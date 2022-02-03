🔊 Listen to this

The final Wyoming Valley Conference football coaching vacancy was filled this week when Williamsport named Mike Pearson as its new coach.

Pearson replaces Chuck Crews, who resigned after the season. Crews coached Williamsport for seven years.

Pearson brings head coaching experience on the high school and college level. He was the head coach of Yucca Valley High School in California in 1999 and 2000. He was also head coach of South Williamsport from 2008- 10. Prior to relocating to California, Pearson was an assistant coach at Towanda and South Williamsport.

Pearson was also the head coach of Chestnut Hill College’s sprint football team from 2015-19. He most recently was on the staff at Lycoming College, where he was a four-year letter-winner from 1987-90. He also has been a college assistant at Mansfield and Lock Haven.

Williamsport finished 6-6 this past season, losing 17-14 to State College in the District 4/6 Class 6A championship game. The Millionaires finished second in Division 6A/5A of the WVC. Pearson will inherit a team which will be losing about a dozen key contributors to graduation.

Hanover Area filled the other coaching opening in January, hiring Jason Majiros to replace Rick Hummer. Hummer ran the program for three years and resigned shortly after the regular season.