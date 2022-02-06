🔊 Listen to this

Back in net after a well-deserved night off, Alex D’Orio tried his best to keep the Penguins’ win streak alive.

With only one goal of support, D’Orio’s solid play managed to earn Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a point after a 2-1 overtime loss to Providence on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins had entered the night winners of four straight, including Friday’s victory over Bridgeport.

D’Orio was perfect at five-on-five on the night, allowing only a power-play goal to Zach Senyshyn early in the third period and a three-on-three tally to Jesper Froden with 39 seconds left in overtime.

With injuries in net throughout the organization, D’Orio was tasked with starting eight straight before Tommy Nappier stepped in on Friday. D’Orio finished with 28 saves on 30 shots.

Jonathan Gruden scored the lone goal for the Penguins, breaking a scoreless tie with four minutes left in the second period.

Gruden came in late on the play as Filip Hallander spotted him from behind the net and threaded a pass through traffic to the high slot, where Gruden buried it.

Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph saw his three-game goal streak end, but he picked up an assist on the Gruden marker.