, Tyniasha Blackman 1 0-2 2, Haylee Fisher 4 0-2 8, Cadee Fish 0 0-0 0, Rachek Hollenbach 1 0-0 2, Angela Steinbader 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-7 18.

MMI PREP (17) — Chloe Allen 1 2-5 4, Silvia Roberto 0 0-0 0, Bria Kringe 1 2-2 5, Emily Borchick 1 1-2 4, Ava Putnam 1 0-0 2, Angelica Jimenez 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 5-9 17.

CMVT`2`8`4`4 — 18

MMI Prep`7`3`1`6 — 17

Three-point goals — MMI 2 (Kringe, Borchick).

Downingtown East 38, Berwick 28

DOWNINGTOWN EAST (38) — Jordyn Daniel 0 0-0 0, Cassie Denning 2 0-0 6, Callie Ardoline 0 0-0 0, Lauren Bell 0 0-0 0, Shreya Garg 1 0-0 2, Lauren Kent 5 0-0 10, Eileen Hewitt 2 3-4 7, Mackenzie Comegys 0 0-0 0, Lacy Ford 0 0-0 0, Ari Smuda 6 1-2 13, Lauren Innachhione 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-6 38.

BERWICK (28) — Sarina DeFinnis 3 0-0 6, Rae Ann Andreas 3 3-4 10, Carly Ochs 0 2-2 2, Rachel Whitenight 0 1-2 1, Mikayla Shawver 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Lewis 1 0-0 3, Lybbi Switzer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 2 2-2 6, Sadie Zhener 0 0-0 0, Abby Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-10 28.

Downingtown East`8`14`6`10 — 38

Berwick`2`12`8`6 — 28

Three-point goals — DE 2 (Denning). BER 2 (Andreas, Lewis).

Lake-Lehman 56, Dallas 33

LAKE-LEHMAN (56) — Abby Matysick 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kline 3 2-2 9, Brenna Hunt 3 0-0 7, Claire Dougherty 9 2-2 21, Ella Wilson 2 2-2 7, Lia Keefe 1 1-2 4, Molly Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Melanie Selner 0 0-0 0, Chase Purdy 2 3-5 8. Totals 20 10-13 56.

DALLAS (33) — Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik 0 0-0 0, Nadia Evanosky 4 0-0 11, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Megan Bryk 0 0-0 0, Audrey DelGaudio 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Viglone 2 2-2 6, Kassidy Motley 0 0-0 0, Morgan Solano 0 0-0 0, Maddie Pevear 1 0-0 3, Victoria Spaciano 5 3-3 13. Totals 12 5-5 33.

Lake-Lehman`13`10`20`13 — 56

Dallas`9`0`12`12 — 33

Three-point goals — LL 6 (Kline, Hunt, Dougherty, Wilson, Keefe, Purdy). DAL 4 (Evanosky 3, Pevear).

Spring-Ford 65, Crestwood 42

SPRING-FORD (65) — Lilly Brescia 0 0-0 0 Kareena Preuss 0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Solliday 4 0-0 11, Davon Chamberlain 0 0-1 0, Siena Miller 2 0-0 6, Anna Azzara 10 0-2 22, Kamryn Pufko 1 0-2 2, Christina Tiffan 1 1-2 3, Mac Pettinelli 4 1-2 10, Maddie Andrus 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Ashley 0 0-0 0, Riley Quinn 0 0-0 0, Megan Robbins 3 1-2 7. Totals 27 3-12 65.

CRESTWOOD (42) — Amira Pirrone 0 0-0 0, Camryn Collins 2 2-3 7, Katelyn Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caporuscio 3 2-2 9, Julia Glowacki 4 0-0 11, Kendall Petrosky 0 0-2 0, Cadence Hiller 1 2-2 4, Kate Gallagher 1 0-0 2, Lucia Malia 1 0-0 2, Mary Kate Banford 0 0-0 0, Grace Pasternick 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 4-9 42.

Spring-Ford`24`17`12`12 — 65

Crestwood`14`11`7`10 — 42

Three-point goals — SF 8 (Solliday 3, Miller, Azzara, Pettinelli). CRE 8 (Collins, Caporuscio, Glowacki 3, Hiller 2, Pasternick).

Pittston Area 44, Tunkhannock 32

PITTSTON AREA (44) — Daniella Ranieli 5 4-6 14, Kallie Booth 5 3-4 14, Ava Callahan 2 2-2 8, Leah Zambetti 1 0-0 2, Taylor Baiera 0 0-0 0, Amanda Fath 3 0-1 6, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-13 44.

TUNKHANNOCK (32) — Erin Van Ness 1 1-2 4, Lexi Corby 4 3-5 11, Maci Iddings 1 0-0 2, Anna Williams 2 0-0 5, Sable Stephens 3 0-1 6, Alaina Ritz 0 0-0 0, Hailey Long 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 6-10 32.

Pittston Area`11`12`6`15 — 44

Tunkhannock`8`7`10`7 — 32

Three-point goals — PA 3 (Booth, Callahan 2). TUN 2 (Van Ness, Williams).