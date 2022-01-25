🔊 Listen to this

Tje Philadelphia Flyers’ Keith Yandle looks on from the bench during the first period of an NHL game against the Dallas Stars on Monday in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Keith Yandle, left, and the Dallas Stars’ Luke Glendening battle along the boards during the first period of an NHL game Monday in Philadelphia. Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied retired center Doug Jarvis on Monday night for the NHL record of 964 consecutive games played.

The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

A three-time All-Star, Yandle is in his first season with the Flyers and set the mark when he hit the ice early in the Flyers’ 3-1 loss to Dallas. He waved to the crowd from the bench when his milestone was acknowledged on the big screen.

“It wasn’t really something I expected. I just kind of never really thought about it,” he said. “I saw the guys standing for me, cheering. All the fans. It definitely meant a lot.”

Jarvis played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987, with Montreal, Washington and Hartford. He never played a game outside the streak.

Yandle can become the NHL Iron Man on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Jarvis, a senior adviser for the Vancouver Canucks, said Monday he planned to call Yandle and congratulate him on the streak.

“I just commend him. I think the streak is a real tribute to his character, his commitment, his love of the game to be in there every night,” Jarvis said.

Arizona’s Phil Kessel is third on the list at 940 straight games and could also pass Jarvis before the end of the season.

“I knew it would be passed,” Jarvis said. “Happy for them that they arrived there in good health and have been able to enjoy this game in an injury-free manner.”

Yandle is on a one-year deal with the Flyers and has yet to score a goal this season, while his overall numbers place him near the bottom of NHL defensemen. Yandle said he’s never petitioned to keep his streak alive and understood it could end if the struggling Flyers decide to lean on younger players down the stretch.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment,” Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said. “No. 1, you have to love the game, you have to battle through sickness, injuries. A level of professionalism to come the rink every day and be ready to go. And he’s a phenomenal teammate and I thought he played a hell of a game tonight.”

Jarvis said he was happy to pass the Iron Man torch to Yandle, much the way he took it from previous record holder Garry Unger. Unger played in 914 straight games from 1968 to 1979, and is now fourth on the list.

“I really just enjoyed playing the game,” Jarvis said. “I just wanted to play them, be in the lineup night after night. It was really nothing consciously that I thought of.”

Rangers 3, Kings 2

NEW YORK — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and New York beat Los Angeles for its ninth win in 12 games.

Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season.

Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 28 shots as the Kings lost for the fourth time in five games.

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar and Panarin scored in the third round of the tiebreaker, and Kings rookie Quinton Byfield and New York’s Alexis Lafreniere converted in the fifth round. After Shesterkin denied Arthur Kaliyev in the sixth round, Fox roofed a slick backhand that stuck in the net to win it.

Golden Knights 1, Capitals 0

WASHINGTON — Robin Lehner made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season, backstopping Vegas to a victory over Washington.

Making his sixth consecutive start, Lehner recorded his first shutout since April 16 and the 17th of his NHL career. The Capitals were shut out for the first time this season in their 43rd game.

Michael Amadio scored the Golden Knights’ only goal, and they won a second consecutive game after losing their previous three.

The Capitals lost for the seventh time in their past 10 games. Vitek Vanecek allowed only Amadio’s goal on 29 shots, and the power play was not able to cash in on several opportunities.

Ducks 5, Bruins 3

BOSTON — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and Anaheim cooled off Boston.

Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists.

David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New Year’s Day.

Boston netminder Tuukka Rask struggled, stopping 22 shots.

Wild 8, Canadiens 2

ST. PAUL, Minn.— Connor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later, helping Minnesota match its franchise record for goals.

Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, Jordie Benn and Kevin Fiala also scored as Minnesota dominated NHL-worst Montreal to ease Cam Talbot’s return to the net after an injury.

Mike Hoffman gave the Canadiens the lead by slamming a pass to the slot past Talbot’s glove just 1:23 into the game, but Spurgeon tied it less than two minutes later.

Talbot made 14 saves in two periods for his first win since Dec. 9. Kaapo Kahkonen, who went 5-0-1 during Talbot’s absence, took over for the third period and gave up a goal to former teammate Rem Pitlick.

Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 0

DENVER — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.

It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.

After a scoreless first, Colorado broke through on a second-period power play.

With defenseman Seth Jones in the penalty box for interference, the Avalanche got off several shots in quick succession that Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped before Kadri gathered in a short pass from Nathan MacKinnon and unleashed a slap shot from the top of the left circle. Fleury dropped to his knees to block it, but the puck trickled through at 11:24.

Rantanen added to the Avalanche lead at 6:41 of the third. Gabriel Landeskog sent a pass across the slot and, with a backhand flip, Rantanen lifted the puck over a fallen Fleury.