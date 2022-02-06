🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area scored one field goal in the fourth quarter, but senior guard JJ Walsh hit all eight of his free throws in the period as the Patriots edged first-place Hazleton Area 47-46 Saturday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

The outcome allowed Dallas (10-2 Div. 1) to move into first place. Hazleton Area (9-2) slipped to second and Pittston Area (9-3) remained in third. Those three are the only teams alive for the divisional title.

Walsh finished with 25 points, marking his third consecutive game where he scored 22 or more. No other Pittston Area player was in double figures.

Hazleton Area 6-foot-7 center Khalid Morrieson scored a career-high 19. Josian Guerra and Luke Gennaro added 10 each.

Dallas 72, Wilkes-Barre Area 39

Dallas continued its hot first-quarter shooting on its home court, taking a 23-4 lead to avenge one of its three losses of the season. Wilkes-Barre Area defeated the Mountaineers 52-49 on Jan. 15.

The guard duo of Nick Nocito and Austin Finarelli led the way. Nocito scored 26 and Finarelli tossed in 21. Michael Bufalino added 12.

Nyquon Santos-Hollman had 16 for WBA, which was eliminated from Division 1 contention with its third consecutive loss.

Crestwood 48, Wyoming Valley West 42

Drew Sechleer scored 16 points, all in the second half, as Crestwood held off Wyoming Valley West.

Zayne Dunsmuir had 12 and Bryce Vieney added 10 for the Comets, who won both regular-season matchups.

Jon Mann was the only Spartans in double figures as he scored 10. Ryan Sullivan had eight.

Solebury School 64, Wyoming Seminary 40

Wyoming Seminary took a four-point lead after one quarter, but Solebury School outscored the Blue Knights 41-13 in the middle two periods to pull away.

Chief Montalvo and Jack Novelli each scored 11 for Seminary. Solebury placed four players in double figures.

Lake-Lehman 56, Western Wayne 38

Lake-Lehman used a 25-point fourth quarter to seize control and defeat host Western Wayne.

Cole Morio had 19 points for the Black Knights. Joe Shiskowski scored 14 and Corey Bean added 11.

Holy Redeemer 77, Hanover Area 55

Holy Redeemer overcame an upset bid by Hanover Area by outscoring the Hawkeyes 46-22 in the second half. Hanover Area led 33-31 at halftime.

Matt Prociak led Redeemer with 27 points. Justice Shoats had 13 and Zach Perta added 12.

Mike Merth scored 21 for Hanover Area followed by Elijah Noe with 19.

Redeemer plays Allentown Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parkland High School as part of the five-game Lehigh Valley Hoop Group Showcase.

Postponements

The Tunkhannock at Berwick game was postponed with no makeup date announced.

The MMI Prep at Mountain View game was canceled to allow Mountain View to play a Lackawanna League game at Elk Lake.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 58, Dallas 37

Trinity Johnson scored a season-high 26 points to help Wyoming Valley West avenge a two-point loss to Dallas last week.

Johnson netted 12 of the Spartans’ 25 field goals. Claudia Siegfried finished with 15 and Mackenzie Perluke added 10.

Victoria Spaciano had 13 and Elizabeth Viglone had 11 for Dallas.

Pittston Area 40, Crestwood 31

Daniella Ranieli scored 14 points and Kallie Booth added 11 as Pittston Area downed Crestwood for the second time in 10 days.

Camryn Collins scored 11 and Grace Pasternick added eight for Crestwood.

COLLEGES

King’s 6, Arcardia 4

The Monarchs scored six unanswered goals after giving up the first four of the game, using the first hat trick in program history to power the rally.

Tyler Blanchard earned the milestone by starting the comeback in the second period, tying the game in the third and closing out the win with an empty-netter with 20 seconds left.

Kent Lee, Mahingan Decontie and Aaron Frenkel also scored, with Frenkel’s goal with 5:05 left the game-winner. Matt Bidini earned the win in relief, allowing one goal on 22 shots.

Wilkes 8, Lebanon Valley 1

The No. 8 Colonels had seven different players score in a home win in UCHC play.

Ben Stefanini, Devon Schell, Michael Gurska, Dylan Kuipers, Jay Gallagher, Taylor Brierley and Tyler Dill all found the back of the net, with Stefanini scoring twice.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens 72, King’s 66

A four-point halftime lead on the road didn’t hold up for the Monarchs, as Stevens scored 42 after the break for the comeback win.

King’s trailed by just two with 3:34 left, but the Ducks were able to close out the game from the foul line.

Chris Patton came off the bench for a game-high 20 points while Carmine Castiello and Eamonn Walsh finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Arcadia 90, Misericordia 75

Down 13 points on the road at halftime, the Cougars were able to pull within seven points down the stretch before falling short.

Nick Hornung led the effort for Misericordia with a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Elijah Rosenthal (17 points), Kevin Lazdowsky (10) and Nick Prociak (10) also finished in double figures.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens 65, King’s 58

A shooting drought in the third quarter was enough to end the Monarchs’ five-game winning streak against a tough Stevens team.

Senior Samantha Rajza led King’s with 15 points, giving the Holy Redeemer grad 998 for her career. She added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Emily Morano also scored 15 points with nine rebounds, while Emily Kriston finished with 14 points.

Misericordia 60, Arcadia 47

Morgan Haefele and Alyssa Bondi scored 18 points apiece to power the Cougars to a win on the road. Misericordia jumped out to a 14-2 lead and never trailed from there.

Skylar Bianchi and Melina Santacroce finished with nine rebounds apiece.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Cougars drop two

Misericordia hosted a tri-match, losing to Elmira and Marymount by matching 3-0 scores. Elmira won 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 and Marymount prevailed 25-16, 27-25, 25-17.

Anthony DePalma led the Cougars with 10 kills in the opening match while Billy Murphy had five kills and five aces.

Against Marymount, Murphy had 11 kills and two aces. Dylan Sellitti had 46 assists across both matches.

Colonels lose pair

Wilkes went 0-2 on the day at the Marts Center, losing to SUNY Potsdam 3-1 (16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22) and 3-0 to Penn State Behrend (25-18, 25-9, 25-18).

Paul Binner had eight kills to go with career-highs in assists (8) and digs (7) against Potsdam.

Everett Fritz topped Wilkes with six kills vs. Behrend while Binner added five.

TRACK AND FIELD

Cougars run at Alvernia

Misericordia competed at the 2022 Plex Shootout at Alvernia with the women’s team posting the top marks courtesy of second-place finishes from Katie Jones (5,000m) and Jill Olewine and Natasha Mihalko, who tied for second in the triple jump.

Casey Allen took third in the high jump.

The men’s team was led by Matthieu Brunelle, who took third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Stephen Kober was third in the 3,000.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 47, Hazleton Area 46

HAZLETON AREA (46) — Josian Guerra 5 0-0 10, Luke Gennaro 3 2-3 10, Eliud Lopez 0 0-0 0, Khalid Morrieson 9 1-1 19, Joe Marshall 1 2-2 4, Sammy Guzman 0 0-0 0, Chris Catrone 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 6-8 46.

PITTSTON AREA (47) — JJ Walsh 6 11-12 25, Ethan Ghannam 3 0-0 6, Jack Locker 0 0-0 0, Anthony Cencetti 3 1-1 7, Dom Jannuzzi 3 0-0 6, Silvio Giardina 1 0-0 3, Jack Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-13 47.

Hazleton Area`14`10`11`11 — 46

Pittston Area`16`8`14`10 — 47

Three-point goals — HA 2 (Gennaro 2). PA 3 (Walsh 2, Giardina).

Dallas 72, Wilkes-Barre Area 39

WBA (39) — Kaprie Cottle 0 0-0 0, Waarithi Oseni 1 0-0 3, Brandon Benjamin 3 0-0 8, Mike Andzejewski 0 0-0 0, Samir Hill 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Spade 1 0-0 3, Jacob Horga 2 0-0 5, Terrell Timothy 0 0-0 0, Bryan Clarke 1 2-4 4, Gavin Gruden 0 0-0 0, Nyquon Santos-Hollman 7 2-4 16, Vincent Garrett 7 2-4 16. Totals 15 4-8 39.

DALLAS (72) — Austin Finarelli 8 4-6 21, Nick Nocito 12 0-1 26, Jackson Wydra 1 0-0 2, Michael Bufalino 5 2-2 12, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Mike Cumbo 4 0-0 8, Angelo Zarola 1 0-0 3, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 0 0-0 0, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-9 72.

Wilkes-Barre Area`4`15`15`5 — 39

Dallas`23`16`20`13 — 72

Three-point goals — WBA 5 (Oseni, Benjamin 2, Spade, Horga). DAL 4 (Finarelli, Nocito 2, Zarola).

Crestwood 48, Wyoming Valley West 42

WVW (42) — Quadel Glaster 1 0-0 2, Jon Mann 5 0-1 10, Kenny Brown 3 1-3 7, Brian Gill 1 1-2 3, Tyrese Harris 3 1-2 6, Ryan Sullivan 3 0-0 8, Zach Konopke 1 0-0 2, Kahzir Wright 0 0-0 0, Brad Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-8 42.

CRESTWOOD (48) — Tyler Oresick 1 0-0 2, Drew Sechleer 5 3-3 16, Chaz Wright 0 0-0 0, Joe Gzemski 0 0-0 0, Bryce Vieney 5 0-1 11, Sam Balliet 1 1-2 3, Zayne Dunsmuir 5 2-2 12, Adam Wood 0 0-0 0, Matt Skarlosky 0 0-0 0, Mike McLaughlin 2 0-0 4, Delcan Palmiero 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 48.

Wyoming Valley West`7`8`17`10 — 42

Crestwood`6`8`22`12 — 48

Three-point goals — WVW 3 (Harris, Sullivan 2). CRE 4 (Sechleer 3, Vieney).

Solebury School 64, Wyoming Seminary 40

SOLEBURY (64) — Javon Brewster 7 0-0 14, Kobe Goss 7 1-2 21, Haze Puttlite 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kline 6 1-1 13, Thierry Lokrou 5 2-4 12, Joell Idrovo 2 0-0 4, Anthony Cook 0 0-0 0, Siram Sailor 0 0-0 0, Carlo Pinilla 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-7 64.

WYOMING SEMINARY (40) — Isaiah Stull 3 1-2 8, Elijah Hartley 3 3-3 9, Thomas Iskra 0 0-0 0, Phil Evan 0 0-0 0, Marc Jackett 0 0-0 0, Chief Montalvo 5 1-2 11, Jack Novelli 4 0-0 11, Zac Williamson 0 1-2 1, Teddy Kraus 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 40.

Solebury School`9`14`27`14 — 64

Wyoming Seminary`13`4`9`14 — 40

Three-point goals — SS 4 (Goss 4). WS 4 (Stull, Novelli 3).

Lake-Lehman 53, Western Wayne 38

LAKE-LEHMAN (53) — Gavin Paraschak 2 3-7 7, Corey Bean 3 3-5 11, Seth Berry 1 2-2 4, Joe Shiskowski 3 7-8 14, Cole Morio 6 5-9 19, Ahmed Dabsheh 0 0-0 0, Ben Dowling 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 20-31 53.

WESTERN WAYNE (38) — Owen Kotchessa 0 0-0 0, Owen Warren 2 2-3 8, Frankie Leyshon 1 0-0 2, Dustin Ferraro 0 2-4 2, Mark Christina 0 3-4 3, Sean Owens 2 1-1 5, Ryan Vinton 9 0-2 18. Totals 15 8-14 38.

Lake-Lehman`9`11`11`25 — 53

Western Wayne`6`10`11`11 — 38

Three-point goals — LL 4 (Bean 2, Morio 2).

Holy Redeemer 77, Hanover Area 55

HANOVER AREA (55) — Elijah Noe 7 3-4 19, Mike Merth 8 0-0 21, Jake Zola 2 0-0 4, Andrew Fleming 1 0-0 2, Sedrick Beasley 1 1-2 3, David Popson 1 0-0 2, Melikah Gonzalez 1 2-2 4, Steven Florek 0 0-0 0, Baryden Sock 0 0-0 0, Kenny Daniely 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-8 55.

HOLY REDEEMER (77) — Zach Perta 6 0-0 12, Darryl Wright 3 0-0 7, Justice Shoats 5 3-4 13, Jeff Kozerski 2 2-2 6, Matt Prociak 13 0-1 28, Jayden Halstead 1 0-0 2, Jacob Hunter 2 0-0 4, Charlie Floryan 0 0-0 0, Mark Atherton 1 0-0 3, Lou Lussi 0 0-0 0, Henry Rosen 0 0-0 0, Chris Papciak 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 5-7 77.

Hanover Area`18`15`12`10 — 55

Holy Redeemer`20`11`22`24 — 77

Three-point goals — HA 7 (Noe 2, Merth 5). HR 4 (Wright, Prociak 2, Atherton).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 58, Dallas 37

DALLAS (37) — Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik 3 0-0 9, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Megan Bryk 0 0-0 0, Abudrey DelGaudio 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Viglone 4 2-5 11, Kassidy Motley 0 0-0 0, Maddie Pevear 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 5 3-6 13. Totals 14 5-11 37.

WVW (58) — Trinity Johnson 12 2-3 26, Gabby Marsola 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Perluke 5 0-0 10, Haylie Oliphant 1 1-2 3, Claudia Siegfried 6 0-0 15, Kiersten Rinehimer 1 0-0 2, Annabelle Wojciehowski 0 2-2 2, Kylie Kotch 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-7 58.

Dallas`11`15`5`6 — 37

Wyoming Valley West`15`18`12`13 — 58

Three-point goals — DAL 4 (Hobson-Tomascik 3, Viglone). WVW 3 (Siegfried 3).

Pittston Area 40, Crestwood 31

CRESTWOOD (31) — Camryn Collins 3 2-2 11, Katelyn Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Julia Glowacki 0 0-2 0, Kendall Petrosky 1 0-0 2, Cadence Hiller 2 0-0 4, Kate Gallagher 0 2-4 2, Lucia Malia 1 0-0 2, Mary Kate Banford 0 0-0 0, Grace Pasternick 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 4-8 31.

PITTSTON AREA (40) — Daniella Ranieli 7 0-2 14, Kallie Booth 3 4-7 11, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 3 0-0 7, Leah Zambetti 1 0-1 2, Rowan Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 0 0-0 0, Grace Callahan 0 0-0 0, Ella O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Jiana Moran 0 0-0 0, Amanda Fath 3 0-0 6, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-10 40.

Crestwood`4`6`8`13 — 31

Pittston Area`10`10`11`9 — 40

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Collins 3). PA 2 (Booth, A. Callahan).