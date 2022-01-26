🔊 Listen to this

Dallas guard Austin Finarelli (1) has the ball knocked away Pittston Area’s by Ethan Ghannam and JJ Walsh(13)as he drives to the basket in the first quarter Tuesday night.

Pittston Area’s Jack Locker (30) passes a loose ball as Dallas guard Austin Finarelli slides in from behind in the first quarter Tuesday night.

Dallas guard Nick Nicito takes the ball down court past Pittston Area’s Anthony Cencetti after grabbing a rebound in the first quarter Tuesday night.

Pittston Area’s Silvo Giardina dives for a loose ball between Dallas players Zach Paczewski (3), Angelo Zarola (32) and EJ Matushek during the first quarter Tuesday night.

DALLAS TWP. — Like the past two games, Dallas’ offense lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter Tuesday night. And while Pittston Area was able to handle the situation the rest of the way, the Patriots were never able to catch up.

Instead, Pittston Area chased a deficit all night, coming close a couple times but never overcoming it as Dallas posted a 49-39 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball victory.

Dallas sophomore Mike Cumbo scored a career-high 20 points while senior guard Austin Finarelli had 17. Senior guard Nick Nocito had seven points — less than half his season average — but grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

The game was pivotal in the divisional race as Dallas (6-2 Div. 1, 10-3 overall) was able to stay withing striking distance of first-place Hazleton Area (7-0, 13-2). Pittston Area (5-3, 10-4) went from a three-way tie for second entering the game to occupying fourth place by itself.

“We’re hoping for some big help,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “We’re not counting ourselves out of it yet, but we know we have to put ourselves in the district playoffs and try to get ourselves in the best position possible going forward.”

Dallas averaged 83 points in its last two games and appeared heading for some big offensive numbers early. The Mountaineers jumped to a 10-1 lead four minutes in — actually, it was Cumbo 10, Pittston Area 1 as he scored all the points — and took a 19-7 lead into the second period.

The Mountaineers got a little sloppy to start the second, committing three turnovers that Pittston Area converted into five points. However, the Patriots’ shooting remained an issue as they finished 2-of-11 from the field to go with a 2-of-15 effort in the first quarter.

“I thought we played well defensively in the first half,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “We had to change our strategy a little bit with foul issues. Then we continued to play defense and made some shots and rebounded the basketball.

“And made free throws, 15-of-19 from the line. We made them when we needed to.”

A 7-0 burst started by Cumbo’s fourth 3-pointer of the game boosted Dallas’ advantage to 34-19 at 2:28 of the third quarter. Pittston Area, though, found some much-needed offense. Jake Locker hit a 3-pointer and JJ Walsh followed with two more to move the Patriots within 35-28 late in the period.

The Patriots cut the deficit to 36-32 with 6:35 left in the fourth and held Dallas to a lone field goal in the period — a fastbreak layup by Finarelli with 56 seconds left. The Mountaineers maintained their lead and even got it to 10 by shooting 11-of-12 from the foul line in the final eight minutes.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Semenza said, “but credit their defense. They worked hard. We battled back and had it down to four in the fourth quarter, so I’m proud of my guys. (Dallas) has been on a roll the last couple games so to hold them to 49. If you told me we’d hold them to 49 on their home floor, I’d think we’d have a shot at it.”

Dallas 49, Pittston Area 39

PITTSTON AREA (39) — JJ Walsh 4 4-4 16, Ethan Ghannam 1 3-4 5, Jack Locker 1 0-0 3, Anthony Cencetti 2 4-6 8, Dom Jannuzzi 2 0-0 4, Silvio Giardina 1 0-0 3, Matt Walter 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-14 39.

DALLAS (49) — Austin Finarelli 7 3-5 17, Nick Nocito 1 5-6 7, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wydra 0 2-2 2, Michael Bufalino 1 1-2 3, CJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Michael Cumbo 6 4-4 20, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-19 49.

Pittston Area`7`10`13`9 — 39

Dallas`19`6`11`13 — 49

Three-point goals — PA 6 (Walsh 4, Locker, Giardina); DAL 4 (Cumbo 4)