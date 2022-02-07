🔊 Listen to this

PANAMA CITY, Panama — Brandon Matthews closed with a final-round 69 to finished tied for second place in the Korn Ferry Tour Panama Championship.

The former Pittston Area star finished with a four-round score of 273, a stroke behind winner Carson Young. He pocketed $48,750.

Matthews tied with Carl Yuan of China and fellow American Jimmy Stanger.

It was the third straight Korn Ferry event that Matthews has made the cut in. He finished 33rd in the season-opening Great Exuma Classic and 22nd at the Great Abaco Classic last week.

Young kept mistakes off his card after opening the final round with a bogey, closing with a 2-under 68 for the victory in the Panama Championship.

Young had missed the cut in his opening two events in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won for the second time as a pro, adding to a LOCALiQ Series event in Florida that was put together during the pandemic in 2020 for players from the Canadian and Latin American tours.

The Korn Ferry Tour wraps up its international start by going to Bogota, Colombia, next week.