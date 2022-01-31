🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area used four pins to roll past host Montrose 57-15 Monday night in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 2A Dual Meet wrestling tournament.

Connor Novakowski (106), Anthony Evanitsky (138), Rocco Pizano (145) and Aaron Crossley (215) had pins for the Warriors. Crossley needed just 18 seconds.

Garrett Pocceschi (113) had a technical fall and Jaden Pepe (132) won by major decision.

Wyoming Area will travel to Lackawanna Trail for a semifinal match on Wednesday. Trail advanced via forfeit by Lake-Lehman.

In the other quarterfinals, Honesdale routed Scranton Prep 63-6 and Western Wayne topped Nanticoke Area 45-24. Honesdale will host Western Wayne in the other semifinal, also Wednesday.

Abington Heights 62, Crestwood 7

Not only did Crestwood draw the top seed and Lackawanna League Division 1 champion in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet tournament, but it made the trip on a night when Abington Heights was particularly tough.

“We were a little sharper than we’ve been in the last several matches,” Abington Heights coach Greg Theony said after his team rolled to a victory on its home mat. “We were a little rusty due to the pause.

“I think we’re rounding into shape. I think the guys looked pretty good tonight. We came out with some fire. Nobody hesitated, so that’s always nice to see.”

Sam Jeckell and Magnus Bibla produced the only Crestwood victories.

Jeckell held on for a 1-0 decision at 113 pounds in the second bout to cut the early Abington Heights lead to 6-3.

Abington Heights won the next nine bouts before Bibla dominated the next-to-last bout, winning a major decision at 215 pounds.

The Lackawanna League champions ended seven bouts in the first period – six by pin and one by technical fall.

In the other quarterfinals, Hazleton Area defeated Pittston Area 42-23, Wyoming Valley West defeated Wallenpaupack 47-27 and Delaware Valley topped West Scranton 48-20.

Wednesday’s semifinals will be Delaware Valley at Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West at Abington Heights.

Wyoming Area 57, Montrose 15

106 – Connor Novakowski (WA) pinned Larissa Taylor, 3:13; 113 – Garret Pocceschi (WA) ech. fall over Alex Cordts, 15-0; 120 – Zachary Sheridan (WA) won by forfeit; 126 – Nick Harder (MON) dec. Jonathan Stone, 7-4; 132 – Jaden Pepe (WA) maj. dec. Dylan Geertgens, 16-7; 138 – Anthony Evanitsky (WA) pinned Gabe Morrison, 1:49; 145 – Rocco Pizano (WA) pinned James Bixby, 1:03; 152 – Paul Panek (WA) won by forfeit; 160 – Cooper Price (WA) won by forfeit; 172 – Brayden Crossley (WA) won by forfeit; 189 – Devon Ford (MON) pinned Kevyn Vile, 1:52; 215 – Aaron Crossley (WA) pinned Xzander Boehm, 0:18; 285 – Derrick DeMann (MON) pinned Nate Obrzut, 3:36

Match started at 152

Abington Heights 62, Crestwood 7

106: Luke Sirianni (AH) pinned Nicholas Webb 0:56; 113: Sam Jeckell (CRE) dec. Brady Kereha 1-0; 120: Mark Lynott (AH) dec. Jack Andrews 4-0; 126: Luke Evans (AH) won by forfeit; 132: Sam Stevens (AH) pinned Santino Casarella 1:19; 138: Brian Heard (AH) tech. fall Ethan Zabroski 16-0; 145: Austin Smith (AH) pinnedJames Barret 1:38; 152: Anthony Curra (AH) won by forfeit; 160: Sal Schiavone (AH) pinned Logan Jasnoski 1:29; 172: Hutch Lynott (AH) pinned Logan Rolles 1:08; 189: Caleb Marzolino (AH) pinned Lincon Bibla 0:57; 215: Magnus Bibla (CRE) maj. dec. Tomas Delosrios 12-2; 285: John Gorrick (AH) pinned Aiden Jardine 0:37.

Match started at 106