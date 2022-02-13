🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area placed three players in double figures to defeat Crestwood 53-41 Saturday night and clinch a tie for first place in Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball.

Hazleton Area and Dallas each finished 12-2. They will play for the Division 1 title at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pittston Area High School.

Both are also in the WVC tournament which starts Thursday at Hazleton Area High School. Tuesday’s winner will play Division 2 runner-up Nanticoke Area. Tuesday’s loser will play Division 2 champ Holy Redeemer. Game times will be 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., although it hasn’t been set which game will be first.

The WVC championship game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Luke Gennaro scored 12 for Hazleton Area followed by Chris Catrone with 11 and Josian Guerra with 10. The Cougars led 32-18 at halftime, but Crestwood pulled within seven entering the fourth quarter.

Bryce Vieney had 12 and Zayne Dunsmuir scored 10 for Crestwood.

Pittston Area 67, Blue Ridge 47

Freshman Silvio Giardina hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Pittston Area take a 17-lead by halftime.

Giardina finished with 15 points, all coming from behind the arc. JJ Walsh led the Patriots with 20.

Connor Cranage had 10 for Blue Ridge.

MMI Prep 55, Weatherly 32

The Preppers built a 16-point lead at halftime on the way to a victory over Weatherly.

Ryan Sones scored 14 to pace MMI. Brendon Brobst had 11 and Chance Eyerly added 10.

Timmy Waguschak led the Wreckers with 10.

Northwest 55, CMVT 38

Gary McClendon and Josh Miner scored 16 points each as Northwest defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech to clinch the

Mid-Penn League East Division.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 43, Dallas 37

Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth each scored 15 points as Pittston Area avoided an upset bid by Dallas and stayed in contention for the WVC Division 1 title.

The Patriots improved to 11-2 in the division and face a must-win game with first-place Wilkes-Barre Area (11-1) at home Monday.

Nadia Evanosky scored 20 for Dallas.

Weatherly 44, MMI Prep 23

Bethany Houser scored 19 and Emma Kane added 15 as Weatherly defeated MMI Prep.

Bria Kringe had 12 and Chloe Allen added seven for MMI.

Northwest 41, Bucktail 24

Northwest outscored Bucktail 16-3 in the fourth quarter to take control of a close game.

Morgan Hermanofski had nine of her game-high 15 points in the first period for the Rangers. Charleigh Miner added 13.

WVC playoff field set

The WVC tournament will begin Friday with semifinals games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Pittston Area High School.

The WVC Division 1 title still need to be decided with first-place Wilkes-Barre Area having two games left and second-place Pittston Area having one. The teams play at Pittston Area on Monday in a regular-season game.

Division 2 champion Lake-Lehman will play in one semifinal against the Division 1 runner-up. Division 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer will play the Division 1 champ in the other semifinal.

The championship game is 6 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 53, Crestwood 41

CRESTWOOD (41) — Tyler Oresick 1 0-2 2, Drew Sechleer 3 0-0 7, Chaz Wright 2 1-2 5, Joe Gzemski 1 0-0 3, Bryce Vieney 4 3-4 12, Sam Balliet 1 0-0 2, Zayne Dunsmuir 4 2-2 10, Adam Wood 0 0-0 0, Mike McLaughlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-10 41.

HAZLETON AREA (53) — Josian Guerra 4 2-3 10, Luke Gennaro 4 2-2 12, Eliud Lopez 0 0-0 0, Khalid Morrieson 3 0-1 6, Joe Marshall 2 0-0 5, Chris Catrone 5 0-0 11, Sammy Guzman 1 0-0 3, Nikoli Santiago 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 4-6 53.

Crestwood`7`11`12`11 — 41

Hazleton Area`15`17`5`16 — 53

Three-point goals –– CRE 3 (Sechleer, Gzemski, Vieney). HA 7 (Gennaro 2, Marshall, Catrone, Guzman, Santiago 2).

Pittston Area 67, Blue Ridge 47

PITTSTON AREA (67) — JJ Walsh 8 3-5 20, Ethan Ghannam 0 0-0 0, Jack Locker 2 0-0 6, Anthony Cencetti 3 0-0 7, Dom Jannuzzi 1 2-2 4, Ethan Maslowski 1 0-0 2, Matt Mayers 0 0-0 0, Silvio Giardina 5 0-0 15, Jack Long 4 0-0 8, Zach Elko 0 0-0 0, Ethan Clarke 0 0-2 0, Matt Walter 2 0-0 4, Brayden Powers 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 6-11 67.

BLUE RIDGE (47) — Johnathan Rosa 2 2-2 6, Connor Cranage 5 0-2 10, Coleman McCain 3 0-0 9, Dylan Bradley 2 2-4 6, Hunter Thomas 1 0-0 3, James Barbour 2 2-2 6, Dalton Rutter 2 0-0 5, Tim Higgins 0 2-2 2, Morgan Thomas 0 0-0 0, Gehrig Dibble 0 0-0 0, Ryan Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-12 47.

Pittston Area`17`23`14`13 — 67

Blue Ridge`10`13`6`18 — 47

Three-point goals — PA 9 (Walsh, Locker 2, Cencetti, Giardina 5). BR 5 (McCain 3, H.Thomas, Rutter).

MMI Prep 55, Weatherly 32

WEATHERLY (32) — Jayden Eubanks 3 0-0 7, Timmy Waguschak 3 1-2 10, Jo Jo Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Ian McLaurin 1 0-0 2, Michael Berger 1 1-2 3, Frankie Willis 2 0-0 5, Owen Brokoskie 1 0-0 3, John Puzzetti 0 0-0 0, Dylan Buck 0 1-2 1, Ricky Ray 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 32.

MMI PREP (55) — Ryan Sones 5 1-2 14, Chance Eyerly 5 0-0 10, Thomas Mayernik 4 0-0 8, Brendon Brobst 5 0-0 11, Carson Balkusky 1 1-2 4, Nick Pantages 0 0-0 0, Edgar Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Reed Floryshak 1 0-0 3, Aiden Hoiser 0 0-0 0, Evan Pedri 0 0-0 0, Jordan Mulhall 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-8 55.

Weatherly`6`5`11`10 — 32

MMI Prep`11`16`11`17 — 55

Three-point goals — WEA 6 (Eubanks, Waguschak 3, Willis, Brokoskie). MMI 5 (Sones 3, Brobst, Valkusky).

Northwest 55, Col-Montour Vo-Tech 38

CMVT (38) — Hunter Van Bloton 0 0-0 0, Hunter Neiman 1 0-0 2, Troy Yurcho 0 0-0 0, Josh Krick 1 0-2 2, Caden Long 2 0-0 4, Ben Mattern 4 0-0 9, Owen Panikker 1 1-3 4, Josh Bogart 4 0-0 8, Hunter Trometter 0 0-0 0, Toby Zajec 4 1-5 9. Totals 17 2-10 38.

NORTHWEST (55) — Gary McLendon 7 2-2 16, Chase Biller 3 0-0 6, John Savakinus 4 0-0 8, Jake Piestrak 1 2-4 4, Josh Miner 5 1-2 16, Zac O’Day 0 0-0 0, Ryan Miner 1 0-0 3, Rhiley Bridal 1 0-0 2, Matt Foley 0 0-0 0, Easton Gmitter 0 0-0 0, Brady Shea 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-8 55.

CMVT`10`6`6`16 — 38

Northwest`19`13`13`10 — 55

Three-point goals — CMVT 2 (Mattern, Panikker). NWT 6 (J.Miner 5, R.Miner).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 43, Dallas 37

PITTSTON AREA (43) — Daniella Ranieli 2 10-13 15, Kallie Booth 6 0-1 15, Ava Callahan 1 1-2 4, Leah Zambetti 0 2-2 2, Taylor Baiera 1 1-2 3, Amanda Fath 2 0-1 4, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-21 43.

DALLAS (37) — Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Nadia Evanosky 7 0-0 20, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Audrey DelGaudio 2 3-4 7, Elizabeth Viglone 1 2-4 5, Kassidy Motley 0 1-2 1, Maddy Pevear 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 6-10 39.

Pittston Area`11`15`8`9 — 43

Three-point goals — PA 5 (Ranieli, Booth 3, Callahan). DAL 7 (Evanosky 6, Viglone).

Weatherly 44, MMI Prep 23

WEATHERLY (44) — Emma Kane 5 4-6 15, Kaylee Gaydosick 0 0-0 0, Bethany Houser 7 3-6 19, Taylor Davidouigh 1 0-0 2, Brianna Pugh 2 1-4 6, Abby Pasiley 0 0-0 0, Raynessa Diaz 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-16 44.

MMI PREP (23) — Chloe Allen 1 5-6 7, Silvia Roberto 0 0-0 0, Bria Kringe 4 2-2 12, Emily Borchick 2 0-0 4, Ava Putnam 0 0-0 0, Angelica Jimenez 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 7-8 23.

Weatherly`15`9`12`8 — 44

MMI Prep`6`7`6`4 — 23

Three-point goals — WEA 4 (Kane, Houser 2, Pugh). MMI 2 (Kringe).

Northwest 41, Bucktail 24

BUCKTAIL (24) — Mackenzie Wagner 2 2-2 8, Kayle Brobert 4 0-0 8, Lily Francis 1 0-0 2, Dezlyn Halpate 0 0-0 0, Mattisyn Mason 2 1-3 5, Emma Poorman 0 1-4 1, Bella English 0 0-0 0, Julie Green 0 0-0 0, Nicole Embick 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-9 24.

NORTHWEST (41) — Morgan Hermanofski 5 4-5 15, Charleigh Miner 4 2-8 13, Karsyn Miner 3 0-2 6, Ashlyn Slusaczyk 0 0-0 0, Angelina Dipino 0 1-2 1, Jordin Bowman 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-17 41.

Bucktail`8`7`6`3 — 24

Northwest`5`10`10`16 — 41

Three-point goals — BUCK 2 (Wagner). NWT 4 (Hermanofski, C.Miner 3).