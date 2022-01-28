🔊 Listen to this

Tied after the third and fourth quarters, Wilkes-Barre Area was able to hold off a challenge from Berwick in overtime for a 44-40 victory in a WVC Division 1 boys basketball matchup on Thursday.

Samir Hill came through for the Wolfpack, scoring seven of his team-high 14 points in overtime. Jacob Horga added 10 in the win.

The Bulldogs’ Sean Murphy led all scorers with 21 points.

Pittston Area 42, Crestwood 37

Trailing by a point headed into the fourth, the Patriots took the lead down the stretch as JJ Walsh and Anthony Cencetti scored six points apiece in the final quarter to edge the Comets.

The Patriots hit two foul shots in the final seconds to secure the win. Walsh finished with a game-high 19 points while Ethan Ghannam scored 12.

Sam Balliet topped Crestwood with nine points.

Dallas 59, Wyoming Valley West 52

Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito scored 16 points apiece to lead the Mountaineers to a win on the road. Michael Bufalino added 10.

Johnathan Mann led the Spartans with 18 points.

Hazleton Area 67, Tunkhannock 51

After a tight first quarter, the first-place Cougars pulled away for the road win behind 19 points by Josian Guerra, who scored nine in the fourth. Eluid Lopez added 14 and Joe Marshall had 11.

Ben Chilson (15 points), Dylan Mateus (12) and Garret Yuhas (11) all finished in double figures for the Tigers, who hit nine 3-pointers.

Wyoming Area 49, Wyoming Seminary 36

After a rocky start that saw them fall behind 13-4, the Warriors grabbed the lead by halftime and widened the gap after the break. Dane Schutter sparked the offense and poured in 28 points while Evan Melberger added 10.

Marc Jackett finished with 12 points to lead the Blue Knights.

Holy Redeemer 81, Lake-Lehman 51

Justice Shoats (25) and Matt Prociak (23) combined for 48 points for the Royals, who pulled away from the Black Knights. Zach Perta added 12 points.

Corey Bean hit six threes and led three Lehman players in double figures with 18 points, followed by Cole Morio (17) and Joe Shishkowski (12).

Nanticoke Area 69, MMI Prep 36

Jaidyn Johnson scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help the Trojans jump out to a 41-19 lead at the break. Payton Kepp and Chris Johnson finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Preppers got 12 points from Ryan Sones.

Northwest 56, Weatherly 30

The Rangers bounced back with a decisive win on the road behind 21 points from Gary McLendon.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 47, Hanover Area 27

Lexy Lichtenstein scored 21 points to lead the Blue Knights over the Hawkeyes. Dallas Hanson-Richart added 12.

Ally Sheridan topped Hanover Area with 12 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 135, Pittston Area 44

Peyton Stauffer recorded two individual wins and the Mountaineers also got victories from Erika Doran, Lydia Gonzales, Gabby Spaciano, Caitlin Curran, Audrey Haydu and Gina Kerrick to win the meet.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 128, Pittston Area 25

Tommy Doran and Maddoc Watkins each touched first in multiple events and the Mounts won every event to beat the Patriots.

Andrew Wilk, Jason Puza, Landon Daney and Jackson Barr also won events for Dallas.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, Berwick 40

BERWICK (40) — Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Sean Murphy 8 3-3 21, Graham Marshman 1 0-0 2, Billy Hanson 0 1-2 1, Matt Lonczynski 2 1-2 5, Ryen Steele 3 0-0 9, Tahsjee Taylor 0 0-0 0, Miles Doll 0 2-6 2. Totals 14 7-13 40.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (44) — Markell Parnell 0 1-2 1, Waarithi Oseni 2 1-2 5, Brandon Benjamin 2 0-0 5, Samir Hill 6 3-5 15, Kaleb Spade 1 0-1 2, Jacob Horga 3 3-6 10, Bryan Clarke 1 0-0 2, Gavin Gruden 0 0-0 0, Nyquon Santos-Hollman 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 10-20 44.

Berwick`9`5`13`8`5 — 40

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`10`10`8`9 — 44

Three-point goals — BER 5 (Steele 3, Murphy 2); WBA 2 (Benjamin, Horga)

Pittston Area 42, Crestwood 37

CRESTWOOD (37) — Tyler Oresick 0 0-0 0, Drew Sechleer 2 0-0 5, Chaz Wright 2 1-2 5, Joe Gzemski 0 0-0 0, Bryce Vieney 3 2-3 8, Sam Balliet 2 5-6 9, Adam Wood 1 0-0 3, Matt Sklarosky 1 0-0 2, Michael McLaughlin 1 0-0 3. Totalsw 12 10-13 37.

PITTSTON AREA (42) — JJ Walsh 7 4-4 19, Ethan Ghannam 5 2-4 12, Jack Locker 1 0-0 3, Anthony Cencetti 2 4-4 8, Dom Jannuzzi 0 0-0 0, Silvio Giardina 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-12 42.

Crestwood`16`3`10`8 — 37

Pittston Area`8`12`8`14 — 42

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Sechleer, Wood, McLaughlin); PA 2 (Walsh, Locker)

Dallas 59, Wyoming Valley West 52

DALLAS (59) — Austin Finarelli 4 4-6 16, Nick Nocito 6 4-4 16, Jackson Wydra 2 1-2 5, Michael Bufalino 3 2-2 10, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Michael Cumbo 3 1-2 9, Angelo Zarola 1 0-0 2, Nick Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 13-18 59.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (52) — Ryan Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Tyreese Harris 1 3-4 5, Kenny Brown 2 1-2 5, Brian Gill 6 0-0 14, Johnathan Mann 8 2-2 18, Zach Konopke 2 0-0 5, Quadel Glaster 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-8 52.

Dallas`10`18`16`15 — 59

Wyo. Valley West`23`15`7`7 — 52

Three-point goals — DAL 4 (Bufalino 2, Cumbo 2); WVW 4 (Gill 2, Sullivan, Konopke)

Hazleton Area 67, Tunkhannock 51

HAZLETON AREA (67) — Josian Guerra 8 2-4 19, Luke Gennaro 2 0-1 4, Eluid Lopez 5 0-0 14, Khalid Morrieson 4 0-0 8, Joe Marshall 4 2-2 11, Sammy Guzman 2 2-2 7, Chris Catrone 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 6-9 67.

TUNKHANNOCK (51) — Shane Macko 3 0-0 7, Ben Chilson 5 2-2 15, Josh Brown 3 0-0 6, Garret Yuhas 3 4-5 11, Colin Madan 0 0-0 0, Dylan Mateus 4 0-0 12. Totals 18 6-7 57.

Hazleton Area`19`17`20`11 — 67

Tunkhannock`19`11`11`10 — 51

Three-point goals — HAZ 7 (Lopez 4, Guerra, Marshall, Guzman); TUN 9 (Mateus 4, Chilson 3, Macko, Yuhas)

Wyoming Area 49, Wyoming Seminary 36

WYOMING SEMINARY (36) — Isaiah Still 3 0-0 7, Thomas Iskra 1 0-0 2, Phil Evan 2 0-0 5, Marc Jackett 5 2-2 12, Zac Williamson 2 0-0 4, Jack Novelli 0 2-2 2, Chief Montalvo 0 1-2 1, Teddy Kraus 1 0-0 3, Alexander Aiello 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-6 36.

WYOMING AREA (49) — Tyler Sciandra 1 2-2 4, Lukas Burakiewicz 3 0-0 7, Matt Little 0 0-2 0, Caden Bonita 0 0-0 0, Brady Noone 0 0-0 0, Matt Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Evan Melberger 3 2-2 10, Nick Colavito 0 0-0 0, Nico Sciandra 0 0-0 0, Dane Schutter 12 2-2 28, Mike Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 49.

Wyo. Seminary`13`5`9`9 — 36

Wyoming Area`4`16`14`15 — 49

Three-point goals — SEM 3 (Stull, Evan, Kraus); WA 5 (Melberger 2, Schutter 2, Burakiewicz)

Holy Redeemer 81, Lake-Lehman 51

LAKE-LEHMAN (51) — Gavin Paraschak 1 0-0 2, Corey Bean 6 0-0 18, Seth Berry 5 2-2 12, Cole Morio 7 2-2 17, Leshawn Hammett 0 0-0 0, Ahmed Dabshah 0 2-2 2, Jake Hercey 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-6 51.

HOLY REDEEMER (81) — Zach Perta 5 0-0 12, Darryl Wright 1 0-0 3, Justice Shoats 10 5-6 25, Jeff Kozerski 1 0-0 2, Matt Prociak 6 7-8 23, Jayden Halstead 2 0-0 5, Jacob Hunter 2 0-1 5, Mark Atherton 0 0-0 0, Chris Papciak 2 0-1 4, Paul Cooper 0 0-0 0, Mason Bagusky 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 12-16 81.

Lake-Lehman`13`15`11`12 — 51

Holy Redeemer`20`28`20`13 — 81

Three-point goals — LL 7 (Bean 6, Morio); HR 7 (Perta 2, Prociak 2, Wright, Halstead, Hunter)

Nanticoke Area 69, MMI Prep 36

MMI PREP (36) — Ryan Sones 4 2-4 12, Chance Eyerly 4 0-1 9, Thomas Mayernik 2 1-2 5, Brendon Brobst 3 2-2 8, Carson Valkusky 0 0-0 0, Caden Pease 1 0-0 2, Nick Pantages 0 0-0 0, Lex Lispi 0 0-0 0, Edgar Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Evan Pedri 0 0-0 0, Jordan Mulhall 0 0-0 0, Hayden Schwabe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 36.

NANTICOKE AREA (69) — Chris Johnson 4 6-6 14, Payton Kepp 5 3-5 15, Justin Spencer 2 0-0 6, Owen Brown 3 2-4 8, Jaidyn Johnson 9 6-9 24, Gavin Turak 1 0-0 2, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0, Ethan Spencer 0 0-0 0, Josh Stockton 0 0-0 0, Noah Divers 0 0-0 0, PJ Remley 0 0-0 0, RJ Brogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 17-24 69.

MMI Prep`5`14`8`9 — 36

Nanticoke Area`17`24`16`12 — 69

Three-point goals — MMI 3 (Sones 2, Eyerly); NAN 4 (Kepp 2, J. Spencer 2)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 47, Hanover Area 27

HANOVER AREA (27) — Riley Corbett 0 0-2 0, Madison Elick 0 0-0 0, Kayla Gist 2 2-2 6, Brenna Slusser 0 1-2 1, Kyleen McCance 2 3-8 8, Izzy Curcio 0 0-0 0, Ally Sheridan 5 2-5 12, Flora Tirado 0 0-0 0, Amaya Shutes 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-18 27.

WYOMING SEMINARY (47) — Cassidy Skoransky 3 0-0 7, Maia Barry 0 0-0 0, Dallas Hanson-Richart 5 0-0 12, Lexy Lichtenstein 8 2-3 21, Avery Luksic 3 0-0 6, Clare Griffin 0 1-2 1, Margaret Ganter 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-5 47.

Hanover Area`7`5`7`8 — 27

Wyo. Seminary`8`12`14`13 — 47

Three-point goals — HAN 1 (McCance); SEM 6 (Lichtenstein 3, Hanson-Richart 2, Skoransky)