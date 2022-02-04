🔊 Listen to this

Inclement weather wiped out the entire Wyoming Valley Conference sports schedule on Friday.

The following boys basketball games were rescheduled for Saturday: Hanover Area at Holy Redeemer, 6 p.m.; Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.; Tunkhannock at Berwick, 7:15 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre Area at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.; and Wyoming Valley West at Crestwood, 2 p.m.

The Wyoming Area at Dallas non-divisional boys game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to a later date.

In girls basketball, MMI Prep at Hanover was moved to Feb. 10 while Dallas at Tunkhannock hasn’t been rescheduled.

In swimming, Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Valley West has been shifted to Feb. 17. Tunkhannock at Dallas was also postponed, but not rescheduled.