Wilkes University’s women’s hockey team scored a 1-0 victory over Arcadia at the Toyota SportsPlex on Sunday afternoon.

The Colonels (3-14-0, 3-12-0) celebrated Senior Day with the victory over the Knights.

Senior forward Kendall Castro started and ended the scoring at 7:55 in the first period with an assist from junior defender Abigail Barcless. Arcadia would have their chances with four power play opportunities and 52 shots on goal, but failed to get past senior goalkeeper Allyson Joly. Arcadia’s last chances came with 18 seconds left, with a power play and an empty net, but Joly would record three saves in the waning moments of the game to send the Navy and Gold home victorious

Joly finished the day with 52 saves in net, while Hannah Bergeron took a one-goal loss with 20 saves. The teams were essentially even on faceoffs, with the Knights winning 23 faceoffs to the Colonels 22.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Arcadia 68, Wilkes 62

Visiting Arcadia University saw four players reach double figures in scoring as the Knights used some timely shooting late to escape with a MAC Freedom victory over Wilkes.

Wilkes fell to 5-12 overall and 4-7 in league games while Arcadia improved to 5-13 overall and 5-6 in conference contests.

Arcadia took a nine point lead into the break going ahead 35-26 thanks to 51.2 percent shooting in the half.

The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter with the Colonels outscoring the Knights 20-18 over the period but still trailed 52-46.

Arcadia took a seven point lead at 61-54 after Scarlett Glasser-Nehis connected on a three-pointer. Jordyn Jennings answered for Wilkes with a mid-range jumper before a steal and score from Kendra Smith brought the Colonels to within three at 61-58 with 1:55 left in the game.

Julia Makowski delivered a big shot for Arcadia on the ensuing possession nailing a deep three-pointer to push the advantage back to six at 64-58 with 1:40 remaining.

A layup from Jennings cut the lead to four and after an Arcadia missed shot, Baylee Guedes collected an offensive rebound and put-back to pull Wilkes to within two with :29 left.

From there Wilkes was forced to foul and Arcadia sank both free throws to push the advantage to four with :24 on the clock. Smith missed a layup on the next Colonels possession and an Arcadia rebound and subsequent free throws sealed the road win for the Knights.

Julia Marino led all Wilkes scorers with a season-high 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Jennings added 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Brianna Horton chipped in all around with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arcadia 69, Wilkes 65

Trent Fisher recorded career highs for points and rebounds but visiting Arcadia University was able to outscore the Colonels 6-3 over the final three minutes to secure a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom victory.

Wilkes dropped to 4-7 in the league and 6-12 overall with the loss while Arcadia improved to 6-5 in the MAC Freedom and 7-13 overall.

Neither team was able to lead by more than four points in the first half with the Knights taking an 11-7 lead and the Colonels going ahead 24-20 following two Fisher free throws. After Arcadia grabbed a 29-27 lead with 1:59 until halftime, Fisher connected down low for two and Matthew Davidheiser made a layup as Wilkes led 31-29 after 20 minutes.

Donovan Breeding hit a three to open the second half for the Colonels but Arcadia answered with the next six points to take a 35-34 lead. Breeding answered with another three to put Wilkes back ahead with 17:01 on the clock.

The Colonels continued to hold a slim lead until the Knights went ahead 53-52 with 7:34 left. Arcadia then kept the slim advantage until Drake Marshall made a layup with 2:26 left to put Wilkes ahead 64-63. Justin Money’s layup with 1:31 on the clock put Arcadia back ahead for good as the Knights closed out the game for the 69-65 win.

Fisher finished with career highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Colonels. Marshall and Davidheiser each finished with 10 points and Breeding added eight.

Wilkes recognized its four senior members, Marshall, Breeding, Sean Coller, and Jake Robel with a Senior Day ceremony prior to the game.

Men’s Volleyball

King’s splits tri-match

The King’s College men’s volleyball team posted a tri-match split as the Monarchs suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, 3-1, to Penn State Altoona in the opener before defeating the host Mount Aloysius College, 3-0, in the night cap. The Monarchs now improve to 6-1.

Against Penn State Altoona, King’s lost by game scores of 25-19, 23-25, 20-25 and 23-25.

Sophomore Jared Piontkowski led the Monarchs offense with 15 kills, adding eight blocks, six digs, and two aces. Junior Joe Herman totaled eight kills with five digs, while senior Matt Piontkowski added six kills and three blocks. Junior George Beck dished out 28 of the Monarchs 30 assists, and junior Sam Capwell and sophomore Peter Scholl each contributed four blocks. Additionally, junior Aziz Atiyeh led the back row with 10 digs.

Against Mount Aloysius, the Monarchs won by game scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-21.

Sophomore Nick Greenawalt paced the Monarchs in game two with seven kills on 13 attempts with just one error, hitting .462, with two blocks. Jared Piontkowski totaled six kills with two blocks, while first year Rich Alvarez totaled five kills on eight attempts to hit .500. Beck recorded 18 assists and partnered with Atiyeh as both posted a team-high eight digs. Additionally, Scholl was solid at the net again with another four blocks in the second matchup of the day.