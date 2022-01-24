🔊 Listen to this

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Charlie Brown Jr. dunks during the first half of an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl (25) and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Charlie Brown Jr. (16) fight for the rebound during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night.

It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points.

“What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting everyone involved out there in their spots and still being able to get the shots that he wanted.”

Harris added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia has won seven straight over San Antonio.

Jakob Poeltl had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Dejounte Murray added 19 points and 12 assists for the Spurs.

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Spurs closed to 111-109 on Murray’s steal and breakaway layup with 33.2 seconds remaining as part of an 8-4 run. Embiid would seal the victory with a pair of free throws with 14.9 seconds left.

“They had their chances at the end,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “But you make it very difficult when you spot someone a quarter, and we did it again. Same thing the last time we played them.”

Coming off a 40-point performance Friday in a one-point loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Embiid shot 16 for 32 from the field in 32 minutes.

“He’s tough to guard,” Poeltl said. “We tried to make it as hard as possible with our team defense on him.”

Philadelphia won its fourth in six games despite missing some key players.

In addition to continuing to be without All-Star forward Ben Simmons, the 76ers had four players out with injuries including Seth Curry and Danny Green.

Philadelphia held San Antonio to 31 percent shooting in building a 41-29 lead.

The Spurs rallied, closing the game shooting 48% from the field but were only 10 for 30 on 3-pointers.

“We still had too many defensive mistakes in the fourth quarter,” Harris said. “We’ve got to clean that up. We’ve got to be able to really make a stand and hold our ground there.”

Heat 113, Lakers 107

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler broke LeBron James’ record for triple-doubles in a Miami uniform, Duncan Robinson scored 25 points and the Heat held on late to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami, his 10th regular-season triple-double for the Heat — one more than James had in his four Miami seasons.

Caleb Martin scored 15, Bam Adebayo scored 14 and Gabe Vincent had 11 for Miami, which wasted most of a 26-point first-half lead.

James carried the Lakers yet again, finishing with 33 points — his 17th consecutive game with at least 26 — and 11 rebounds. Russell Westbrook scored 24 for the Lakers, former Heat guard Avery Bradley added 15 and Carmelo Anthony scored 11.

Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 91

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as Dallas beat Memphis.

The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games. They took the season series 3-1 and pulled within four games of the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies.

Ja Morant had 35 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, going 14 for 31 from the floor while the rest of the team shot 23 for 68 (33.8%).

Timberwolves 136, Nets 125

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and Minnesota defeated Brooklyn.

Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 for Minnesota.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Nets, and Patty Mills had 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Kessler Edwards added 15 points, and James Harden had 13 points and 13 assists for Brooklyn, which is 2-2 since losing leading scorer Kevin Durant to a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Anthony Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to amass 300 3-pointers at 20 years and 171 days.

Magic 114, Bulls 95

ORLANDO, Fla. — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points, younger brother Franz Wagner added 18, and Orlando defeated a short-handed Chicago team.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points for Chicago, while Coby White had 22 points. Nikola Vucevic hit two of Chicago’s five 3-pointers and scored 13 points to go with his 13 rebounds before fouling out.

Ending a nine-game home losing streak, the Magic won at home for just the third time this season — and the first since Dec. 1. Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for an Orlando team that led by as much as 20 points in the second half and had to withstand a third-quarter run by the Bulls.

DeRozan scored at least 30 points for the 12th time this season, but the Bulls dropped to 9-3 in those games. Chicago had just nine players available, and DeRozan scored 20 first-half points.

Hawks 113, Hornets 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trae Young scored 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and a streaky Atlanta team defeated a cold-shooting Charlotte team for its fourth straight win.

De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each finished with 19 points for the Hornets, who missed their first 19 3-point attempts and shot an abysmal 11.1% (4 of 36) from beyond the arc. Ball and Terry Rozier were a combined 0 for 14 from long distance as Charlotte had its three-game win streak snapped.

Trail Blazers 114, Raptors 105

TORONTO — CJ McCollum had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double, and Portland beat Toronto.

Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little each had 19 points and Ben McLemore had 17 for the Blazers, who never trailed.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 for Toronto, which fell behind by 34 points in the first half before cutting the gap to four, 105-101, on a 3 from VanVleet with 1:24 remaining.

But Simons answered VanVleet’s late 3 with two of his own, putting Portland up 111-101 with 40 seconds left.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 13 points for the Raptors, while Chris Boucher and OG Anunoby each had 11.

Celtics 116, Wizards 87

WASHINGTON — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and Boston breezed to a big win over Washington.

Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-clad Boston fans, gave him a standing ovation.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points for the Wizards, who never led in coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s return from being on the COVID-19 health and safety protocol list. Washington, which has one game remaining on an eight-game homestand, has dropped three in a row.

Knicks 110, Clippers 102

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and New York beat Los Angeles.

Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks’ 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Cam Reddish made his debut for New York after he was acquired from Atlanta in a Jan. 13 trade. The No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft had two points and two rebounds in five minutes of action.

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games.

Nuggets 117, Pistons 111

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons.

Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand.

Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

After a 3-pointer by Cunningham pulled Detroit to 75-73 with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter, Davon Reed and Facundo Campazzo hit successive 3’s to start a 17-3 run that allowed the Nuggets to take a 92-76 lead into the fourth.

Warriors 94, Jazz 92

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz.

Royce O’Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic’s missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O’Neale couldn’t convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded.

Stephen Curry added 13 points, but struggled again with his 3-point stroke a month after becoming the all-time NBA 3s leader, going 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 overall.

Brother-in-law Damion Lee did his part for the Warriors, coming off the bench to hit four big 3-pointers and scored 12 points for a team that was looking to build some momentum off Curry’s buzzer-beater in a 105-103 win over Houston on Friday night.

Joe Ingles tied the game at 89 with 4:09 to play before Poole answered.