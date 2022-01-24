🔊 Listen to this

Danielle Kang poses next to the championship trophy on the 18th green after winning the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Hudson Swafford tips his cap to the gallery after winning the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif.

Hudson Swafford lifts his son James after winning the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif.

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford thought about his late father Sunday at PGA West in his second victory in The American Express in five years.

“I had a couple moments where I looked up and knew that he was following and knew that he was there,” Swafford said. “I could just hear his voice saying, ‘Just be confident in what you’re doing. You’re playing great.’ And he goes, ‘Just play to win.’”

David Swafford died Dec. 6 at age 83. He gave Hudson his first clubs at age 2.

“One of the best people I know and he taught me everything I know,” Swafford said. “How to be a dad, how to be a friend, how to be a champion and how to play golf. He’s the one that got me into golf when I was young. He gave me every opportunity to succeed, but never pushed it on me.”

Swafford broke a late tie with an eagle in an 8-under 64 on the Stadium Course. He beat Tom Hoge by two strokes after beginning the day three strokes behind rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon.

“I’ve fallen in love with this place,” Swafford said. “This is kind of my West Coast home, honestly.”

Tied for the lead with Brian Harman and Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with the eagle on the par-5 16th. From about 200 yards, he hit a 7-iron to 8 feet on the iconic hole with large, deep bunkers lining the left side.

“A little down breeze and it was just a perfect 7-iron,” Swafford said. “I knew if I missed it a little bit it was going to come up just short, just where you wanted to be, and if I hit it good and hit it solid, then I was going to have a really good chance at eagle.”

Swafford ran in a 20-foot birdie putt on 17, a par-3 hole called Alcatraz with an island green ringed by jagged rocks. He saved par on the par-4 18th with an 8-footer to wrap up a spot in the Masters.

“Just knew to keep my head down and hit one last solid putt and did that and it went right in,” Swafford said.

The 34-year-old from Tallahassee, Florida, finished at 23-under 265 in the three-course event for his third PGA Tour title. He also won in the desert in 2017 and took the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

“Hud’s a great player and I think that it just sets up great for him,” Harman said about his fellow Georgia alum. “Hud’s good anywhere. He hits it far and when he gets putting and chipping it good he’s hard to beat.”

Hoge shot a 68. He missed a chance to win his first title in his 201st start.

“I’ll take some positives going forward and hopefully keep playing well next week at Torrey,” Hoge said.

Hodges, the 26-year-old from Alabama making his 14th PGA Tour start, shot a 70 to tie for third at 20 under with Harman (64) and Lanto Griffin (67).

Molinari, the Italian star who won the 2018 British Open, bogeyed the 18th for a 68. He tied for sixth with Will Zalatoris (67) and Denny McCarthy (67).

Fourth-ranked Patrick Cantaly, the second-round leader at 14 under, followed at 18 under after a 68. The FedEx Cup champion was trying to win for the third time in his last four starts.

Barjon, the Frenchman who played alongside close friend Hodges all four days, had a 73 to finish at 17 under. He also was making his 14th tour start.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm, the 2018 winner, was 14 under after a 71.

Swafford had six birdies in an eight-hole stretch to take the lead with six holes left. He followed a three-putt bogey on the par-3 13th with a birdie on the par-4 14th for a two-stroke lead.

But he didn’t make it easy, dropping a stroke on the par-4 15th to fall into a tie with Harman, with Molinari soon joining them with a birdie on 16 in the group ahead of Swafford.

With the wind gusting in the morning, Swafford opened with a bogey. He got the stroke back with a birdie on the second, took the lead with the big birdie run and celebrated an emotional victory.

“To get a W while he’s pushing me from above, it’s so special,” Swafford said about his father.

LPGA Tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — Danielle Kang wasted no time making sure she didn’t have another winless season. She capped off a strong weekend at Lake Nona by closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of ther round to post the low score of a blustery, cool Sunday in Florida.

She finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Brooke Henderson of Canada, who shot 70.

Kang was the lone player to break 70 on both weekend days (69-68), and the only player to shoot in the 60s all four rounds.

For all her birdies, Kang’s most important hole might have been a bogey on the 16th. She pulled her approach nearly into a penalty area and had to play away from the hole on a difficult bunker shot. She then two-putt from about 90 feet, converting a bogey putt from 10 feet.

Gaby Lopez had a 72 to finish third. Nelly Korda, the 54-hole leader and No. 1 player in women’s golf, closed with a 75 to tie for fourth.

Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe beat Annika Sorenstam to win the celebrity division.

European Tour

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Thomas Pieters claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career when he closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Pieters had 16 pars in the final round, choosing not to go for the green on the par-5 18th when he realized he had a two-shot lead. He finished at 10-under 278, one ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Shubhankar Sharma (71).

Viktor Hovland, going for his third win in his last four starts, shot 72 and finished two shots behind along with Victor Dubuisson (69).

Scott Jamieson, who was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory after leading at the end of each of the first three rounds, fell out of contention with a 77 and tied for 10th.

Rory McIlroy moved to within two of the lead, courtesy of a141-yard eagle on the par-four ninth and a birdie on 13. He finished with three bogeys over the last five holes for a 69 to tie for 12th.

Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — Aaron Jarvis of the Cayman Islands made birdie on the final hole Sunday for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory in a tense ending to the Latin America Amateur Championship.

The victory means Jarvis, a 19-year-old UNLV freshman, earns a spot in the Masters and the British Open at St. Andrews. He also is exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.

He will be the first player from the Cayman Islands to compete at the Masters and British Open.

Jarvis was one shot behind when his second shot into the par-5 18th on the Teeth of the Dog course at Casa de Campo came up just short and took a big hop onto the green. He two-putted for birdie and posted at 7-under 281.

Fred Biondi, a Florida freshman from Brazil, had a one-shot lead until he hit a poor chip from sticky rough off the 17th and made bogey. His second shot into the 18th drifted to the right, and he pitched about 30 feet long and made par for a 72.

Santiago De La Fuente of Mexico (71) had a 35-foot eagle attempt on the 18th. He wound up three-putting for par when a birdie would have forced a playoff. Vicentie Marzilio of Argentina was two behind and had a 7-foot eagle put on the last hole. It caught the lip. He shot 71.

Pga Tour Champions

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker with a par on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.

Alker also closed with a birdie for a 66 to join Jimenez at 17-under 199. Alker had a birdie putt on the first playoff for the win. He missed, and then failed to save par from a bunker on the second extra hole in a tournament that finished Saturday.

Other tours

Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand closed with a 69 for a three-shot victory in the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour. He won by three shots over Joohyung Kim of South Korea, Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan, while Sihwan Kim finished fourth. All four players earned a spot in the British Open this summer. Jooyhung Kim wrapped up the Asian Tour Order of Merit. … Anthony Quayle closed with a 1-over 73 and held on for a two-shot victory over Daniel Gale in the Queensland PGA Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia.