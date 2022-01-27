🔊 Listen to this

Another win for Hazleton Area girls basketball delivered a milestone for the Cougars’ coach.

Joe Gavio earned his 500th victory leading the Cougars on Wednesday after three players scored in double figures to beat Tunkhannock 45-35 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 matchup.

Lacie Kringe led the effort with 13 points, followed by 12 from Sophia Shults and 10 by Brianna Kennedy.

The Tigers got eight points apiece from Lexi Corby and Hailey Long.

Dallas 63, Wyoming Valley West 61

Victoria Spaciano scored 24 points to lead the offense as the Mountaineers held off the Spartans for a narrow win at home.

Elizabeth Viglone added 18 points and Nadia Evanosky scored five of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help Dallas protect a one-point lead after three quarters.

Trinity Johnson topped Valley West with 21 points, followed by 15 from Claudia Siegfried.

Wilkes-Barre Area 43, Berwick 35

Tied at halftime, the Wolfpack outscored the host Bulldogs 13-2 in the third quarter to remain unbeaten in league play atop Division 1.

Gloria Adjayi scored a game-high 21 points and Wilkes-Barre Area shot 10-for-12 from the foul line in the fourth to secure the win.

Gabby Starr recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Berwick.

Pittston Area 34, Crestwood 30

The Comets jumped out to an early lead at home, but the Patriots held them to two points in the second quarter to take the lead from there. Daniella Ranieli scored 11 points for Pittston Area.

Grace Pasternick finished with 10 points for Crestwood.

Wyoming Area 41, Wyoming Seminary 23

The host Warriors used an early 19-2 run to take control of the game. Morgan Janeski led the surge, scoring 10 of her game-high 20 points during that span. Joselyn Williams added 12 points in the win.

Lexy Lichtenstein led the Blue Knights with eight points.

Nanticoke Area 70, MMI Prep 13

Riley Baird scored all of her game-high 27 points in the first half as the Trojanettes led 47-8 at halftime. Claire Aufiero added 11 points.

Bria Kringe finished with 10 points for the Preppers.

BOYS BASKTEBALL

Muncy 53, Northwest 50

The Rangers led by nine points after three quarters before Muncy broke out in the final frame, outscoring Northwest 22-10 to rally for the win.

Alex Kopco (18) and Landon Hufford (17) combined for 35 points for the Rangers.

McGrane Tournament on Monday

Over a month after its started, the McGrane Tournament will conclude Monday at the Wyoming Valley CYC in Wilkes-Barre.

Hanover Area and Lake-Lehman will play in the consolation game at 6 p.m. followed by Crestwood and Holy Redeemer in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament was halted after the first round just after Christmas due to COVID-19 issues with two of the schools.

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 36, Tunkhannock 33

Dorian Hoffman (106 pounds), Caleb Hoffman (138), Mason Sgarlat (172) and Joe Rivas (189) all won by fall to help the Spartans edge the Tigers.

Tunkhannock got falls from from Cole Stauffer (145), Patrick Munley (160) and Nick Marabell (215).

Crestwood 39, Wilkes-Barre Area 33

The Wolfpack won four of six contested matches, but the Comets won the dual behind a pin in 26 seconds by Magnus Bibla at 215 pounds and a decision bu Santino Casarella at 132.

Keenan Fernandez (145), Jayden Pahler (172) and Matthew Faust (285) won by fall for Wilkes-Barre Area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 45, Tunkhannock 35

TUNKHANNOCK (35) — Erin Van Ness 1 0-0 3, Lexi Corby 2 4-7 8, Brianna Hubert 0 1-2 1, Maci Iddings 2 2-2 6, Anna Williams 1 2-4 2, Sable Stephens 0 1-2 1, Alaina Ritz 2 0-0 4, Hailey Long 3 0-0 8. Totals 11 10-17 35.

HAZLETON AREA (45) — Kyli Kilker 2 0-0 4, Lacie Kringe 3 7-11 13, Kaci Kilker 1 1-2 3, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kilker 1 0-2 3, Sophia Shults 6 0-0 12, Brianna Kennedy 5 0-2 10. Totals 18 8-17 45.

Tunkhannock`8`8`8`11 — 35

Hazleton Area`14`7`13`11 — 45

Three-point goals — TUN 3 (Long 2, Van Ness); HAZ 1 (T. Kilker)

Dallas 63, Wyoming Valley West 61

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (61) — Trinity Johnson 10 1-2 21, Gabby Marsola 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Perluke 4 1-1 9, Haylie Oliphant 2 0-0 5, Claudia Siegfried 5 1-2 15, Alissa Laudenslager 0 0-2 0, Kiersten Rinehimer 2 2-2 6. Totals 25 5-7 61.

DALLAS (63) — Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik 1 0-0 2, Nadia Evanosky 5 3-5 15, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Audrey DelGaudio 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Viglone 6 1-2 18, Victoria Spaciano 12 0-2 24. Totals 26 4-9 63.

Wyo. Valley West`20`12`18`11 — 61

Dallas`18`20`13`12 — 63

Three-point goals — WVW 6 (Siegfried 4, Marsola, Oliphant); DAL 7 (Viglone 5, Evanosky 2)

Wilkes-Barre Area 43, Berwick 35

WILKES-BARRE AREA (43) — Natalia Credle 0 0-0 0, Danayjha Moore 2 1-4 6, Reagen Holden 1 2-4 5, Eternity Aiken 0 0-0 0, Shelby Ardo Boyko 1 4-6 6, Emma Krawczeniuk 2 0-0 5, Gloria Adjayi 6 9-10 21. Totals 12 16-24 43.

BERWICK (35) — Sarina DeFinnis 1 0-0 2, Rae Anna Andreas 3 2-4 11, Carly Ochs 2 0-0 5, Rachel Whitenight 1 1-2 4, Alyssa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Lybbi Switzer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 3 7-8 13, Saide Zehner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-14 35.

Wilkes-Barre Area`5`10`13`15 — 43

Berwick`12`3`2`18 — 35

Three-point goals — WBA 3 (Moore, Holder, Krawczeniuk); BER 5 (Andreas 3, Ochs, Whitenight)

Pittston Area 34, Crestwood 30

PITTSTON AREA (34) — Daniella Ranieli 4 3-4 11, Kallie Booth 2 4-5 8, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 2 0-1 4, Leah Zambetti 0 1-2 1, Taylor Baiera 2 0-1 4, Amanda Fath 3 0-0 6, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-13 34.

CRESTWOOD (30) — Camryn Collins 2 1-1 5, Katelyn Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caporuscio 1 0-0 2, Julia Glowacki 2 0-0 6, Cadence Hiller 3 0-0 6, Kate Gallagher 0 1-2 1, Grace Pasternick 4 0-0 10. Totals 12 2-3 30.

Pittston Area`5`12`10`7 — 34

Crestwood`11`2`10`7 — 30

Three-point goals — CRE 4 (Glowacki 2, Pasternick 2)

Wyoming Area 41, Wyoming Seminary 23

WYOMING AREA (41) — Morgan Slusser 0 0-0 0, Olivia Allen 0 0-2 0, Rosalind Tart 0 1-2 1, Maggie Hallman 0 0-0 0, Halle Kranson 3 1-3 7, Joselyn Williams 5 1-2 12, Krea Bonita 0 1-2 1, Kendall Day 0 0-0 0, Olivia Rome 0 0-0 0, Morgan Janeski 6 5-6 20. Totals 14 9-17 41.

WYOMING SEMINARY (23) — Cassidy Skoransky 2 0-0 5, Maia Barry 0 0-0 0, Dallas Hanson-Richart 1 0-0 3, Lexy Lichtenstein 3 2-4 8, Avery Luksic 0 0-0 0, Clare Griffin 1 0-0 2, Teagan Jackett 1 1-2 3, Margaret Ganter 0 0-0 0, Hayley Smeraldi 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 3-6 23.

Wyoming Area`6`20`10`5 — 41

Wyo. Seminary`4`5`6`8 — 23

Three-point goals — WA 4 (Janeski 3, Williams); SEM 2 (Skoransky, Hanson-Richart)

Nanticoke Area 70, MMI Prep 13

NANTICOKE AREA (70) — Alivia Evans 1 0-0 2, Hailey Husted 3 0-0 9, Grace Reed 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Majiros 3 0-0 6, Brooklyn Biehl 0 0-0 0, Claire Aufiero 4 2-2 11, Shaylee Heffron 2 0-0 4, Riley Baird 10 3-3 27, Cerenity Eldridge 2 0-2 4, Brooke Felici 2 0-0 5, Kylie Albert 1 0-0 2, Cecily Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-7 70.

MMI PREP (13) — Chole Allen 1 1-2 3, Silvia Roberto 0 0-0 0, Bria Kringe 4 1-4 10, Emily Borchick 0 0-0 0, Ava Putnam 0 0-0 0, Angelica Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Phoebe Bramley 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 2-6 13.

Nanticoke Area`28`19`12`11 — 70

MMI Prep`6`2`2`3 — 13

Three-point goals — NAN 9 (Baird 4, Husted 3, Aufiero, Felici); MMI 1 (Kringe)

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 36, Tunkhannock 33

106 — Dorian Hoffman (WVW) pinned Jacob Walsh, 0:55; 113 — Taylor Daniels (TUN) dec. Louden Giza, 4-2; 120 — Zander Remakus (WVW) won by forfeit; 126 — Ian Ratchford (WVW) won by forfeit; 132 — Owen Woods (TUN) won by forfeit; 138 — Caleb Hoffman (WVW) pinned Collyn Cook, 3:27; 145 — Cole Stauffer (TUN) pinned Tanner Pearson, 2:43; 152 — Double forfeit; 160 — Patrick Munley (TUN) pinned Luke Hoffman, 3:50; 172 — Mason Sgarlat (WVW) pinned Max Parry, 1:15; 189 — Joe Rivas (WVW) pinned Frank Scranta, 2:35; 215 — Nick Marabell (TUN) pinned John McLaughlin, 1:30; 285 — Jaden Kozlowski (TUN) won by forfeit

Crestwood 39, Wilkes-Barre Area 33

106 — Nicholas Webb (CRE) won by forfeit; 113 — Sam Jeckell (CRE) won by forfeit; 120 — Jack Andrews (CRE) won by forfeit; 126 — Isaiah Parker (WBA) won by forfeit; 132: Santino Casarella (CRE) dec. Aidan Fitzgibbon, 7-3; 138 — Lucas Macking (WBA) dec. Ethan Zabroski, 11-5; 145 — Keenan Fernandez (WBA) pinned James Barret; 152 — Nathalie Olarte (WBA) won by forfeit; 160 — Logan Jasnoski (CRE) won by forfeit; 172 — Jayden Pahler (WBA) pinned Logan Rolles; 189 — Lincon Bibla (CRE) won by forfeit; 215 — Magnus Bibla (CRE) pinned Rex Hrabal, 0:26; 285 — Matthew Faust (WBA) pinned Chris Smolenak, 0:42