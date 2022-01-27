🔊 Listen to this

Misericorida men’s basketball poured in 55 points in the first half before holding off a charge from King’s on Wednesday night, earning an 82-72 victory at the Anderson Center.

The Cougars went 9-for-18 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes before cooling off to the tune of 4-for-23 from deep in the second half to give King’s a chance to rally.

Elijah Rosenthal hit six threes and led four Cougars in double figures with 22 points. Derek Smith and Nick Hornung scored 12 apoiece and Kevin Lazdowsky had 10.

The Monarchs were topped by three bench players in JJ Glinsky (11 points), Peri Basimakopoulos (10) and Patrick Bennie (10). King’s outscored Misericordia 47-27 after halftime.

Wilkes 46, DeSales 44

Drake Marshall hit a tiebreaking shot with two seconds left and the Colonels turned in a heroic defensive performance to hand MAC Freedom leader DeSales its first conference loss of the season.

DeSales shot just 26% from the floor and was held to just 16 points in the first half. The Bulldogs entered the game receiving votes in national top 25 polls with a record of 16-1 overall.

Trent Fisher led the Wilkes effort with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the upset. Marshall scored 13.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 63, Misericordia 55

Emily Morano scored 18 points while Samantha Rajza and Emily Kriston had 15 apiece for the visiting Monarchs, who took control in the second quarter.

Alyssa Bondi led the Cougars with 13 points while Gianna Delfino finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

DeSales 72, Wilkes 30

The conference-leading Bulldogs opened the second half on an 18-0 run to cruise to a home win.

Baylee Guedes and Erin Shober scored seven points apiece to lead the Colonels.