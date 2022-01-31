🔊 Listen to this

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) can’t get a shot past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen during the second period of an NHL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) gets a shot over Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen for a goal during the second period of an NHL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH — Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings weren’t rattled after the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the game in the third period.

Moore’s second goal broke a tie in the third period and sent the Kings over the Penguins 4-3 on Sunday.

“The bench was positive,” Moore said. “We kept going … kept doing our thing. We didn’t change anything and I thought that would lead to success.”

Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal for the Penguins, who saw an eight-game point streak end.

“We’ve had moments where we’ve been better, but it hasn’t been consistent,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We need a more consistent effort throughout.”

Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry on a breakaway at 13:21 of the third. Moore’s seventh goal of the season helped the Kings win for the third time in five games following a three-game skid.

Drew Doughty, who played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday, scored his fifth and Alex Iafallo got his 14th for the Kings.

Los Angeles, which lost in overtime at Philadelphia on Saturday, is unbeaten in regulation during its last five games. Cal Petersen, who has six wins in his last seven starts, made 24 saves.

“When we play a good, structured game, when we’re checking well and we’re not giving too much to the team across from us, it leads to offensive success,” Moore said.

Bryan Rust had a pair of third-period goals for the Penguins, who have lost three in a row for the first time since late November. The Penguins last lost in regulation Jan. 13 at Los Angeles. They last lost in regulation at home Nov. 27 against Montreal.

Jarry stopped 34 shots for Pittsburgh, which is 17-3-2 since Dec. 4.

Rust got Pittsburgh within 3-2 at 6:17 of the third period on a turning shot from the bottom of the left circle. He tied it with the Penguins’ second power-play goal of the game, scoring at 10:02.

Pittsburgh has 14 power-play goals in its last 15 games. The Penguins have scored power-play goals in seven of their last eight games overall.

“They’re obviously scoring a lot of goals,” Sullivan said of his power-play unit. “They’re dynamic.”

Pittsburgh failed to score a first-period goal for the fifth consecutive game.

Iafallo opened the scoring for Los Angeles at 1:17 of the second period. He took a pass from Anze Kopitar and lifted a slap shot over Jarry’s shoulder.

Crosby made it 1-all at 8:29 of the second with a power-play goal, but Moore helped the Kings regain the lead at 10:35 of the second. Jacob Moverare earned his first NHL point with a deep stretch pass to Moore, who beat Jarry over the shoulder with a backhander.

Doughty made it 3-1 at 13:49 of the second period.

AVALANCHE 4, SABRES 1

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres for their 10th straight win and 18th straight at home.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season.

Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1:03 left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves.

Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history. Detroit has the longest ever — 23 from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012.

Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski had 32 saves.

WILD 4, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota beat New York Islanders for its fifth straight win.

Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots.

Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for New York, which has lost two straight and three of four. Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves.

HURRICANES 2, SHARKS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a rebound with 3:44 remaining in the game to lift Carolina over San Jose.

Vincent Trocheck scored the first goal for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four straight games and seven of their last eight entering the All-Star break. Frederik Andersen posted 27 saves for Carolina. Svechnikov’s goal was his 16th of the season and seventh of the month.

Rudolfs Balcers scored early in the third period for the Sharks, who are in a 1-3-1 stretch that matches the team’s worst five-game span of the season. James Reimer, a former Hurricane, made 27 saves for San Jose.

STARS 6, BRUINS 1

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist, Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, and Dallas beat Boston.

Alexander Radulov, Luke Glendening and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which has won five of its last six. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

Craig Smith scored at 5:49 of the third to end the Stars’ bid for their first shutout this season.

Boston starting goalie Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman after Benn’s goal at 7:39 of the second period. Swayman finished with 12 saves.

One day shy of his 30th birthday, Seguin started the scoring with an unassisted goal at 6:54 of the first after skating furiously into the Boston zone.

BLUE JACKETS 6, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves in Columbus’ win over NHL-worst Montreal.

Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger added goals for the Blue Jackets, which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 26. Gustav Nyquist had two assists.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens, which dropped their sixth straight. Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist.

Montreal coach Dominque Ducharme pulled his starting goaltender — this time Samuel Montembeault — for the third straight game. Montembeault gave up three goals on seven shots, and Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in relief.

RANGERS 3, KRAKEN 2

NEW YORK — Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored with 34 seconds left and Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves to help New York beat expansion Seattle.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers.

Yanni Gourde tied it for Seattle on a power-play goal with 1:08 left with goalie Philip Grubauer off for an extra skater. Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken. Grubauer made 21 saves.