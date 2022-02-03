🔊 Listen to this

Riley Baird scored her 1,000th career point as Nanticoke Area defeated Wyoming Seminary 55-35 Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Baird finished with a game-high 28 points. She came into the game averaging 16.9 points. Brooklyn Biehl had 15.

Cassidy Skoranski paced Seminary with 14.

Holy Redeemer 40, Hanover Area 9

Jillian DelBalso scored 13 points and Aubrey Curley had six as Holy Redeemer defeated host Hanover Area.

Ally Sheridan led Hanover Area with seven.

Pittston Area 43, Hazleton Area 38

Pittston Area outscored Hazleton Area 25-17 after halftime to rally for a win and move into second place in Division 1. Hazleton Area dropped to third.

Daniella Ranieli led Pittston Area with 15 points. Kallie Booth had nine and Amanda Fath added eight.

Brianna Kennedy scored 14 and Taylor Kilker had nine for Hazleton Area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 58, Wyoming Seminary 53

Nanticoke Area rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime to defeat Wyoming Seminary. The Trojans outscored the Blue Knights 35-18 in the final two quarters.

Payton Kepp led Nanticoke Area with 24 points followed by Owen Brown with 13 and Chris Johnson with 11.

Isaiah Stull scored 19 for Seminary. Elijah Hartley scored 15 and Chief Montalvo added 10.

Postponements

Inclement weather postponed a good portion of the girls basketball schedule Thursday as well as one swimming. The forecast for Friday also postponed two boys basketball games.

In girls basketball, Berwick at Tunkhannock has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area has been shifted to Feb. 11 with a 6:30 p.m. start. Other games postponed but as of yet rescheduled were Crestwood at Wyoming Valley West and Dallas at Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area swim meet scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 16.

Two boys games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Saturday. Hanover Area at Holy Redeemer will play at 6 p.m., while Tunkhannock at Berwick will be at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 55, Wyoming Seminary 35

NANTICOKE AREA (55) — Tiara Thomas 0 0-0 0, Alivia Evans 0 0-0 0, Hailey Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Reed 0 0-0 0, Sophia Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Majiros 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 6 1-2 15, Claire Aufiero 3 1-1 9, Shaylee Heffron 1 0-0 3, Riley Baird 11 3-5 28, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 55.

WYOMING SEMINARY (35) — Cassidy Skoranski 5 0-0 14, Maia Berry 0 0-0 0, Dallas Hanson-Reichart 0 0-0 0, Lexy Leichtenstein 2 0-0 4, Avery Luksic 0 0-0 0, Clare Griffin 4 0-0 9, Teagan Jackett 2 0-2 4, Margaret Ganter 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 0-2 35.

Nanticoke Area`17`11`14` 13 — 55

Wyoming Seminary`4`10`15`6 — 35

Three-point goals — NA 8 (Biehl 2, Aufiero 2, Heffron, Baird 3). WS 5 (Skoranski 4, Griffin).

Holy Redeemer 40, Hanover Area 9

HOLY REDEEMER (40) — Katie Quinn 1 0-0 3, Megan Albrecht 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Curley 2 0-0 6, Brooke Kroptavich 2 1-2 5, Lucie Racicky 2 0-1 4, Aleia Atherton 0 0-0 0, Angie Corridoni 0 1-4 1, Mia Ashton 1 3-4 5, Jillian DelBalso 6 1-2 13, Paige Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Julia Desciak 0 0-0 0, Paige Skibitsky 1 1-1 3, Theresa Khoudary 0 0-0 0, Madison Wylie 0 0-2 0, Claire Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Cassie Gdovin 0 0-0 0, Marissa Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-16 40.

HANOVER AREA (9) — Riley Corbett 0 0-0 0, Ally Sheridan 2 2-4 7, Madison Elick 0 0-0 0, Amaya Shutes 0 1-2 1, Izzy Curcio 0 1-2 1, Kayla Gist 0 0-0 0, Alana Hughes 0 0-0 0, Brenna Slusser 0 0-0 0, Flora Tirado 0 0-0 0, Tasha Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 4-8 9.

Holy Redeemer`15`6`11`8 — 40

Hanover Area`1`0`7`1 — 9

Three-point goals — HR 3 (Quinn, Curley 2). HA 1 (Sheridan).

Pittston Area 43, Hazleton Area 38

PITTSTON AREA (43) — Daniella Ranieli 5 3-4 15, Kallie Booth 2 4-4 9, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 1 4-4 7, Leah Zambetti 1 0-0 2, Taylor Baiera 1 0-0 2, Amanda Fath 4 0-2 8, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-14 43.

HAZLETON AREA (38) — Kyli Kilker 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 1 0-0 3, Kaci Kilker 2 0-0 6, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kilker 3 0-0 9, Sophia Shults 1 4-4 6, Brianna Kennedy 5 4-10 14. Totals 12 8-14 38.

Pittston Area`7`11`14`11 — 43

Hazleton Area`13`8`8`9 — 38

Three-point goals — PA 4 (Ranieli 2, Booth Callahan). HA 6 (Kringe, K.Kilker 2, T.Kilker 3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 58, Wyoming Seminary 53

NANTICOKE AREA (58) — Chris Johnson 2 4-6 11, Payton Kepp 8 5-7 24, Owen Brown 4 3-4 13, Gavin Turak 0 0-0 0. Jaidyn Johnson 3 2-4 8, Caleb Butczynski 1 0-0 2, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-21 58.

WYOMING SEMINARY (53) — Isaiah Stull 7 0-0 19, Elijah Hartley 5 4-6 15, Thomas Iskra 0 0-0 0, Phil Evan 0 0-0 0, Marc Jackett 3 1-2 7, Jack Novelli 0 0-0 0, Chief Montalvo 5 0-1 10, Zac Williamson 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 7-11 53.

Nanticoke Area`14`14`15`15 — 58

Wyoming Seminary`16`9`10`8 — 53

Three-point goals — NA 5 (Kepp 3, Brown 2). WS 6 (Stull 5, Hartley).