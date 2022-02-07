🔊 Listen to this

ALLENTOWN — Tyson Thomas sank a three-pointer just before the buzzer to lift his Allentown Central Catholic squad past Holy Redeemer 43-40 on Sunday as part of the Lehigh Valley Showcase at Parkland High School.

Thomas led the Vikings with a game-high 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers. The Vikings hit seven three-pointers in total, while Redeemer hit just a pair from beyond the arc.

Royals senior Justice Shoats led the team with 15 points, including six of his team’s 12 points scored in the final quarter.

Matt Prociak and Jacob Hunter each added eight points for Redeemer.

The Royals will be back in action Tuesday night against Wyoming Area.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wilkes 37, Scranton 10

Wilkes (9-4) recorded five falls to put the Royals (7-5) away on Senior Day with a final score of 37-10. The Navy and Gold extended their match winning streak to five straight dating back to January 23

Austin Fashouer started the match strong with a fall at 2:12 to give the Colonels six points at 125. Junior Jack Bauer tacked on another fall at 4:16 to give the Navy and Gold an early 12-0 advantage over the Royals after the 133 bout. Scranton took their first four points at 141 with a major decision, but senior Allen Kokilananda took the Colonels third fall of the day at 149 to give them an 18-4 lead.

Senior Liam Flaherty wrapped up the first half of the matches with the Colonels fourth fall of the day at 5:20 to take a 24-4 lead over the Royals. The Royals claimed a pair of key decisions at 165 and 174 to keep themselves in the match at 24-10. Senior Colton Babcock put the match away in favor of the Colonels at 184 with a fall at 2:02. Cameron Butka tacked on a 13-2 major decision at 197, before sophomore Nevin Rauch sent the Colonels home with a 37-10 victory with a 5-1 decision in the heavyweight class.

The Colonels wrestling squad hits the road for the rest of their schedule, starting with a trip to Ithaca, N.Y. to face the Ithaca Bombers next Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Bombers lead the live stats era series 9-2 and won the last matchup 41-9 back in 2020.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s records sweep

King’s College posted identical 3-1 wins in two matches over the visiting SUNY Potsdam.

An all-around balanced effort in both games led the Monarchs to victory as they improved to 8-1 for the season and remain unbeaten at home in McGrane Gymnasium, while the Bears drop to 4-9.

The Monarchs won the first match by game scores of25-14, 19-25, 25-19 and 26-24.

Junior Sam Capwell led three Monarchs attackers in double figures with 15 kills on 25 attempts, hitting .560, adding five blocks. Sophomore Jared Piontkowski totaled 14 kills with nine digs and four blocks, and junior Joe Herman tallied 13 kills, five digs, and two blocks. Defensively, juniors Aziz Atiyeh and George Beck added team-high tying nine digs with Beck dishing out 40 assists. Additionally at the net, sophomore Peter Scholl recorded five total blocks, while senior Matt Piontkowski added three.

King’s won the second match by game scores of 26-28, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22.

The second matchup saw several Monarchs record career-bests, as Jared Piontkowski tallied a career-high 19 kills with six blocks to lead three Monarchs in double figure kills. Capwell added 11 kills on 17 attempts, hitting .529, while Herman contributed 10 kills and seven digs. Beck dished out a career-best 50 assists, while Atiyeh led the defensive efforts with 12 digs. Sophomore Nick Greenawalt hit a career-high with 11 digs, and Scholl was solid at the net again with three blocks.

King’s will be back in action on Tuesday evening for the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) opener as they travel to Messiah University with gametime set for 7:30 p.m.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown Central Catholic 43, Holy Redeemer 40

ACC (37) — David Fridia 0 0-0 0, Tyson Thomas 5 4-6 16, Brendan Reed 1 0-0 3, Liam Joyce 4 2-4 10, Nico Pulieri 0 -0 0, Anthony Jones 1 0-0 3, Griffin Patridge 1 0-0 3, Jahrel Vigo 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 6-10 43.

HR (51) — Zach Perta 1 0-0 3, Darryl Wright 0 2-2 2, Justice Shoats 6 3-3 15, Jeff Kozerski 0 0-2 0, Matt Prociak 3 1-3 8, Jayden Halstead 0 0-0 0, Jacob Hunter 3 2-3 8, Chris Papciak 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-13 40.

Allentown Central Catholic `12`12`7`12 — 43

Holy Redeemer`12`8`8`12 — 40

Three-point goals — ACC 7 (Vigo 2, Thomas 2, Reed, Jones, Patridge). HR 2 (Perta, Prociak).

COLLEGE WRESTLING

WU 37, Scranton 10

125 – A. Fashouer (W) fall M. Garcia (S), 2:12; 133 – J. Bauer (W) fall M. Murawski (S), 4:16; 141 – B. Judge (S) major dec. J. Lundin (W), 13-4; 149 – A. Kokilananda (W) fall E. Wilson (S), 1:45; 157 – L. Flaherty (W) fall D. Kosinski (S), 5:20; 165 – J. Oakes (S) dec. J. Geiger (W), 3-1; 174 – W. Laughlin (S) dec. J DeVito (W), 5-1; 184 – C. Babcock (W) fall W. Fauerbach, 2:02; 197 – C. Butka (W) major dec. S. Murphy (S), 13-2; 285 – N. Rauch (W) dec. J. Murphy (S), 5-1.