The Dallas girls swimming team defeated Tunkhannock 128-57 Saturday morning to finish unbeaten and win the Wyoming Valley Conference championship.

On the boys side, Dallas defeated Tunkhannock 112-64.

Olivia Sitkowski (200 free, 50 free) and Audrey Haydu (200 IM, 500 free) were double winners for Dallas. Gabby Spaciano (100 free) and Lydia Gonzales (100 back) also won races for the Mountaineers, who also posted two victories in relay events.

Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig (100 fly, 100 breast) won two races. Anaistan Jerome placed first in the diving.

Maddoc Watkins (50 free, 100 free) was a double winner for the Dallas boys. Also posting wins were Landon Daney (200 IM), Noah Dunbar (diving), Tommy Doran (100 fly), Andrew Wilk (500 free) and Jason Puza (100 back). The Mountaineers swept the three relay races.

Brady Luksavage (200 free) and William Lupinski (100 breast) had wins for Tunkhannock.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 56, Stevens 51

Melina Santacroce had a double-double to lead Misericordia over Stevens.

Santacroce had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssa Bondi added 12 points.

Wilkes 64, Delaware Valley 49

Wilkes’ Katelyn Kinczel led four players in double figures with 12 points.

Brianna Horton followed with 11 points. Julia Marino and Kendra Smith each tallied 10.

King’s 73, FDU-Florham 57

King’s dominated the second half, outscoring the visiting FDU-Florham 43-26.

Senior Samantha Rajza led all scorers with 26 points. Junior Cailin Wilson put together a career-best 14 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens 89, Misericordia 53

Misericordia fell behind early and never recovered.

Kevin Lazdowsky led the Cougars with 14 points.

Delaware Valley 69, Wilkes 66

Wilkes had a rally come up just short on the road.

Trent Fisher finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and bringing down 12 rebounds for Wilkes. Matthew Davidheiser had 11 points.

King’s 58, FDU-Florham 53

Noah Tanner paced King’s, recording 14 points.

Collin Cook had 11 points while collecting six boards. Eamonn Walsh pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes splits two matches

Messiah swept Wilkes 25-18, 25-11, 25-18. The Colonels rebounded to defeat Wells College 25-22, 29-27, 25-21.

Paul Pinner led Wilkes with five kills while Noah Taylor added four against Messiah.

Against Wells, Taylor finished with 11 kills while Ethan Speicher added a season-high 10 and three aces.

Misericordia drops pair

The Cougars lost 3-1 to Arcadia and 3-0 to Cal Lutheran.

Kyle Ganoe had 12 kills against Arcadia and Anthony DePalma had 11 kills and two blocks.

MEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 6, Scranton 3

Nathanial Rathe, John Toussaint, Jacob Bosler and Connor Frey won in straight sets for Wilkes.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 7, Scranton 2

Dasha Yakhnis, Zoe Klein, Cassidy Greenman, Alexa Cieri and Abby Bielecki won in straight sets for Wilkes in the singles competition.

WOMEN’S TRACK

Karnish paces Misericordia

Brenna Karnish won the shot put and weight throw to lead Misericordia at the Susquehanna Invitational.

Alexa Thompson won the mile and Sarah Wagner placed in three events. Wagner won the long jump, finished fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 60.

Carlina Davis, Kelsey Annasenz, Kristin Gallagher and Averi Rine finished third in the 3,200 relay.

MEN’S TRACK

Brunelle leads Misericordia

Misericordia standout Matthieu Brunelle placed in two events at the Susquehanna Invitational.

Brunelle was fourth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump while Matthew Maransky was seventh in the pole vault.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 1, Utica 1

The No. 9 Colonels played No. 2 Utica to a tie at Toyota SportsPlex with the Pioneers earning the extra point in the standings with a 2-0 edge in the shootout.

Dylan Kuipers opened the scoring for Wilkes in the first period with Utica tying it up in the second.

King’s 6, Nazareth 3

Casey Gerstein, Jack Cooper and goalie Matt Bidini all came up huge for the Monarchs in the victory over Nazareth.

Gerstein tied the team record with three assists while Cooper scored twice.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Utica 12, Wilkes 2

Emma Gudzik and Abby Davis scored for Wilkes. Goalie Allyson Joly recorded 55 saves.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Gurski paces Misericordia

Jonus Gurski finished second in the 100 breaststroke to lead Misericordia on Day 3 of the MAC Championships.

Ben Sorrentino finished seventh in the 200 fly.

The Cougars are currently fifth of 14 teams heading into the final day of competition with 521.5 points. King’s is ninth with 381 and Wilkes is 11th with 26.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia in fourth

Misericordia is currently fourth of 14 teams going to the final fay of the MAC Championships with 688.5 points.

Breanna Fluhr finished second in the 100 back Saturday while Camryn Hubric was eighth.

King’s sits in ninth place with 275 points and Wilkes is in 14th.

WRESTLING

King’s splits two matches

King’s defeated Keystone 36-9 before falling to host Scranton 24-22.

Noah Clawson (141), Kade Kravits (174) and Jeremy McGuigan (285) had pins vs. Keystone. Robert Zelinski (149) had a fall against Scranton while Billy Grace (184) and Jason Stine (197) won by major decision.