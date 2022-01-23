🔊 Listen to this

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek drives to the basket against Xavier’s Paul Scruggs (1) and Colby Jones during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Milwaukee.

Marquette’s Justin Lewis (10) loses control of the ball between Xavier’s Jack Nunge (24), Adam Kunkel (5) and Colby Jones after being fouled during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 75-64 victory over No. 20 Xavier on Sunday.

Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64.

“What won us the game was defense down the stretch,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “We really played well on the defensive end, from an aggressiveness standpoint getting our hands on the basketball. And then Justin Lewis grabbing the ball for us, 13 defensive rebounds is probably the most important stat of the game.”

Xavier hit its first six shots of the second half, but was just 5 of 26 the rest of the way.

“What can’t happen is when a couple of those good shots don’t go in, you can’t then all of a sudden try to play hero basketball,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “Because I thought the rest of the way, our guys were forcing things on the offensive end, whether it was a shot or a drive that maybe wasn’t there.”

Darryl Morsell scored 19 and Kam Jones added 12 points for Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East), which shot 53% in the second half for its sixth consecutive victory.

Scruggs had 13 points and Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel 12 each for Xavier (14-4, 4-3).

Xavier, which trailed 33-29 at the half, took the lead at 40-38 on a three-point play by Colby Jones. Kam Jones’ reverse layin capped a 10-point run that put Marquette in front 58-53.

“A heck of an effort by our guys. I thought Xavier just did a great job continuing to fight and battle,” Smart said. “The way they started the second half, they showed tremendous aggressiveness and got us on our heels.”

Kam Jones converted a steal into a layup at the other end to put the Golden Eagles up by five with just under eight minutes left.

Marquette has won six straight after losing four in a row.

“Losing four in a row, we got humbled by UCLA and then we had three conference games where we were in position to win the game, late in the game, and we didn’t,” Smart said. “I think what you take out of that as a team, is we can win, we can find a way to win those games, but we’ve got to be a little bit better in a variety of areas. And, I think we’ve continued to get better.”

No. 3 Arizona 96, California 71

BERKELEY, Calif. — Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Arizona past California.

Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12), while Oumar Ballo scored 14 and Kerr Krissa had 13 with four 3-pointers.

The Wildcats are off to their best start since winning 21 straight to open the 2013-14 season. This season’s only loss came against then-No. 19 Tennessee on Dec. 22.

Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points for the Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6).

No. 4 Purdue 80, Northwestern 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help Purdue beat Northwestern.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter tied Ward “Piggy” Lambert for second on the school’s career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater. Painter and Lambert also are fifth in Big Ten history.

Purdue (16-3, 5-3) has won 10 straight in the series, turning away Northwestern once again despite playing without leading scorer Jaden Ivey because of an injured hip flexor. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey had 12 points apiece.

The Wildcats were led by Boo Buie with 17 points. Pete Nance and Robbie Beran each scored nine for Northwestern (9-8, 2-6), which has lost six of seven and has never won a road game against a top-five opponent.

No. 21 Providence 69, Butler 62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and Providence held off Butler..

It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play. Coach Ed Cooley also got his 210th victory at Providence, moving him past Dave Gavitt (209-84) and into second place at the school behind Joe Mullaney (319-164).

Al Durham finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum added 10 points and six assists for the Friars in their second game back since taking a three-game pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Chuck Harris had 21 points for Butler (9-10, 2-6), which has lost four straight and six of its last seven conference games.

Michigan 80, Indiana 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing win at Indiana.

In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and made 10 assists.

Michigan (9-7, 3-3 Big 10) finished shooting 56.9% from the field (29 of 51) and knocked down 11 of 17 shots from 3-point range (64.7%).

Indiana took a 4-2 lead early, but the Wolverines grabbed the lead for good on a Dickinson dunk with 16:27 left in the first half as part of a 9-0 run, and Dickinson’s 3-pointer with 12:46 left gave them their first 10-point lead, 17-7. Indiana battled back and trailed by eight at intermission.

Dickinson hit 3 of 4 from long range while grabbing nine rebounds. Caleb Houstan hit 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 19 points. Moussa Diabate added 10 points and seven rebounds and Terrance Williams II added 10 points off the bench.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Indiana (14-5, 5-4). Xavier Johnson added 14 points and six assists.

Michigan returns home to host Northwestern Wednesday before traveling to face No. 14 Michigan State Saturday. Indiana plays host to Penn State Wednesday.