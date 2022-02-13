🔊 Listen to this

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) reacts after missing a shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.

Curry finished with 24 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points to help the Warriors end a two-game losing streak. Golden State has not lost three in a row all season.

Thompson’s big night came in front of his father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, who works on the Lakers radio broadcast.

“It meant something special to do it for my dad,” Thompson said. “I don’t think he’s seen me play for a few years. I know he was proud of me, and that’s always fun.”

James had 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but missed the first free throw after Curry fouled him attempting a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left. He made the second and missed the third intentionally but couldn’t chase down the rebound in time to get a shot off.

“This one hurts,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We were up six with a few minutes to play. Just one of those nights where a lot of bad bounces didn’t go our way.”

Earlier in the night, James extended his streak of 25 points or more to 22 games and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored in the NBA combining the regular season and postseason with 44,157. James tied Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 44,149 in the first half, then surpassed it with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

Abdul-Jabbar still owns the career record for regular-season games with 38,387 points, considered the more prestigious of the two scoring milestones. James, with 36,526, is closing in on that one, too.

“We had an opportunity to win a big game tonight,” James said. “But in all my career, any time I’ve been linked with some of the greats, I’ve always just been in awe.”

Thompson, who returned this season after missing 941 days with a pair of serious leg injuries, shot 12 of 22 and made four 3s, three in the fourth quarter.

“Just took over the game at a time when we desperately needed him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “With our offense kind of struggling to find a groove he got hot and took over the game. Klay is special. It goes beyond making shots. He brings an electricity to the building that’s hard to quantify.”

It was Thompson’s most points since putting up 43 against the Knicks on Jan. 8, 2019.

The Warriors needed it on a night when Curry struggled from the perimeter. The NBA’s 3-point king was 1 of 8 beyond the arc but made up for it by going 9 for 9 on free throws.

Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.

Russell Westbrook returned after missing a game and broke out of his scoring slump with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.

The Warriors led by 15 on Thompson’s corner 3 and Otto Porter Jr.’s layup before the Lakers closed the gap and got within 65-62 at the half following Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer.

Curry and Kuminga combined for 33 points in the first half on 12-of-19 shooting.

Timberwolves 129, Pacers 120

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.

The Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a three-game losing streak at Indiana as they compete to finish among the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in round.

Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for Indiana, which has lost six in a row.. Tyrese Haliburton added 22 points and 16 assists, one short of tying his career high in just his second game with the Pacers.

The difference was Minnesota’s size and depth.

After the Pacers opened with a quick scoring flurry, the Timberwolves cut the deficit to 37-33 at the end of one quarter then took charge in the second. Malik Beasley’s 3-pointer gave the Timberwolves the lead and spurred a 13-0 run that allowed the Timberwolves to build a 56-44 lead.

They extended the margin to 18 early in the second half — before the Pacers finally charged back. Indiana closed to 96-94 in the final minute of the third quarter and made it a two-point game again when Terry Taylor opened the fourth by making two free throws. But Minnesota answered with an 8-2 run.